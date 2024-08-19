The market for petrol meters is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024 and 2032. Several factors, such as the growing need for effective energy management, advances in metering technology, and the rise in urbanization, are driving this growth. The market saw significant income generation in 2023 as a result of the widespread use of smart petrol meters, which provide improved connectivity and accuracy. One of the major trends impacting the market is the switch from traditional to smart metering systems; throughout the 2024–2032 forecast period, smart meters are predicted to lead in terms of revenue and growth rate. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the market, but over the 2024–2032 forecast period, the Asia–Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Leading companies in the sector, including Landis+Gyr, Honeywell, and Itron, are propelling the market through expansion, strategic alliances, and innovation. The market is anticipated to grow, providing new chances for enhancing energy management and efficiency, despite the difficulties brought on by high initial prices and implementation. With a focus on the categories predicted to lead in revenue creation and growth, the thorough examination of market segmentation by technology, type, and end-user offers a clear grasp of the current environment and anticipated future trends. All things considered, the gas meter market is expected to be very important for energy management in the future since it will allow for more precise readings, improved monitoring of energy use, and increased efficiency.

Market Drivers

Growing Requirement for Effective Energy Management

The rising need for effective energy management is one of the main factors propelling the gas meter industry. Accurate gas measurement is essential for optimizing energy usage and minimizing waste, as highlighted by governments and utility corporations. At the forefront of this change are smart petrol meters, which provide remote reading and real-time data monitoring. Utility firms can monitor gas usage patterns, identify leaks, and apply dynamic pricing models based on consumption trends thanks to these meters. To improve operational efficiency and customer happiness, utility companies in the United States, such as Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), have implemented smart gas meters. Regulations aiming at lowering carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency are what is driving the adoption of these meters. The deployment of smart meters in the European Union is a component of the larger energy policy of the EU, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost energy savings. Thanks to incentives and government policies, nations like the UK and Germany are setting the standard for smart meter installations. Smart meters are becoming more and more popular because of their capacity to deliver accurate, real-time data that improves energy management, lowers incorrect bills, and increases consumer involvement. In keeping with the objectives of global sustainability, smart meters also facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid. The need for smart petrol meters is being driven by the growing emphasis on smart city efforts. These cities depend on sophisticated metering infrastructure to enhance urban life and maximize resource management.

Technological Developments in Metering

Technological developments in metering are another important factor propelling the gas meter industry. Thanks to technological advancements, smart petrol meters now have improved features including comprehensive data analytics, wireless communication, and remote monitoring. Utility companies may improve customer service, cut expenses, and streamline operations with the help of these features. For instance, seamless connectivity and real-time data transfer are made possible by the Internet of Things (IoT) integration with smart meters. Leading companies in the development of IoT-enabled smart gas meters with predictive maintenance and powerful data analytics are Itron and Honeywell. These meters can detect any problems before they become more serious, which lowers maintenance expenses and downtime. The demand for increased precision, dependability, and efficiency in the gas measuring and billing processes is what is driving the use of IoT and other cutting-edge technology in gas meters. Furthermore, the broad deployment of smart petrol meters is being aided by the development of advanced metering infrastructure, or AMI. Through the integration of smart meters with communication networks and data management systems, AMI systems offer a holistic approach to energy management. Better load control and demand response are made possible by this integration, which allows utility companies and customers to communicate in both directions. The capabilities of smart petrol meters are being improved by developments in communication technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE) and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). Even in places with little network coverage, these technologies offer dependable and secure connectivity for real-time data transmission. It is anticipated that continued metering technology research and development will produce more creative solutions, which will fuel the petrol meter market’s expansion.

