Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Market

The combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The market will be driven by stringent environmental laws, increasing global energy consumption, and technological breakthroughs in turbine design. The industry presents significant potential opportunities despite the high initial costs and technological complexity, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific where the adoption of CCGTs is being driven by increased energy consumption and rapid economic expansion. According to a thorough study of market segmentation by capacity, the > 200 MW sector produced the most revenue in 2023, while the > 1 MW to 30 MW segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projected period. Application-wise, the Oil & Gas industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2024 and 2032, while the Power Plants segment lead the market in 2023. Geographic patterns show that North America was the region with the largest revenue in 2023, and that the Asia-Pacific area would have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period. Key businesses including General Electric, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, AnsaldoEnergia, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are present in the competitive landscape and are taking strategic actions to improve their market positions. The market is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period as a result of the continued innovation and adoption of new technologies by industries, which will maintain a high demand for dependable and effective CCGT solutions.

Key Drivers

Growing Global Need for Energy: Population expansion, urbanisation, and industrialization are some of the causes driving the continuous increase in the world’s need for energy. The expansion of infrastructure and industrial activities in developing economies is leading to a notable increase in energy demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that until 2040, the world’s electricity demand would increase by roughly 2.1% year, more than twice what it is now. The implementation of dependable and efficient power generation technology is required in light of this surge. The utilisation of combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) is on the rise because of their superior efficiency and reduced carbon emissions in comparison to conventional coal-fired power plants. For example, modernising the infrastructure for power generation has become imperative in China and India, two of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with CCGTs playing a key role. China’s demand for electricity increased by 6% in 2023, with CCGTs accounting for a sizable share of the extra capacity added. Similar to this, India had a 5% rise in power consumption, with CCGTs being the chosen option because of their low emissions and ability to scale up quickly. The need to replace ageing power facilities and achieve strict emission limits is driving up demand from developed nations such as North America and Europe. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), 38% of the energy generated in the United States in 2023 came from natural gas, with CCGTs contributing significantly to this percentage. This trend is anticipated to continue as nations work to strike a balance between environmental sustainability and the world’s expanding energy consumption, making CCGTs an essential part of the world’s energy mix.

Technological developments in gas turbine design and materials have greatly increased the efficiency and performance of CCGTs, increasing their appeal as a power production source. The efficiency of modern CCGTs can reach up to 62%, while conventional coal-fired power plants typically attain efficiencies of about 33%. This efficiency gain cuts greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption, supporting international efforts to mitigate climate change. Technological advancements like the creation of ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) have made it possible for turbines to run at greater temperatures, increasing their efficiency. The HA-class turbines manufactured by General Electric, for instance, are some of the most efficient in the world; the 9HA.02 type, for combined cycle operations, achieves an efficiency of 64%. These turbines are employed in many power plants throughout the world, including as the French Bouchain plant, which has the highest efficiency in the world. Furthermore leading the way in technological innovation are Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Power, whose H-class and J-series turbines, respectively, provide excellent efficiency and dependability. The German Lausward power station uses a Siemens Energy SGT5-8000H turbine, which has established efficiency records and helped to minimise emissions and operating costs. Similar to this, Mitsubishi Power’s JAC (J-Series Air-Cooled) gas turbines are a popular option for new power projects due to their 63% efficiency levels. These advancements in technology not only improve the efficiency of CCGTs but also lengthen their lifespan, which lowers maintenance expenses and downtime. It is anticipated that as turbine technology advances, more CCGTs will be adopted, offering a more effective and environmentally friendly way to fulfil the world’s energy needs.

Strict Environmental Regulations: The CCGT market has been significantly fueled by the installation of strict environmental rules that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner energy sources. All throughout the world, governments are passing laws and establishing goals to switch from producing electricity from coal to more environmentally friendly sources like renewable energy and natural gas. For example, the European Union’s Green Deal seeks to achieve climate neutrality in Europe by 2050 and calls for significant cuts in emissions in all areas, including electricity production. CCGTs are a vital bridging technology, and as part of this drive, the EU has set ambitious targets to phase out coal and boost the use of renewable energy. A number of European nations, including the UK, Germany, and Italy, declared plans in 2023 to replace their coal-fired power plants with CCGTs and renewable energy sources in instead of retiring their coal plants ahead of schedule. Under the Biden administration, the US has also experienced a movement in energy policy towards cleaner sources, such as renewable energy and natural gas. In order to promote the use of CCGTs, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put restrictions in place to restrict emissions from power plants. Due to the EPA’s Clean Power Plan’s strict carbon emission limits in 2023, the use of CCGTs as a cleaner coal substitute has increased dramatically. Similar tendencies are seen in Asia, where nations like China and India are enforcing stricter emission regulations in an effort to mitigate extreme air pollution. The 14th Five-Year Plan for China places a strong emphasis on cutting coal use and raising the proportion of natural gas in the country’s energy mix. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in India attempts to lower power plant emissions in order to enhance air quality. The adoption of CCGTs, which offer fewer emissions and higher efficiency compared to conventional fossil fuel-based power plants, has been made easier by these regulatory initiatives. The market for CCGTs is anticipated to increase as environmental rules become more rigorous internationally. This demand is driven by the requirement to comply with these standards and minimise the environmental impact of electricity generation.

