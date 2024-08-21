Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market

The market for tuberculosis (TB) therapies is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2024 and 2032 as a result of increased TB occurrences, growing public awareness of the illness, and improvements in available treatments. Latent TB requires preventative care, but active TB is the more severe variety that requires rapid treatment. Tuberculosis (TB) is still a serious global health concern. Due to the urgent requirement for therapeutic intervention, active TB treatments brought in the most money in 2023. In 2023, the parenteral route and injection segments are expected to grow at the fastest rates, while the oral route of administration and tablet dosage form segments lead the market. In 2023, the hospital pharmacy sector accounted for the largest revenue share, but the online pharmacy sector is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, while North America dominates the market with the largest revenue share. Leading companies like Sanofi, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Lupin Limited control the competitive environment and concentrate on strategic measures to hold onto their market positions. The market for tuberculosis treatments has a promising future ahead of it, with plenty of room for growth and innovation.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Ratio of Tuberculosis Incidence and Prevalence

One important factor propelling the market for TB treatments is the rising incidence and prevalence of tuberculosis worldwide. Major public health issues like tuberculosis (TB) persist, especially in developing nations with dense populations and poor access to healthcare. In 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) projects that 10 million people will have developed tuberculosis (TB), with a significant proportion of cases occurring in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Effective treatment alternatives must be developed and made available due to the high prevalence of tuberculosis in these areas. The problem is made worse by the increasing incidence of multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), which calls for more sophisticated and effective treatment plans. To combat the rising TB burden, pharmaceutical companies are investing more and more in the development of novel medications and combination therapies. Pfizer’s rifampin and Johnson & Johnson’s Sirturo (bedaquiline) are two well-known medications that have proved crucial in the treatment of MDR-TB. Additionally, the need for cutting-edge TB treatments is being driven by national and international programs and partnerships targeted at ending tuberculosis (TB), such as the WHO’s End TB Strategy. The increasing need for TB treatments is a result of these initiatives, which also include widespread screening programs, immunization campaigns, and the distribution of free or heavily discounted TB drugs.

Technological Progress in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Tuberculosis

The diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis have benefited greatly from technological improvements, which have expanded the market. With its accurate and speedy results that allow for the timely beginning of therapy, rapid diagnostic tools and molecular tests like GeneXpert MTB/RIF and Line Probe Assay (LPA) have revolutionized the detection of tuberculosis. Because of these developments, TB patients now get better care since medical professionals can now recognize drug-resistant forms of the disease and adjust treatment plans accordingly. The effectiveness and safety of TB treatments have also been improved by the creation of novel therapeutic agents and medication delivery methods. For instance, the development of fixed-dose combination (FDC) medications has improved patient outcomes and compliance by streamlining the treatment plan. Businesses like Sanofi and Lupin Limited have led the way in creating FDC treatments for tuberculosis. New treatment options for tuberculosis have also been made possible by the development of targeted medication delivery systems and nanotechnology. Treatment outcomes are improved by these technologies, which also decrease side effects and increase drug absorption. It is anticipated that substantial breakthroughs in TB therapy will result from the continued research and development in the field of TB medicines, which is funded by grants from governmental and non-governmental organizations. Additionally gaining popularity is the incorporation of telemedicine and digital health technologies for TB care, which makes it easier to monitor patients remotely and ensure that they follow treatment plans, thereby driving market expansion.

Government-initiated and Global TB Control Programmes

An important factor propelling the market for TB medicines is government and international efforts to control tuberculosis. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, the Stop TB Partnership, and other national and international organizations are actively involved in efforts to control and eradicate tuberculosis (TB). Enhancing TB diagnosis, treatment, and prevention is the main goal of these programs, especially in nations with high TB burdens. Several nations are implementing national TB programs (NTPs) with the goal of offering free diagnosis and treatment services as well as complete TB care. For example, the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) of the Indian government seeks to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 by means of comprehensive screening, prompt diagnosis, and efficient treatment. In a similar vein, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funds numerous research projects and TB control programs in an effort to fight TB both locally and internationally. TB control initiatives are additionally aided by funding from foreign organizations and donors. For instance, the Global Fund offers financial assistance to nations in order to bolster their efforts to combat tuberculosis, upgrade their medical facilities, and guarantee the supply of tuberculosis medications. These programs encourage research and the creation of novel treatment alternatives in addition to improving access to TB therapies. Over the course of the projected period, the demand for TB medicines is expected to be sustained by the growing attention on TB control by governments and international agencies, leading to market growth.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/tuberculosis-therapeutics-market

