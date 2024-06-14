Technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and rising disposable incomes are anticipated to propel the electric shoe polisher market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. During the forecast period, cloth shoes are anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, whereas leather shoes dominated in terms of revenue in 2023. Likewise, although revenue was dominated by men’s electric shoe polishers in 2023, it is anticipated that the women’s segment will witness the most substantial growth rate. Among distribution channels, online retailers are anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, and demand for transportable automatic polishers is anticipated to increase significantly. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is positioned to become a significant generator of growth, propelled by the processes of urbanization and escalating consumer expenditure. Despite obstacles such as restricted knowledge, industry leaders including Kiwi, Shinola, and Moneysworth& Best are employing effective tactics to sustain their competitive standings and exploit favorable market conditions.

The development of electric shoe polishers that are more user-friendly and efficient is the result of technological progress. Organizations are augmenting the overall user experience by integrating functions such as rechargeable batteries, automatic sensors, and adjustable settings. To illustrate, Moneysworth& Best and similar companies have developed cutting-edge electric shoe polishers that feature adjustable speed settings and multiple polishing devices, thereby accommodating the varied demands of consumers.

An increasing number of consumers are opting for electric shoe polishers over conventional methods due to their enhanced convenience and efficacy. The growing desire among consumers for expedient and effective shoe maintenance solutions is propelling the demand for electric shoe polishers. The increasing demand for electric shoe polishers by companies such as Kiwi, which reported substantial revenue growth from its electric shoe care products in 2023, demonstrates this transition in consumer preference.

Particularly in emerging nations, the increase in disposable incomes has played a role in the expansion of the electric shoe polisher market. Consumers are increasingly inclined to invest in premium products that provide superior performance and convenience, as their purchasing power increases. The strong demand for electric shoe polishers is evident in the robust revenue growth of brands such as Shinola in 2023, especially in regions where the middle class is expanding.

One constraining factor for the electric shoe polisher market is its restricted awareness and penetration in specific regions, despite the industry’s optimistic growth prospects. Despite the considerable adoption rates observed in developed markets, a considerable segment of the populace, particularly in emerging economies and rural regions, continues to be uninformed about or lacks access to electric shoe polishers. This impedes the growth of the market and presents a hurdle for manufacturers seeking to efficiently enter unexplored markets.

Market Segmentation by Type

Cloth shoes, leather shoes, PU shoes, and additional materials comprise the market segmentation by type. Leather shoes generated the most revenue in 2023 as a result of their superior quality and long-lasting nature, which appealed to consumers who were prepared to allocate resources towards footwear maintenance. However, cloth shoes are anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. The expansion is propelled by the rising utilization of electric shoe polishers for athletic and casual footwear, which is influenced by fashion and comfort patterns. Brands such as Shinola and Kiwi are capitalizing on this trend by developing electric shoe polishers that are specifically intended for various types of materials.

Market by Application

Men and women are included in market segmentation by application. The increased revenue generated by men’s electric shoe polishers in 2023 can be attributed to the higher purchasing power and increased demand among male consumers. Conversely, the segment catering to women is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The expansion can be ascribed to the rising consciousness and increased significance placed on footwear upkeep among female consumers, who are progressively in search of convenient shoe care alternatives. Prominent brands including Moneysworth& Best are introducing cutting-edge electric shoe polishers that feature customizable settings and ergonomic designs to accommodate the unique requirements of female consumers.

Market by Distribution Channel

Various distribution channels can be utilized to segment the market, including specialty stores, business-to-business (B2B) channels, and online stores. Specialty stores surpassed all others as the primary revenue-generating distribution channel in 2023, owing to their extensive product selection and personalized service. Nevertheless, the greatest CAGR is anticipated for online retailers throughout the forecast period. The proliferation of exclusive offers and discounts, in addition to the convenience of online purchasing, are the primary factors propelling this expansion. To increase sales and reach a larger audience, businesses such as Kiwi and Shinola are instituting digital marketing strategies and expanding their online presence.

Market by Product Market

By product type, completely automatic and handheld automatic electric shoe polishers are segmented. In 2023, the market was dominated by fully automatic polishers due to their sophisticated features and user-friendliness. From 2024 to 2032, handheld automatic polishers are anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR. The expansion of their user base can be ascribed to their cost-effectiveness and portability, which appeal to consumers in search of versatile and compact shoe care options. Prominent brands including Moneysworth and Best are addressing the demands of mobile consumers by introducing rechargeable battery-powered lightweight portable electric shoe polishers.

Market by End-Use

The end-user market can be divided into residential and commercial segments based on end use. In 2023, the majority of electric shoe polisher sales were attributed to residential use, as individuals invested more and more in-home care products. During the forecast period, the commercial sector, which comprises hotels, resorts, and shoe retailers, is expected to experience the greatest CAGR. The expansion of this sector is motivated by the need for high-quality shoe care products in commercial settings, where upholding a refined appearance is critical for ensuring client contentment and preserving brand reputation. Prominent corporations such as Kiwi and Shinola are engaged in the development of electric shoe polishers tailored for commercial use. These devices feature robust motors and sturdy construction to endure the rigors of heavy-duty applications.

APAC continues to be the most attractive investment market throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Sector: In terms of geography, the electric shoe polisher market demonstrates diverse regional trends. Historically, important markets have been North America and Europe, owing to their greater disposable incomes and awareness of advanced grooming products. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the projected timeframe. This is primarily due to the swift pace of urbanization, the escalating expenditures of consumers, and the expanding appeal of high-end footwear brands. Additionally, it is anticipated that regions such as Japan and Italy, which have a strong shoe care culture, will substantially contribute to market expansion. In addition, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Latin America, are emerging as profitable markets due to rising urbanization and a trend toward Western lifestyles. To capitalize on emerging opportunities, brands such as Kiwi, Shinola, and Moneysworth& Best are expanding their presence in these regions via strategic partnerships and targeted marketing initiatives.

Prominent companies in the electric shoe polisher industry, including Kiwi, Shinola, Moneysworth & Best, Beck Shoe Products Co., Braukmann GmbH, Comfort House, Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., ESFO AB, Euronics Indistries Pvt Ltd, Expondo GmbH, HEUTE Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, Orchids International, and Sunpentown Inc., are employing crucial tactics to sustain their competitive advantage and increase their market proportion. Product innovation, strategic alliances, and expansion into new geographies are a few of these approaches. Kiwi, a well-established manufacturer of shoe care products, generated significant profits in 2023 and is anticipated to sustain its expansion into developing economies and the introduction of environmentally friendly electric shoe polishers. In the same way, Shinola, a brand renowned for its exceptional artistry, is concentrating on augmenting its assortment by introducing premium electric shoe polishers that are aimed at affluent clientele. Furthermore, Moneysworth & Best is capitalizing on its robust brand reputation and extensive distribution network to enter unexplored markets and stimulate sales expansion. In general, these firms are positioned favorably to leverage the increasing market demand for electric shoe polishers and sustain their market leadership positions.

