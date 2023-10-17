During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the machine vision market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5%, propelled by technological advancements and the rising demand for automation and precision across industries. The market for machine vision is on an upward trend, propelled by a convergence of technological advancements, rising automation demands, and persistent pursuance of quality assurance. In the coming years, both established actors and newcomers are anticipated to compete for a share of the expanding market. The machine vision market is expected to experience substantial growth between 2023 and 2031, driven by increasing automation, advances in AI and deep learning, and the expansion of the healthcare industry. Nonetheless, initial investment costs remain prohibitive. The market is segmented by offering, product, and geography, with varying revenue and CAGR trends for each segment. It is expected that key participants will maintain their competitive positions via strategic initiatives.

The changing regulatory environment surrounding cannabis is a significant market driver for vaporizers. As more nations and states legalize cannabis for recreational and medicinal use, consumers seek safer and more discrete methods of consumption. Vaporizers provide a smoke-free alternative, in line with consumers’ growing health consciousness. For instance, Canada’s legal cannabis market expanded in 2022, and this trend is anticipated to continue from 2023 to 2031, contributing to a 10% CAGR in the portable segment.

Continual technological advancements drive the vaporizer market. Advanced features such as precise temperature control, smartphone connectivity, and elegant design are being introduced by manufacturers to make vaporizers more user-friendly and appealing to a wider audience. In 2022, businesses such as Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, and Cognex Corporation introduced cutting-edge vaporizers, which contributed to their high revenues. Convection heating, providing efficient and even vaporisation, is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. These innovations improve the user experience and attract tech-savvy customers.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/machine-vision-market

Growing health consciousness and concerns about the negative effects of smoking have prompted consumers to transition to vaping as a healthier alternative. Vaporizers reduce the detrimental toxins and carcinogens associated with combustion by heating cannabis at lower temperatures. This health-conscious trend is anticipated to propel the tabletop segment, which generated the most revenue in 2022, throughout the forecast period. Consumers are willing to invest in premium desktop vaporizers, such as the Volcano Hybrid, which provides precise temperature control for a personalized vaping experience.

The absence of standardization and quality control is a significant factor restraining the cannabis vaporizers market. The industry is still in its infancy, resulting in varying quality and safety standards. Consumers frequently struggle to distinguish between high-quality and low-quality vaporizers. This inconsistency can impede market expansion because it erodes consumer confidence and can contribute to health concerns. This constraint must be addressed if the market is to maintain its credibility and sustain growth. The machine vision market is poised for considerable growth, fuelled by technological advancements, rising automation needs, and a relentless emphasis on quality assurance. As the industry adapts to shifting regulatory environments, the hardware segment, driven by the demand for high-resolution imaging, is expected to maintain its position as the dominant revenue generator. The software will continue to enable intricate image analysis, while services will ensure seamless implementation.

In 2022, hardware dominated the machine vision market in terms of revenue share. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, maintenance and support services are expected to experience the maximum CAGR. Software solutions are a crucial component of machine vision systems, facilitating advanced image processing and analysis. In 2022, software was a significant contributor to market revenue, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. From 2023 to 2031, the highest CAGR is anticipated for services such as maintenance, training, and consulting, indicating a growing demand for ongoing support and expertise in deploying and maintaining machine vision systems.

On the basis of the product classification, machine vision systems are further classified as PC-based or Smart Camera-based. In terms of revenue and growth rate, these segments in 2022 exhibited distinct dynamics. PC-Based systems utilise the computational capacity of personal computers for image processing and analysis and are renowned for their versatility across a vast array of applications, such as quality control, robotics, and automated inspection. In contrast, smart camera-based machine vision systems combine image capture and processing into a singular, compact unit. These systems excelled in simplicity and affordability, making them ideal for applications with limited space or requiring rapid deployment. PC-based machine vision systems generated the most revenue in 2022, due primarily to their extensive range of industrial applications. Nevertheless, smart camera-based systems are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031, due to their small size and simplicity of integration into a variety of processes.

Geographically, North America dominated the machine vision market in 2022, both in terms of revenue growth rate and compound annual growth rate. The region’s mature market for machine vision and ongoing technological advancements continue to fuel demand. In the period between 2023 and 2031, North America is anticipated to maintain its prominence with a high CAGR. Europe is also experiencing significant growth, with a high expected CAGR over the forecast period, primarily due to expanding adoption in various industries. Asia-Pacific and Latin America are also emerging as potential growth markets due to evolving regulations and growing consumer awareness.

With considerable revenues, market leaders such as Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, and Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, LMI Technologies, Inc., Microscan Systems, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Sick AG, and Tordivel AS dominated the market in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, these companies are anticipated to maintain their market dominance. Reflecting the dynamic nature of the competitive landscape, key strategies include product innovation, partnerships with industrial automation providers, and expanding distribution networks to reach a larger consumer base. The industry giants will maintain their focus on innovation, fostering partnerships with industrial automation providers, and expanding their distribution networks to appeal to a broader consumer base. This dynamic competitive landscape promises consumers an array of product options. In addition, the introduction of new competitors is anticipated to intensify competition. These new entrants will focus on providing innovative products at competitive prices, which will ultimately benefit consumers by expanding their options. In addition, new entrants are anticipated to intensify market competition by offering innovative products at competitive prices. This increased competition is likely to spur additional innovation and provide consumers with more options.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com