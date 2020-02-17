Dark Fiber Networks Market (10.4% CAGR) 2018 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Dark Fiber Networks Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global dark fiber networks market is set to expand with a double-digit CAGR throughout the forecast period to cross US$ 11 Bn by 2026.

Market Insights

The overall dark fiber network market is set to exhibit double-digit growth over the forecast period, primarily due to rapidly growing internet traffic worldwide. The global internet traffic was expected to cross 100 petabytes per month in 2017 with a CAGR of over 25% from 2011 to 2017. This has resulted in high demand for internet bandwidth to facilitate the transport of high volumes of data. Dark fiber networks have emerged as a viable solution for different organizations seeking enhanced network management and communication. With continued penetration of internet services, the demand for internet bandwidth is estimated to remain rampant over the coming years. This is estimated to remain the most prominent factor responsible for dark fiber networks market growth worldwide.

The overall dark fiber networks market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, network type, and end-user. On the basis of fiber type, the market is led by multi-mode accounting for more than 2/3rd of the total market value. This is primarily due to the higher utilization of dark fiber through underground fiber networks. Based on geography, the market is led by North America accounting for more than 40% of the total market value generated worldwide. The Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth in the following years, primarily due to the high penetration of fiber optics networks in Japan, China, and South Korea.

The dark fiber networks market is strongly supported by business organizations having heavy dependence over internet connectivity. These networks are believed to be highly beneficial for companies requiring high volumes of data flow in their operation. These benefits include scalability, reduced network latency, enhanced security, and reliability. Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are prime examples inclined towards having their own fiber network. For instance, Google has been aggressively purchasing dark fiber since 2005 with an intention of establishing a high-speed network between its data centers.

Further, Facebook operates a majority of its data transport through previously unused ‘dark fiber networks’. With continually rising volumes of data worldwide, dark fiber networks are set to witness higher demand in the following years. Another factor fueling the market growth is the declining costs of dark fiber network leasing. With the growing density of fiber networks, the overall costs of equipment and installation have reduced significantly, thereby lowering the leasing costs. The majority of the market finds its potential in underground fibers as a significant chunk of these networks is still unlit.

List of Companies Covered:

AT&T, Inc.

Colt Group SA

Comcast Corporation

FairPoint Communications, Inc.

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

NTT Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Services, LLC.

Zayo Group

Market Segmentation:

By Fiber Type Segment

Single Mode Dark Fiber Networks

Multi-mode Dark Fiber Networks

By Network Type Segment

Metro Dark Fiber Networks

Long-haul Dark Fiber Networks

By End-user Segment

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunication

Banks, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & ITeS

Education

Manufacturing & Logistics

Hospitality & Retail

Healthcare

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of dark fiber networks in 2017 and forecast up to 2026?

Which is largest regional market for dark fiber networks?

What are the key market trends observed in the dark fiber networks market and outlook for dark fiber?

Which is the most promising network type and end-user in dark fiber networks market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in market?

What are the key internet usage trends across different geographies and sub-geographies?

