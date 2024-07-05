The coil coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, fueled by demand from a variety of end-use sectors, including appliances, cars, and building construction. The primary reason for this expansion is the growing demand for long-lasting and visually pleasing coatings for metal surfaces. The market generated substantial revenue in 2023, and from 2024 to 2032, it is expected to rise at a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Nonetheless, the market has difficulties because of the price fluctuation of raw materials. In terms of market segmentation, the polyester segment was the top earner in 2023; throughout the forecast period, the fluoropolymer sector is anticipated to post the highest compound annual growth rate. Revenue-wise, the steel category was the highest in 2023, while the aluminum segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. In 2023, the building and construction sector brought in the most money, while the automotive sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. Geographically, the North American area is anticipated to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with the Asia-Pacific region dominating the market in 2023. To satisfy changing consumer demands, major participants in the coil coatings industry are concentrating on diversifying their product offerings, improving their networks of distribution, and launching cutting-edge, environmentally friendly coil coatings. The growing need for environmentally safe and high-performing coatings across a range of end-use sectors is expected to propel the coil coatings market’s substantial expansion.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Need in the Construction and Building Sector

The market for coil coatings has been significantly influenced by the building and construction sector. The requirement for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure is growing as the world’s population rises and urbanization picks up speed. Coil coatings are perfect for use in roofing, cladding, and other building materials because they have many benefits like improved visual appeal, corrosion resistance, and UV protection. For example, there have been significant infrastructure project investments in the Asia-Pacific area, especially in China and India. China, India, and the United States are predicted to lead the way in the $8 trillion global construction market growth that is anticipated by 2030, according to a report by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics. The need for coil coatings is increased by this upsurge in construction activities because these areas prioritize modernizing their infrastructure and improving the longevity of their buildings. Further driving the coil coatings market are green construction efforts and strict environmental regulations that have pushed the use of eco-friendly and energy-efficient materials. The market for coil coatings with reduced volatile organic compound emissions and increased energy efficiency is anticipated to grow as more sustainable construction methods are implemented.

Technological Progress in Coatings

The market expansion for coil coatings has been greatly aided by technological developments. The performance qualities of these goods have been improved by advancements in coating formulas, such as the creation of advanced polyester, fluoropolymer, and siliconized polyester coatings. For instance, fluoropolymer coatings are well-known for their remarkable chemical resistance, weather ability, and color retention, which qualify them for use in challenging conditions. 2023 saw a sharp increase in the demand for high-performance coatings due to the requirement for robust and long-lasting solutions across a range of industries. Innovative coil coatings that satisfy strict industry standards have been developed by businesses including Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, and AkzoNobel. Furthermore, new directions for product development have been made possible by the incorporation of nanotechnology into coil coatings. Superior qualities like improved barrier protection, self-cleaning abilities, and scratch resistance are provided by nanocoatings. Due to these developments, coil coatings are now being used in areas where conventional coatings might not be suitable, which is fueling market expansion. During the forecast period, the demand for advanced coil coatings is likely to be driven by key players placing a greater emphasis on research and development operations to produce innovative products.

Expanding Automobile Sector

The market for coil coatings has been significantly influenced by the automotive sector. In the automotive industry, coil coatings are widely used to coat a variety of materials, such as roofs, body panels, and interior components. In this market, the main factors driving demand for coil coatings are corrosion resistance, longevity, and aesthetic appeal. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the global automotive sector saw a recovery in sales and production in 2023. Increased consumer demand, government incentives, and investments in electric cars (EVs) propelled this rebound. The need for high-performance coil coatings has increased due to the move towards lighter materials and the rising popularity of electric vehicles. For example, to improve the efficiency and security of battery packs, EV producers demand coatings with outstanding electrical insulation and heat-resistant qualities. Additionally, eco-friendly coil coatings have become popular as a result of the automotive industry’s focus on sustainability and lowering carbon emissions. Businesses that meet the strict criteria of the industry, such as BASF and Axalta Coating Systems, have introduced environmentally benign coil coatings. The need for coil coatings is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years due to the growing number of electric vehicles being produced and the automotive industry’s efforts to adopt sustainable practices.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/coil-coatings-market

