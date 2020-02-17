Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.19% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global nitric oxide therapy systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.19 % from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Nitric oxide is produced in the human body by an enzymatic reaction of nitric oxide synthase on L-arginine. Constitutive nitric oxide synthase and inducible nitric oxide synthase are 2 varieties formed in the human body. The deficiency of NOS causes pulmonary diseases such as neonate pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Manufacturers are actively engaged in providing nitric oxide inhalation devices to overcome the complications of pulmonary ailments.

INOpulse (Bellerophon Therapeutics) is automatically adjusted in accordance with the patient’s breathing pattern in order to deliver a constant flow of nitric oxide at a fixed-dose. Triple lumen nasal cannula is also provided to deliver an accurate dose of nitric oxide to the ailing patient. maniNO (EKU Elektronik GmbH) provides a blend of oxygen and nitric oxide with high precision and is applicable as manual ventilation, ambulatory services, and MRI environment. The dosing capacity is from 0 ppm to 40 ppm and adjustable flow of 0 l/min to15 l/min.

Durability and lightweight are the meritorious features that increase the demand for portable nitric oxide therapy systems. Relatively low cost, versatility and easy fabrication of the auxiliary holding devices with the main ventilation unit make fixed nitric oxide therapy systems a lucrative option in ambulatory care and hospitals.

Hospitals and clinics widely utilize the nitric oxide inhalation therapy in the neonate and intensive care unit to address ailments related to pulmonary disorders and increasing demand for pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery procedures for treating cardiopulmonary ailments. Homecare settings find a huge application of nitric oxide therapy systems for the rehabilitation of geriatric patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

North America is the market leader in nitric oxide therapy systems due to the rising prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the adult population and the presence of key players actively engaged in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems. The Asia Pacific will dominate the market in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of neonate pulmonary hypertension. The competitive market formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contributes to the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of neonatal pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome

Recent technical advancements in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems will contribute to its market growth

Supportive regulatory environment for nitric oxide therapy systems

List of Companies Covered:

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BOC Healthcare

Dan Hammer Health Ltd.

EKU Elektronik GmbH

GeNO, LLC

International Biomedical

SLE

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Praxair, Inc.

Vapotherm

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Portable Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems

Fixed Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems

By End User Type

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Clinics

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