Growing Infrastructure Development and Urbanisation

Increased infrastructure development and urbanization are other major factors driving the petrol meter market’s expansion. The need for gas connections for homes, businesses, and industries has surged as a result of emerging economies’ fast urbanization. To guarantee a steady supply of gas and precise billing, cities must grow and require more efficient and accurate gas metering methods. The urban population is expanding at a never-before-seen rate in nations like China and India, which is driving up infrastructure development expenditures, including the enlargement of gas distribution networks. To cut air pollution and switch to cleaner energy sources, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has been aggressively pushing the usage of natural gas. To support the growing gas distribution infrastructure, this has caused a spike in demand for gas meters. Similar to this, the Pradhan MantriUrja Ganga project in India is generating demand for gas meters due to the government’s push for city gas distribution (CGD) projects. Numerous gas meters will need to be installed for the project to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to homes, businesses, and industries in several different cities. The adoption of smart city programs, which give priority to installing smart metering infrastructure for effective resource management, is also fueled by urbanization. Due to its ability to provide precise and up-to-date data on petrol usage, smart petrol meters are essential to these programs as they facilitate improved urban resource management and planning. The need for smart petrol meters is also being further driven by the growth of smart and green buildings. These structures have sophisticated metering systems installed to track and control energy use, supporting sustainability and energy efficiency objectives. The use of smart petrol meters in urban areas is anticipated to be driven by the increased focus on encouraging sustainable development and lowering carbon footprints.

Restraint

High start-up costs and difficulties in implementation

The high initial costs and difficulties in implementing smart gas meters are two major barriers to the gas meter market. Infrastructure, technology, and worker training investments are enormous when switching from traditional to smart metering systems. Utility companies must install smart meters, communication networks, and data management systems as part of an upgrade to their current metering infrastructure. The substantial capital cost of these renovations may be a deterrent, particularly for smaller utility providers and in areas with tighter budgets. In addition, several logistical and technological issues must be resolved before smart petrol meters can be installed. For example, installing smart meters in rural locations that are far from major centers might be difficult and time-consuming. Another problem is ensuring secure and dependable networks for real-time data transfer, especially in places with little network coverage. To prevent service interruptions, the integration of smart meters with current billing and customer management systems necessitates meticulous planning and execution. Concerns about data security and privacy also hinder the widespread use of smart petrol meters. There are worries about data breaches and unauthorized access when real-time data on petrol usage is collected and transmitted. To safeguard customer data and uphold confidence, utility businesses must put strong cybersecurity safeguards in place. The need to make large investments in infrastructure, technology, and worker training to address these issues may discourage utility companies from switching to smart gas meters. Even though smart meters have clear long-term benefits, such as increased efficiency and lower operating costs, their adoption rate may be slowed down in some areas and by smaller utility companies due to their high initial costs and implementation difficulties.

Market by Technology

Within the gas meter market, smart gas meters brought in the most money in 2023. The adoption of smart meters has been fueled by the growing need for precise and up-to-date data on petrol consumption, as well as the advantages of remote monitoring and improved billing accuracy. Modern communication technologies like IoT and AMI are built into these meters, allowing for simple data transfer and utility management system integration. Compared to conventional meters, smart meters have several benefits, such as the capacity to identify leaks, lower non-technical losses, and give users comprehensive information about their gas usage habits. The need for smart petrol meters has increased because of the growing focus on energy saving and the rollout of smart grid programs. Smart metering infrastructure is being invested in by governments and utility corporations globally tominimize carbon emissions and improve energy management. For example, the energy policy of the European Union requires smart meters to be installed in homes and businesses, which is pushing up the demand for smart petrol meters in the area. It is anticipated that the smart petrol meter market will continue to lead and grow at the fastest rate possible between 2024 and 2032. The growth of this market is anticipated to be driven by the continued development of communication technologies and the growing integration of smart meters with IoT platforms. Nevertheless, in areas with little funding and little focus on smart grid projects, traditional gas meters—such as diaphragm, rotary and turbine meters—remain in use. Despite producing less money in 2023 than smart meters, conventional meters are still necessary for measuring gas in some applications. Because they are dependable and long-lasting, conventional meters are appropriate for locations without access to sophisticated communication infrastructure. To improve energy management and efficiency, more regions are expected to switch to smart metering systems, which will cause the usage of conventional meters to steadily diminish.