Restraint

Price volatility for raw materials

The price fluctuation of raw materials is one of the main obstacles to the coil coatings business. A variety of basic ingredients, such as resins, pigments, solvents, and additives, are used to produce coil coatings. Geopolitical tensions, variations in the price of crude oil, and mismatches in supply and demand all have an impact on the cost of various basic resources. The market for coil coatings had difficulties in 2023 as a result of volatile raw material costs, especially those of resins and pigments. For example, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine caused significant volatility in the price of crude oil, a crucial raw ingredient for the production of resin. The production costs of coil coatings were directly impacted by this volatility, which raised end-user pricing. The COVID-19 pandemic and trade restrictions also disrupted raw material availability, which increased price volatility through supply chain interruptions. Because it impacts their profit margins and pricing strategies, manufacturers face difficulties as a result of the volatility in raw material costs. Businesses are looking into alternative raw materials and creating supply chain optimization plans to lessen this constraint. For the coil coatings market, controlling the effects of raw material price volatility is still a major obstacle.

Market by Type of Resin

The coil coatings market was dominated by the polyester sector in 2023, which also produced the largest revenue. Polyester coil coatings are quite popular because of their great flexibility, weatherability, and affordability. In the building and construction sector, where long-term durability and aesthetic appeal are critical, they are favored for use. The need for polyester coil coatings has been fueled by the rise in construction activity, especially in emerging economies. Furthermore, because polyester coatings are used in a variety of panels and components, the automobile and appliance industries have also contributed to the significant revenue generation of polyester coatings. The fluoropolymer segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate between 2024 and 2032. The excellent resilience of fluoropolymer coatings to chemicals, UV radiation, and extreme weather is available. They are being used more often in industrial equipment, automotive parts, and architectural panels—applications that call for high-performance coatings. The market for fluoropolymer coil coatings has been driven by the increased emphasis on sustainability and the requirement for longer-lasting coatings. Advanced fluoropolymer coatings have been actively developed by companies such as Valspar, Beckers Group, and Kansai Paint to meet the changing demands of different industries. Throughout the projection period, fluoropolymer coatings’ market expansion is anticipated to be driven by technological breakthroughs and their growing usage in a variety of applications, with a CAGR of the highest.

Market by Applications

In the coil coatings market, the steel sector generated the most revenue in 2023. In the building and construction sector, steel is widely utilized for structural components, cladding, and roofing. Coil coatings are in high demand since steel is a desirable material for construction projects because of its strength, durability, and versatility. Furthermore, because steel is frequently utilized in vehicle bodywork and components, the automobile industry also makes a substantial financial contribution to the high revenue generation of steel coil coatings. Steel coil coatings are in high demand due to rising infrastructure construction expenditures and rising vehicle manufacturing. Nonetheless, throughout the projected period from 2024 to 2032, the aluminum category is anticipated to see the highest CAGR. Aluminum’s lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and recyclable qualities are making it more and more desirable across a range of sectors. Aluminum is being more widely used in the automobile sector, namely in the production of lightweight vehicles that have higher fuel economy and lower emissions. The growing popularity of electric cars is increasing demand for aluminum coil coatings since these vehicles need lightweight materials. To meet the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, companies such as Wacker Chemie, Nippon Paint Holdings, and Henkel are concentrating on creating sophisticated coatings for aluminum coils. The greatest CAGR for aluminum coil coatings is anticipated to occur during the projection period because of the metal’s growing use in a variety of applications and its benefits over conventional materials.