Restraint

Exorbitant TB Treatment Costs

The market is severely constrained by the high expense of tuberculosis treatment. Even with improvements in TB treatments, treatment plans remain costly and frequently unaffordable for patients in low- and middle-income nations, particularly for extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB) and multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB). The expense of medications, diagnostic procedures, and extended treatment periods add to the financial strain on patients and healthcare systems. For example, the usual treatment for drug-susceptible TB might cost up to 20 times as much as the treatment for multidrug-resistant TB. Alamanid and bedaquiline are two of the more expensive modern TB medications, which makes the affordability problem even worse. Furthermore, access to efficient TB treatment is hampered in many high-burden nations by a lack of financial assistance and health insurance. The financial strain of tuberculosis treatment impacts national healthcare budgets in addition to patients, making it more difficult to expand tuberculosis control initiatives. In order to overcome this limitation, more money from national and international agencies is required to cover the expense of tuberculosis treatment and guarantee that it is accessible and affordable for every patient.

Market by Disease Type

The market for TB medications is divided into two segments based on the kind of disease: latent and active TB. Due to the urgent need for therapeutic intervention and the increased costs involved in treating active infections, active TB treatments brought in the most income in 2023. Treatment expenses for active tuberculosis are increased since the condition necessitates the long-term use of a combination of medicines, frequently combining both first- and second-line treatments. Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have created potent medications for the treatment of active tuberculosis, such as bedaquiline and rifampin. On the other hand, the latent TB category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate between 2024 and 2032. This development is driven by the increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention of tuberculosis. The goal of latent TB treatment is to stop the spread of the disease to active TB, especially in high-risk groups including the HIV-positive and immune-compromised. The market for latent TB medicines is predicted to increase as governments and healthcare organizations improve the implementation of TB screening programs and preventative therapy initiatives. The expanding market for latent TB treatments is facilitated, for instance, by the recommendation made by the CDC for latent TB infection diagnosis and treatment for high-risk groups in the US. The latent TB market is expected to develop significantly as a result of the move towards preventative healthcare and the emphasis on lowering the worldwide TB burden.

Market by Therapy

First- and second-line therapies are included in the market segmentation by therapy. First-line therapy generated the most income in 2023 because of its extensive use as the recommended course of treatment for TB that is drug-susceptible. First-line therapy usually consists of a six- to nine-month course of antibiotics, including isoniazid, rifampin, ethambutol, and pyrazinamide. Since they work so well, these medications should be used whenever possible to treat new, simple cases of tuberculosis. First-line medications are widely available and reasonably priced in both high- and low-income nations, which adds to their market dominance. On the other hand, second-line therapy is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The need for second-line therapy is driven by the increasing prevalence of first-line drug-resistant MDR-TB and XDR-TB. More powerful and costly medications, including injectable agents and fluoroquinolones, are used in second-line treatment. These are given over a longer period of time—often more than 20 months. Second-line therapy’s quick market expansion can be attributed to both its complexity and greater cost. To tackle the problems of drug-resistant tuberculosis, pharmaceutical companies are allocating resources toward the creation of novel combination therapies and second-line medications. Elamanid from Otsuka Pharmaceutical and bedaquiline from Johnson & Johnson are two well-known second-line medications that have greatly enhanced MDR-TB treatment results. The second-line therapy market is predicted to rise significantly due to the increased focus on treating drug-resistant tuberculosis and the creation of new therapeutic alternatives.

Market by Administration Route

By mode of administration, the market for tuberculosis medications is divided into oral, parenteral, and other categories. Because oral drugs are convenient, easy to administer, and have excellent patient compliance, the oral sector produced the largest revenue in 2023. For most TB medications, including first- and second-line treatments, oral administration is the recommended method of administration. Many oral TB drugs, including pills and capsules, are available from companies like Pfizer and Lupin Limited and are frequently used in the treatment of tuberculosis. Oral medications are widely available and affordable, which helps explain their dominance in the market, especially in environments with minimal resources. On the other hand, the parenteral segment is anticipated to show the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Second-line TB medications and situations when oral delivery is impractical are the main uses for parenteral administration, which includes intravenous and intramuscular injections. Parenteral TB treatments are in high demand due to the rising incidence of MDR-TB and the need for more efficient drug delivery techniques. For MDR-TB, injectable medications like capreomycin and kanamycin are frequently utilized as second-line treatments. The effectiveness and safety of TB therapies are further improved by the development of novel parenteral formulations and drug delivery systems. The parenteral segment is anticipated to have a considerable increase due to the increasing focus on improving treatment results for drug-resistant tuberculosis and the developments in injectable medication formulations.

