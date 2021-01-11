Defense Modernization Programs To Drive The Military Computers Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Military Computers Market (Type – Rugged Computers (Portable Computers and Wearable Computers) and Embedded Computers, Platform –Airborne, Land and Naval) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global military computers market was valued at US$ 12.9 Bn in 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The military computers market was valued at US$ 12.9 Bn in 2017 and would be growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Recent territorial disputes have led various countries across the word to implement defense modernization programs on a large scale. Increasing defense budget has further helped in these modernization programs. In recent years, countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia and South Asia countries have focused a great deal in acquiring the latest and the most advanced defense equipment. Increased demand for new and advanced electronic combat systems expected to positively influence the demand for military computers. However, risk of cyberattacks on computer-based defense systems expected to remain a restraining factor for market growth of military computers in coming years.

In terms of geography, North America stood as the largest market for military computers in 2017. The U.S. in particular has always remained in the forefront in terms of adoption of the latest and most sophisticated defense technologies. Military computers in this regards is no exception either. The country’s high defense budget has further influenced the military computers market growth. The Asia Pacific military computers market expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India and South Asia countries in recent years have been focusing on the adoption of latest of war technologies, a factor influencing the military computers market growth positively.

By type, rugged computers segment expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is supported by increasing focus of defense bodies in acquiring technologically advanced and portable computers in warzones. These computers are suitable for extreme environmental and operational conditions. Under the rugged segment, the wearable category expected to witness the fastest growth. These devices are helpful during critical war situations and can transfer fast information, real-time data and health information about soldiers.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/military-computers-market

Some of the major players operating in the military computers market include Zebra Technologies Corp., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab, Cobham plc, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Panasonic Corporation and Getac Technology Corporation among others. These players in order to gain competitive edge over competitors, invest heavily in research and development activities. These activities are directed towards product enhancements and new product development.

REQUEST SAMPLE

About Us

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com