Market by End-User

In the coil coatings industry, the building and construction segment brought in the most money in 2023. The world’s construction industry is expanding rapidly due to factors like population expansion, growing urbanization, and rising infrastructure spending. In the construction sector, coil coatings are widely utilized for facades, cladding, and roofing applications. The need for coil coatings in this market has been driven by the necessity for long-lasting, weather-resistant, and visually pleasing coatings. Coil coating adoption has also increased as a result of government programs that support energy-efficient infrastructure and green buildings. But during the projected period, which runs from 2024 to 2032, the automotive category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. High-performance coil coatings are in more demand as a result of the automobile industry’s emphasis on sustainability, electric vehicles, and lightweight materials. Coil coatings are perfect for automotive applications because they provide benefits like improved aesthetics, corrosion resistance, and UV protection. The greatest CAGR for coil coatings in this market is anticipated to be driven by the growing production of electric cars and the automotive industry’s move towards sustainable practices. Businesses like Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, and AkzoNobel are devoting resources to R&D to launch cutting-edge coil coatings that satisfy the changing needs of the automobile industry. Throughout the forecast period, the automotive industry’s need for coil coatings is anticipated to be fueled by the increased emphasis on lowering carbon emissions and enhancing vehicle performance.

Geographic Trends

The coil coatings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, with the largest revenue generated. The need for coil coatings across a range of end-use sectors has been fueled by the region’s growing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The main drivers of market expansion in this area are China, India, and Japan. Significant investments have been made in manufacturing, automobile production, and construction projects, particularly in China. The nation’s emphasis on urbanization and infrastructure modernization has increased the demand for coil coatings. The existence of significant market participants and the accessibility of raw materials at reasonable costs have also contributed to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific market. Nonetheless, over the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, the North American region is anticipated to record the highest CAGR. The market is expanding due to the region’s expanding automotive sector as well as rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient coatings. The two main countries in North America contributing to the market expansion are the United States and Canada. The demand for coil coatings in this area has increased due to the automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles and its emphasis on lightweight materials. The use of eco-friendly coil coatings is also being aided by strict environmental laws and the goal of lowering carbon emissions. To take advantage of the increasing opportunities, businesses such as Axalta Coating Systems, Beckers Group, and BASF are aggressively growing their footprint in the North American market. The highest CAGR for coil coatings in North America is anticipated to be driven by rising R&D expenditures and the presence of sophisticated manufacturing facilities throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Trends

In the fiercely competitive coil coatings market, several major companies are actively working to increase their market share and launch cutting-edge goods. Large market shares were held by prominent companies in 2023, including AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Valspar, The Chemours Company, Becker Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Noroo Coil Coatings, ALCEA, Dura Coat Products, Inc., Italcoat S.r.l., Huehoco GmbH, Jotun Group, Titan Coatings, Inc., Chemetall Group, Recubrimientos Plasticos SA, ARCEO Engineering, and Nipsea Group (Nippon Paint). To bolster their market positions and meet the increasing demand for coil coatings, these companies have implemented a range of strategies. For example, AkzoNobel has concentrated on growing its product line through partnerships and acquisitions. By acquiring Titan Paints in Spain in 2023, the business increased its market share in Europe. In contrast, PPG Industries has placed a strong emphasis on research and development to offer sophisticated coil coatings with improved performance attributes. The business made significant investments in its technology centers to create cutting-edge products for the building and automotive sectors. Sherwin-Williams has increased its market reach by utilizing its wide distribution network and solid customer relationships. The company has also focused on sustainability initiatives, introducing eco-friendly coil coatings to meet the evolving industry requirements. BASF has been actively involved in strategic collaborations and joint ventures to enhance its product offerings. In 2023, the company entered into a partnership with Nippon Paint Holdings to develop advanced coil coatings for the automotive industry. Axalta Coating Systems has emphasized expanding its global footprint through acquisitions and partnerships. The company acquired Capital Paints LLC in 2023, strengthening its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region. Valspar has focused on innovation and product development to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. The company introduced a range of high-performance coil coatings for the building and construction industry, enhancing its market position. The competitive landscape of the coil coatings market is characterized by continuous investments in research and development, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. The key players are expected to focus on expanding their product portfolios, enhancing their distribution networks, and introducing sustainable and high-performance coil coatings to meet the evolving market demands during the forecast period.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com