Restraint

High Initial Costs and Technical Complexities: combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) have many advantages, but market expansion is severely hampered by high initial costs and technical complexity. Many utilities and independent power producers may be discouraged from building and commissioning CCGT facilities due to the significant capital cost involved, particularly in developing nations. Building a new CCGT plant, for example, can cost anywhere between $500 and $1,000 per kilowatt, depending on a number of variables such facility location, size, and technology. This large initial outlay covers costs for control equipment, cooling systems, and cutting-edge turbine technology. Furthermore, integrating CCGTs into the current power system may be technically challenging and necessitate considerable adjustments. For instance, switching from coal to natural gas necessitates building new infrastructure for the gas industry, such as pipelines and storage facilities, in addition to replacing outdated power plants. Establishing a dependable supply chain can be too costly and complex in areas with inadequate natural gas infrastructure. Moreover, specialised expertise and skills are needed for the operation and maintenance of CCGT facilities, and these may not be easily accessible in all areas. The intricacy of troubleshooting sophisticated turbine systems and the requirement for routine maintenance to guarantee peak performance can raise operating expenses. For example, precise engineering and skill are needed for the cooling and maintenance of turbine blades, which can be expensive and time-consuming. These technological and logistical difficulties resulted in delays and cost overruns for a number of power projects in developing countries in 2023. In response to these challenges, businesses are spending money on R&D to lower costs and improve the dependability and efficiency of CCGTs. However, the high beginning prices and technological complexity are expected to limit the expansion of the CCGT market until these issues are fully resolved.

Analysis of Market Segmentation

Market by Capacity

The capacity-based segments of the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) market are as follows: 50 kW, > 50 kW to 500 kW, > 500 kW to 1 MW, > 1 MW to 30 MW, > 30 MW to 70 MW, > 70 MW to 200 MW, and > 200 MW. The > 200 MW segment brought in the most money in 2023 because there was a great demand for large-scale power plants that could provide electricity with efficiency and reliability. Major power plants that provide significant metropolitan centres and industrial zones with energy are included in this segment. For instance, in 2023, the revenue of this segment was greatly influenced by sizable CCGT plants located in nations such as the United States, China, and India. Because of their higher efficiency, capacity to meet peak and base load demands, and reduced emissions as compared to coal-fired power plants, the larger 200 MW CCGT facilities are the favoured option. These plants are frequently installed in areas like North America and Europe that have high electricity demand and strict environmental laws. Nonetheless, the category anticipated to experience the largest CAGR between 2024 and 2032 is > 1 MW to 30 MW. The need for flexible energy solutions and distributed power generation that can be installed closer to the point of use is what is driving this increase. The > 1 MW to 30 MW CCGT plants are perfect for use in commercial complexes, industrial facilities, and isolated locations with poor grid connectivity. The deployment of these mid-sized CCGT plants is also being driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. Businesses are devoting resources to the creation of CCGT systems that are scalable and flexible and that fit neatly into the current energy grid. Furthermore, in order to maintain grid stability, the growing use of renewable energy sources like solar and wind calls for adaptable backup power options. Renewable integration can be supported by the flexibility and dependability that the > 1 MW to 30 MW CCGT plants can offer. Because of the demand for effective, dependable, and adaptable power generation solutions, this market sector is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the forecast period.

