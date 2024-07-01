Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market

The market for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipsets is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, propelled by the expanding implementation of IoT solutions in a variety of sectors. By providing IoT devices with low-power, wide-area connectivity via cellular networks, NB-IoT technology facilitates effective communication. Notwithstanding obstacles about interoperability, network coverage, and ecosystem fragmentation, the market is positioned to experience significant expansion, propelled by the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in diverse industries and geographical areas. Market segmentation according to vertical, device, deployment, and geography offers significant insights into competitive trends, market dynamics, and growth prospects. The NB-IoT chipset market is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the projected timeframe, propelled by technological progressions, regulatory backing, and rising investments in Internet of Things infrastructure and applications.

Key Market Drivers

A significant factor propelling the NB-IoT chipset market is the expanding demand for low-power, wide-area connectivity solutions. Low power consumption and long-range communication are characteristics of NB-IoT technology, which makes it an ideal choice for Internet of Things applications including smart meters, asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and smart agriculture. The adoption of NB-IoT chipsets is being propelled by the ability to connect a multitude of devices over an expansive area while consuming minimal power. This trend is evident in numerous industries, such as agriculture, utilities, and logistics.

Demand for NB-IoT chipsets is being propelled by the expanding implementation of smart city solutions. This is especially true for implementations involving smart streetlights, environmental monitoring, building automation, and intelligent parking. By facilitating the efficient collection and analysis of data from sensors and connected devices, NB-IoT technology empowers smart city infrastructure to deliver enhanced urban planning, resource management, and citizen services. After their cost-effectiveness, dependability, and scalability, NB-IoT solutions are highly suitable for extensive smart city implementations, thereby propelling market expansion in urban regions across the globe.

The rapid integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into industrial automation is driving the need for NB-IoT chipsets, which are utilized in remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and asset tracking, among other applications. By facilitating the connection of industrial IoT (IIoT) devices to pre-existing cellular networks, NB-IoT technology grants up-to-the-minute insight into equipment performance, manufacturing operations, and supply chain logistics. Due to their scalability, resilience, and security, NB-IoT solutions are indispensable for industry. 4.0 initiatives designed to increase industrial environments’ safety, efficiency, and productivity.

Restraint

The NB-IoT chipset market encounters obstacles to ecosystem fragmentation, network coverage, and interoperability, notwithstanding the market drivers. The diverse ecosystem of IoT devices, platforms, and protocols gives rise to interoperability challenges, which necessitate the implementation of standardization initiatives and compatibility testing to guarantee smooth communication and integration. The extensive implementation of NB-IoT technology is impeded by the restricted network coverage that exists in rural and remote regions, especially those with insufficient cellular infrastructure. Ecosystem fragmentation, which is distinguished by the existence of numerous providers of IoT platforms, network operators, and NB-IoT chipsets, complicates interoperability requirements and deployment decisions, thereby impeding market expansion to a certain degree.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market by Deployment: Standalone, guard band, and in-band solutions are included in market segmentation by deployment. Self-contained deployments generated the largest revenue share in 2023, owing to their seamless integration with pre-existing cellular networks and infrastructure. However, the highest CAGR is anticipated for in-band deployments over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of integrated NB-IoT solutions in multi-mode cellular devices and IoT modules.

The market is segmented by devices, which include a vast array of Internet of Things (IoT) applications. This includes smart appliances, wearable devices, smart parking, smart meters, trackers, alarms and detectors, smart streetlights, and healthcare and environmental monitoring sensors, among others. The revenue-generating dominance of smart meters in 2023 can be attributed to their extensive implementation across utility companies for remote metering, invoicing, and energy management. During the forecast period, wearable devices are anticipated to generate the highest CAGR due to the increasing demand for personal safety solutions, health and fitness tracking, and remote patient monitoring.

Market by Vertical: Sectors including agriculture, automotive and transportation, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, safety and security, infrastructure, building automation, and consumer electronics are included in market segmentation by vertical. The energy and utilities sector was identified as the most significant vertical market for NB-IoT chipsets in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of asset management solutions, smart meters, and grid monitoring systems. Conversely, the healthcare industry is anticipated to experience the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the projected timeframe. This is primarily due to the expanding utilization of telemedicine platforms, IoT-enabled medical devices, and remote patient monitoring solutions.

Geographic segmentation offers valuable insights into market dynamics, regional trends, and potential avenues for expansion throughout distinct geographical areas. Due to the presence of prominent technology providers, early adoption of IoT solutions, and government initiatives supporting smart city development and industrial automation, North America became the largest market for NB-IoT chipsets in 2023. Nevertheless, due to accelerated urbanization, rising investments in IoT infrastructure, and the rising demand for connected devices and smart solutions in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Principal competitors including Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., MediaTek Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sequans Communications S.A., Nordic Semiconductor ASA., Samsung, Intel Corporation, Sanechips Co. Ltd., Sercomm Corporation, and u-blox Holding AG, engage in fierce competition on the NB-IoT chipset market. To obtain a competitive advantage and expand their market presence, these businesses employ a variety of tactics, including product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. As a result of its robust partnerships with prominent IoT platform providers and network operators and its extensive portfolio of NB-IoT chipsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. On the contrary, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is anticipated to undergo substantial expansion throughout the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the company’s prominent position in the deployment of 5G infrastructure, development of IoT ecosystems, and strategic alliances with industry partners.

