Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market will be growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global ambulatory surgery centers market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to the research findings provided by World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable disease is killing approximately 38 million people every year. Healthcare agencies throughout the growth have come to a common understanding of establishing ambulatory surgery centers as primary healthcare facilities to cater the requirement of middle income group population and increase the number of outbound patient count. Early access, less waiting period and low cost required for treatment and diagnosis of chronic disease drive the ambulatory surgery centers market. The major limitation which hinders its market growth is the initial investment cost incurred is huge and dearth of skilled workforce.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/ambulatory-surgery-centers-market

Ophthalmic surgical procedures are leading the surgery type segment for ambulatory surgery centers market. Rising prevalence of eye disorders and technical innovation in the laser devices used to perform surgery and treatment of common eye disorders such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, presbyopia and cataract. Endoscopic procedures are gaining immense popularity on account of increasing number of patients suffering with gastrointestinal illness and dual function performed by endoscopic devices as surgical and diagnostic equipment. Low treatment cost has led to impressive growth in the number of outbound patients visiting ambulatory surgery centers.

Treatment services are currently reigning the ambulatory surgery centers market on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures throughout the globe. Diagnosis segment will register fastest growth on account of the technological revolution in the diagnostic kits which perform tedious analysis in short duration of time with high degree of accuracy and precision.

North America is the clear leader in the geographical segment for ambulatory surgery center market with 45% share. Domicile of key players such as AmSurg, Aspen Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare etc. and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures drive the market growth of ambulatory surgery centers in North America. In Europe the market growth is determined by key factors such as rising prevalence of chronic disease & aging population and technological revolution in the surgical diagnostic kits installed in an ambulatory healthcare facility. Asia Pacific will register outstanding growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to the rampant growth in the number of outbound patient population. Proactive government policies in the establishment of ambulatory healthcare facilities in rural areas as the first point of contact for ailing patients seeking treatment and diagnosis.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59503

Key Market Movements:

Rampant growth in the number of people suffering with chronic disease throughout the globe

Proactive government policies in establishing ambulatory healthcare centers and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Technological revolution in the surgical equipment and diagnostic kits to cater the ever rising outbound patients

List of Companies Covered:

AmSurg

Aspen Healthcare

IntegraMed America, Inc.

Mednax Services, Inc.

Surgery Partners, Inc.

Surgical Care Affiliates

SurgCenter Development

Tenet Healthcare

Team Health Holdings

United Surgical Partners International

Market Segmentation:

By Surgery Type

• Dental

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedic

• Cardiovascular

• Endoscopy

• Obstetrics

• Cosmetology

By Services Type

• Diagnosis

• Treatment

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59503