Market by Dosage Form

Tablets, capsules, injections, and other dosage forms are included in the market segmentation by dosage form. Due to the fact that tablet formulations are widely used in the treatment of tuberculosis, the tablet sector generated the most income in 2023. Since they are convenient to use, precise in their dosage, and have a high percentage of patient compliance, tablets are the recommended dosage form for the majority of first- and second-line TB medications. A variety of TB drugs are available in tablet form from companies like Sanofi and Lupin Limited, including fixed-dose combinations that make the treatment plan easier to follow. Tablet formulations’ dominance in the market is partly due to their availability and affordability, especially in low- and middle-income nations. On the other hand, the injections segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate between 2024 and 2032. Second-line TB medications and situations when oral delivery is impractical are the main uses for injections. Injectable TB treatments are in high demand due to the rising incidence of MDR-TB and the need for better drug delivery strategies. Second-line therapy for MDR-TB frequently involves injectable medications such as amikacin and streptomycin. The efficacy and safety of tuberculosis therapies are further improved by the development of novel injectable formulations and drug delivery systems. The injections segment is predicted to rise significantly due to the increasing focus on improving treatment results for drug-resistant tuberculosis and the developments in injectable medication formulations.

Market by Channel of Distribution

Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and internet pharmacies make up the three distribution channel segments of the tuberculosis treatment market. Hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, primarily due to the large volume of tuberculosis medications they distributed. Particularly in nations with high TB rates, hospitals serve as the main centers of care for patients with the disease and are essential for both diagnosis and treatment. Hospital pharmacies offer complete care for TB patients as well as guarantee the availability of necessary TB medications. Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson ensure patient accessibility by distributing their tuberculosis medications through hospital pharmacies. On the other hand, the online pharmacy market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate between 2024 and 2032. The need for online pharmacies is driven by the expanding use of e-commerce platforms and digital health technology. Especially in rural and underprivileged areas, online pharmacies provide home delivery, convenience, and ease of access to TB drugs. The online pharmacy market is expanding as a result of rising internet usage and the growing popularity of online healthcare services. Businesses are reaching out to a wider patient base and offering TB drugs by utilizing online channels. The online pharmacy market is predicted to rise significantly as a result of the increased emphasis on expanding access to TB drugs and the developments in digital health technologies.

Geographic Trends

There are notable regional differences in the tuberculosis treatments market, with North America and Asia-Pacific emerging as the two main development areas. North America had the largest revenue share in 2023, which can be ascribed to its sophisticated healthcare system, high level of TB awareness, and concentration of major pharmaceutical businesses. Particularly in the US, there is a well-established TB control program that receives funding and assistance from the government. North America has a large revenue share in part because of the accessibility of cutting-edge diagnostic equipment and efficient treatment alternatives. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The need for TB treatments in the region is driven by the high prevalence of TB in nations like China, Indonesia, India, and more, as well as the growing emphasis on TB control and prevention. Asia-Pacific TB control efforts are bolstered by government initiatives, international cooperation, and funding from organizations like the Global Fund and the World Health Organisation. The market is growing as a result of the adoption of national TB programs, widespread screening initiatives, and the accessibility of free or heavily discounted TB drugs. The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to see substantial growth because of the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising TB awareness, and growing emphasis on preventative healthcare.

Competitive Trends

Key players like Sanofi, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Limited, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Novartis AG, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. control the competitive landscape of the tuberculosis treatment market by concentrating on strategic initiatives to bolster their market positions. These firms leveraged their strong market presence and broad product portfolios to create substantial revenues from TB medication offerings in 2023. Renowned for its dedication to ending tuberculosis, Sanofi provides a selection of TB drugs, including fixed-dose combos for initial treatment. Pfizer offers efficient TB medications like rifampin and pyrazinamide thanks to its experience in infectious diseases. Bedaquiline from Johnson & Johnson has proven to be quite helpful in treating MDR-TB, and Lupin Limited provides a wide variety of TB treatments, including second-line medications. To keep a competitive edge, these businesses use tactics including product innovations, market expansions, and mergers and acquisitions. For example, in response to the increasing demand for potent TB medicines, Johnson & Johnson has concentrated on diversifying its TB drug portfolio and improving its production capacities. Pfizer makes investments in R&D to provide cutting-edge TB medications that meet the changing requirements of TB patients. Lupin Limited makes sure that its tuberculosis drugs fulfill the strictest industry requirements by placing a strong emphasis on quality assurance and adherence to international standards. The competitive dynamics of the tuberculosis treatment industry are defined by a persistent emphasis on innovation combined with calculated partnerships and investments. The competition environment is anticipated to get more dynamic as the market develops and new companies join the market, propelling additional developments and growth in the TB treatments market.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com