Market by Type

Within the gas meter market, diaphragm meters brought in the most money in 2023. Because of their precision, dependability, and affordability, diaphragm meters are frequently used for measuring gas in both home and commercial settings. These meters measure the amount of gas moving through by tracking the movement of a diaphragm inside a chamber. They are appropriate for a variety of applications due to their sturdy construction and straightforward design, especially in areas with an established gas distribution network. Diaphragm meters are in high demand because they are widely used in domestic gas connections, where precise measurement of gas consumption is essential for billing. Diaphragm meters are preferred by utility companies due to their extended lifespan and minimal maintenance needs. Throughout the projection period, the diaphragm meter segment is anticipated to continue to dominate in terms of revenue generation. Nonetheless, the greatest CAGR is anticipated for smart meters, which comprise cutting-edge metering technologies including Coriolis and ultrasonic meters, between 2024 and 2032. Ultrasonic meters are a reliable and very accurate method of measuring gas flow without the need for mechanical parts. They work by using sound waves. Large commercial and industrial applications where accurate measurement is essential are a good fit for these meters. Ultrasonic meters are becoming more and more popular due to their capacity to offer real-time data, remote monitoring, and improved diagnostic capabilities. Additionally gaining popularity in the market are Coriolismeters, which use the Corioliseffect to measure the mass flow of gas. Natural gas, biogas, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are just a few of the many gas measurement applications that can benefit from these meters’ excellent precision. The necessity for accurate and dependable gas measurement in industrial processes is predicted to fuel a large increase in the demand for Coriolismeters over the course of the forecast period. Other meter types—such as turbine and rotary meters—remain in use in particular applications where their special qualities and advantages are necessary. For example, turbine meters are utilized for high-pressure gas measurement, whereas rotary meters are chosen for medium to high flow rate applications. Despite producing less money in 2023 than diaphragm meters, these meters are nevertheless necessary for some applications, which adds to the market’s overall diversity in the gas meter industry.

Market by End Users

Within the gas meter market, the residential segment brought in the most money in 2023. The need for gas meters in this market has been driven by rising residential gas connections and urbanization. Utility companies depend on accurate and dependable gas meters to ensure fair and accurate billing, as precise measurement of gas usage is crucial for billing purposes. The advantages of real-time data monitoring, remote reading, and improved billing accuracy are driving the growing usage of smart gas meters in residential applications. Smart meters help reduce energy costs and increase energy efficiency by allowing users to track their gas usage trends, find leaks, and make educated decisions about how much energy to use. Due to the ongoing development of gas distribution networks and the rising uptake of smart metering technologies, the residential segment is anticipated to continue to dominate in terms of revenue generation over the projection period. The gas meter market is also greatly influenced by the commercial segment, which comprises gas meters used in workplaces, shops, and other commercial spaces. This segment’s significant revenue generation in 2023 was fueled by the requirement for precise gas measurement in industrial settings. The advantages of dynamic pricing models, leak detection, and real-time data monitoring are driving the adoption of smart gas meters in commercial settings. Businesses may optimize petrol usage, save energy expenses, and increase operational efficiency with the help of smart meters. The increased emphasis on energy efficiency in commercial buildings and the expanding usage of smart metering solutions are likely to propel the commercial segment’s high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The gas meter market is also influenced by the industrial segment, which comprises gas meters used in refineries, manufacturing facilities, and other industrial applications. This segment’s substantial revenue generation in 2023 was fueled by the requirement for accurate and dependable gas measurement in industrial operations. Due to the increasing demand for high accuracy and dependability in gas measurement, the industrial sector is adopting more sophisticated metering technologies, such as Coriolis and ultrasonic meters. Due to the increased emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability as well as the growing need for sophisticated metering solutions in industrial applications, the industrial segment is predicted to grow at a significant rate over the projection period.