Market by Application

Applications for combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT) include Power Plants, Oil & Gas, Process Plants, Aviation, Marine, and Others. The broad use of CCGTs for large-scale power generation in 2023 was the primary driver of the Power Plants segment’s highest revenue generation. Because of their high efficiency, low emissions, and capacity to satisfy the increasing demand for electricity, power plants that use CCGTs are favoured. For example, a sizable amount of this segment’s income in 2023 came from power plants in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In order to comply with strict environmental rules and lower carbon emissions, many regions have been concentrating on modernising their infrastructure for electricity generation. With countries like China, Germany, and the United States placing a high priority on sustainable energy solutions, the high efficiency of CCGTs—which can surpass 60%—makes them a desirable option for power generation. Nonetheless, the Oil & Gas industry is anticipated to see the highest CAGR throughout the projected period of 2024 to 2032. CCGTs are being used more and more by the oil and gas sector for a number of purposes, such as enhanced oil recovery (EOR) procedures and on-site power generation. CCGTs are appropriate for the energy-intensive operations of the oil and gas industry because of their flexibility and dependability. The industry’s adoption of CCGTs is being driven by the rising demand for natural gas and the requirement to lower greenhouse gas emissions in both upstream and downstream activities. Businesses in the oil and gas sector are spending money on cutting-edge CCGT technology in order to decrease their environmental impact and increase operational efficiency. For instance, in order to replace outdated, inefficient power generation systems with a reliable and efficient power source, offshore oil rigs and refineries are incorporating CCGTs. An increasing number of combined heat and power (CHP) applications are using CCGTs because they make it possible to use waste heat for a variety of industrial processes in an economical manner. The adoption of CCGTs is anticipated to increase as the Oil & Gas industry continues to prioritise sustainability and operational efficiency, which will result in the greatest CAGR in this segment over the course of the projection period.

Geographic Trends

The market for combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs) can be segmented geographically to identify important trends and regional dynamics. North America produced the most revenue in 2023 because to the widespread use of CCGTs in both the US and Canada. This growth has been largely attributed to the region’s focus on switching out outdated coal-fired power facilities with more efficient and clean combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs). Particularly in terms of CCGT adoption, the United States has led the way, with multiple sizable projects going online recently. Among the numerous CCGT plants contributing to North America’s high income generation are the Carroll County Energy plant in Ohio and the Cricket Valley Energy Centre in New York. The region’s modern technological infrastructure, plentiful natural gas supplies, and friendly regulatory climate have all contributed to the CCGT market’s expansion. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the greatest CAGR throughout the projected period of 2024 to 2032. The use of CCGTs in this region is being driven by the fast economic expansion, growing urbanisation, and rising energy demand in nations such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In order to fulfil the rising demand for electricity and lower carbon emissions, governments in the Asia-Pacific region are concentrating on updating existing infrastructure for power generation. China, the biggest energy consumer in the world, is aggressively funding CCGT projects in an effort to move away from coal and towards greener energy sources. The region has a significant growth potential, which will be further enhanced by plans to add several additional CCGT facilities proposed by China’s National Energy Administration in 2023. In a similar vein, India is seeing large investments in CCGT plants to help meet its aggressive targets for renewable energy and enhance grid stability. The adoption of CCGTs in Asia-Pacific is being driven by the region’s increasing focus on environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and the demand for flexible power generation solutions. The need for CCGTs is further increased by the region’s growing reliance on renewable energy sources, which makes the installation of dependable backup power solutions necessary. Asia-Pacific is therefore anticipated to develop at the highest rate in the market throughout the course of the forecast period due to the demand for sustainable, dependable, and efficient power production solutions.

Competitive Trends

The competitive environment in the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) industry is defined by the existence of multiple major firms, such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, General Electric, and Mitsubishi Power. These businesses controlled the market in 2023 as a result of their broad product lines, well-known brands, and sophisticated distribution systems. With its cutting-edge HA-class turbines, which are renowned for their great efficiency and dependability, General Electric (GE) lead the industry. GE’s market position has been reinforced by its strategic focus on research and development, as well as its collaborations with numerous utilities globally. For instance, GE’s HA turbines are used in large power plants in Europe, Asia, and North America and generate a substantial amount of money. Another significant company, Siemens Energy, has been concentrating on growing its range of products and improving its technological prowess. Due to its reputation for efficiency and operating flexibility, Siemens’ SGT-8000H turbine series is a preferred option for power generation projects all over the world. The company’s robust market dominance has been reinforced by its solid foothold in Europe and Asia-Pacific. With its J-series gas turbines, which are renowned for their excellent efficiency and low emissions, Mitsubishi Power has also made notable advancements in the CCGT industry. Mitsubishi is a prominent competitor in the market, with noteworthy projects in China, Japan, and the Middle East, thanks to its emphasis on innovation and sustainability. With a focus on growing their footprint in emerging regions and providing a variety of cutting-edge turbine solutions, AnsaldoEnergia and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are significant players in the market. The competitive trends show that mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and major player collaborations are becoming more and more important. These tactics are meant to open up new markets, improve technological capabilities, and diversify product offerings. For example, collaborations between technology businesses and CCGT suppliers enable the creation of tailored solutions to meet particular operational difficulties across multiple industries. With companies concentrating on innovation, strategic investments, and global expansion to maintain and improve their market positions, the competitive landscape of the CCGT market is anticipated to remain dynamic as the demand for sustainable and efficient power generation solutions grows.