Geographic Trends

North America led the petrol meter market in revenue generation in 2023 due to the extensive use of smart metering technologies and the availability of sophisticated metering infrastructure. Due to government incentives, regulatory requirements, and the demand for precise and effective energy management, the United States and Canada are setting the standard for the deployment of smart petrol meters. The sophisticated communication infrastructure and well-established gas distribution networks in the area also support the high rate of smart meter deployment. The demand for smart petrol meters is rising in North America due to the growing emphasis on lowering carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. In the region, utility firms are making investments in cutting-edge metering infrastructure tomaximize energy efficiency, minimize operating expenses, and improve consumer contentment. The demand for smart petrol meters in the area is being driven further by the increasing focus on smart city initiatives and the grid integration of renewable energy sources. Throughout the projection period, North America is anticipated to continue to dominate in terms of revenue generation. The Asia-Pacific area, on the other hand, is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 due to its increasing urbanization, growing infrastructure, and government programs encouraging the use of natural gas. The need for effective energy management and lower air pollution is driving large investments in smart metering infrastructure and gas distribution networks in nations like China and India. The demand for gas meters is being driven by the Asia-Pacific region’s enormous population, expanding urban centers, and rising need for gas connections for homes, businesses, and industries. It is anticipated that over the projection period, the region’s economic expansion and natural gas-friendly government policies will propel the use of petrol meters, especially smart meters. Due to government programs and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of smart meters, Europe also makes a substantial contribution to the petrol meter market. There is a growing need for smart petrol meters in the region due to the energy policy of the European Union, which requires smart meters to be installed in homes and businesses. Thanks to incentives and government policies, nations like the UK, Germany, and France are setting the standard for smart meter installations. The need for smart petrol meters in Europe is being driven by the increased focus on the energy economy, reducing carbon emissions, and smart city projects. Over the course of the forecast period, the area is anticipated to grow at a consistent rate thanks to the deployment of advanced metering infrastructure and the ongoing acceptance of smart metering solutions.

Competitive Trends

To preserve their competitive advantage, major competitors in the petrol meter industry prioritize expansion, strategic alliances, and innovation. Companies like Itron, Honeywell, Landis+Gyr, Apator SA, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Sensus Worldwide Holdings Limited, Aclara Technologies LLC, EDMI Limited, ABB, CGI, and General Electric dominated the market in 2023 thanks to their robust market presence and cutting-edge metering technologies. Itron, a company well-known for creating cutting-edge smart metering solutions, made a sizable profit in 2023 from its Internet of Things-enabled gas meters, which provide real-time data monitoring and sophisticated analytics. The company’s emphasis on R&D, together with strategic alliances and acquisitions, has improved its standing in the industry. Due to its extensive array of gas metering solutions, which includes smart meters and sophisticated metering infrastructure, Honeywell also enjoyed a strong market position. The company’s success has been attributed to its innovation-focused approach and strong alliances with utility companies across the globe. Leading supplier of smart metering solutions Landis+Gyr made significant profits in 2023 as well thanks to its cutting-edge metering technologies and robust worldwide market position. The company has established itself as a major force in the gas meter industry thanks to its creative ideas and emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. Sensus, Aclara, and Kamstrup are a few other prominent firms in the industry that provide a variety of gas metering systems to satisfy the various needs of consumers and utility corporations. To improve their competitive standing, these businesses are concentrating on diversifying their product lines, developing their technological prowess, and breaking into new markets. Continuous innovation and a strong focus on developing metering technologies to increase energy management and efficiency define the competitive landscape of the gas meter market. Key tactics used by top businesses to preserve their market leadership and spur expansion include strategic alliances, acquisitions, and R&D expenditures. Due to the rising demand for smart metering solutions and ongoing improvements in metering technology, the market is anticipated to see greater competition throughout the forecast period.

