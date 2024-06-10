The market for cloud native network security is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. This growth will be propelled by the escalating complexity of cloud-native environments, the swift adoption of cloud-native architectures, and the increased emphasis on zero trust security principles. Notwithstanding the obstacles posed by talent gaps and skill deficiencies, the market presents vendors and service providers with fruitful prospects to exploit the growing need for sophisticated network security solutions customized for cloud-native environments. Sectors such as end users, pricing models, deployment models, security solutions, organization sizes, verticals, deployment modes, and service types comprise the cloud native network security market, which offers industry participants a variety of revenue streams and expansion opportunities. Geographically, market expansion is anticipated to be propelled by technological innovation, regulatory mandates, and rising investments in cloud-native security initiatives in regions including North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Competitive trends signify a high level of rivalry among market leaders, who prioritize product differentiation, strategic partnerships, and innovation in order to sustain their position at the top and meet the changing demands of their customers. In general, the market for cloud native network security offers substantial prospects for participants to provide services and solutions with added value, which effectively tackle the ever-changing security concerns of contemporary cloud environments.

Market growth drivers for cloud native network security include

Compelling Implementation of Cloud-Native Architectures: The proliferation of cloud-native architectures among businesses in diverse sectors is a significant factor propelling the expansion of the cloud native network security industry. Organizations expedited the transition to cloud-native environments in 2023 in order to capitalize on the advantages offered by containerization, microservices, and DevOps methodologies, which facilitated the expeditious development and deployment of applications. The aforementioned adoption trend is anticipated to sustain its exponential growth from 2024 to 2032, thereby propelling the need for sophisticated cloud native network security solutions. Prominent providers of cloud-native technologies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), are currently experiencing a surge in the utilization of their services. As a result, organizations are making investments in cloud native network security solutions with the intention of safeguarding their cloud-native workloads.

The escalating intricacy of cloud-native environments presents organizations with substantial security dilemmas, thereby propelling the demand for specialized solutions tailored to cloud native network security. Unique security risks emerged in 2023 due to the widespread adoption of containerized applications, microservices architectures, and serverless computing. These risks encompassed container escape vulnerabilities, supply chain assaults, and misconfigurations. As more organizations adopt cloud-native technologies in pursuit of enhanced agility and scalability, they come to understand the criticality of establishing resilient security protocols to alleviate the associated risks. As organizations prioritize securing their cloud-native workloads and data, the demand for cloud native network security solutions, including network access control (NAC), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and cloud native firewalls, is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast period.

Enhanced Emphasis on the Principles of Zero Trust Security: The increasing prevalence of zero trust security principles is motivating businesses to adopt all-encompassing network security strategies that are specifically designed for environments endemic to the cloud. Zero trust security models propose the implementation of stringent access controls and ongoing verification processes to guarantee that resource access is restricted to authenticated and authorized users and devices only. Zero trust network architectures became more prevalent among organizations in 2023 as a precautionary measure against advanced persistent threats (APTs), lateral movement, and insider threats that specifically target cloud-native workloads. The adoption of zero trust security paradigms is anticipated to stimulate the need for cloud-native network security solutions that provide threat detection capabilities, granular access controls, and microsegmentation. As a result, the market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

Restraint

Notwithstanding the substantial prospects for expansion, the market for cloud native network security encounters obstacles pertaining to deficiencies in skills and aptitude specializing in cloud-native security. Recruiting and retaining qualified cybersecurity professionals with expertise in container security, cloud-native security architectures, and Kubernetes orchestration proved challenging for organizations in 2023. Specialized skills and knowledge are in high demand due to the intricacy of cloud-native environments and the swift progression of technology. Consequently, there is a dearth of proficient professionals who possess the ability to effectively design, implement, and manage cloud native network security solutions. The existence of this talent divide presents a substantial obstacle to the expansion of the market, impeding the capacity of organizations to adequately safeguard their cloud-native infrastructure and workloads.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market by Deployment

The hybrid cloud deployment model surpassed all other segments in terms of revenue generation within the cloud native network security market in 2023. Organizations are progressively embracing hybrid cloud environments, which comprise a combination of on-premises infrastructure and public cloud services. The objective is to capitalize on the advantages offered by both environments while simultaneously managing distinct security, compliance, and performance concerns. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the hybrid cloud deployment model demonstrated the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hybrid cloud strategies and the imperative for uniform security measures throughout hybrid environments.

Market by Security Solution

In 2023, the cloud native firewall segment generated the highest revenue among the diverse range of security solutions. This finding signifies the increased emphasis that organizations place on network security in environments that are native to the cloud. Cloud native firewalls offer sophisticated capabilities for detecting and preventing threats that are specifically designed for microservices architectures and containerized applications. This empowers organizations to implement granular access controls and safeguard against network-based attacks. The segment specializing in cloud DDoS protection is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that target cloud-native infrastructure and applications become more frequent and sophisticated.

Market by Organization Size

In 2023, the cloud native network security market generated the most revenue from large enterprises, which can be attributed to their considerable IT expenditures and intricate cloud-native infrastructures. At the behest of major corporations, safeguarding their cloud-native workloads, applications, and data assets against cyber threats and compromises of data requires comprehensive network security solutions. On the contrary, it is anticipated that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will demonstrate the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the projected timeframe. This is due to the fact that SMEs are progressively embracing cloud-native technologies in order to foster innovation and facilitate competitiveness. Consequently, this will stimulate the need for scalable and economical network security solutions that are specifically designed for their cloud-native infrastructures.

Market by Vertical

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector exhibited the most substantial revenue generation within this market. Due to the vast quantities of sensitive financial data it manages, the BFSI sector is a primary target for cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny. As a result, BFSI entities give precedence to allocating resources towards cloud native network security solutions in order to ensure the protection of customer data, uphold regulatory compliance, and fortify their reputation. In contrast, the healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR over the period of the forecast, propelled by the escalating digitization of healthcare data and the implementation of rigorous regulatory standards pertaining to patient confidentiality and data protection.

Market by Deployment Mode

In 2023, the cloud native network security market was substantially impacted by both agent-based deployment and agentless deployment models. Agent-based deployments provide precise oversight and management of cloud-native tasks through the direct installation of security agents onto host machines or containers. In contrast, agentless deployments offer nimble and expandable security solutions that do not necessitate the installation of supplementary software. Hybrid deployment models, which integrate agentless and agent-based strategies, have become increasingly popular among organizations in search of flexible and adaptable cloud-native network security solutions.

Market by Services

In 2023, the highest revenue-generating segment of the cloud native network security market was professional services, which included consulting, integration, and support. Professional services providers were utilized by organizations to evaluate their security posture, develop customized network security architectures, and efficiently implement and maintain cloud native network security solutions. The highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated for managed services, which provide continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. This is due to the increasing need for outsourced security operations and the need for specialized knowledge in overseeing intricate cloud-native security environments.

Market by End-User

Enterprises remained the largest revenue segment in the cloud native network security market in 2023. This is due to the fact that large organizations spanning various industries made substantial investments in comprehensive network security solutions to safeguard their cloud-native workloads and data assets. During the forecast period, the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated for managed security service providers (MSSPs). This is primarily due to the rising need for outsourced security services among small and medium-sized enterprises that are in search of scalable and economical network security solutions that are specifically designed for their cloud-native environments.

Market by Pricing Model

In 2023, the cloud native network security market was primarily dominated by subscription-based pricing models. These models provided organizations with the advantage of foreseeable expenses and the ability to adjust the scale of their network security solutions in accordance with usage and demand. By adopting subscription-based models, organizations can synchronize their expenditures with their operational requirements, all the while taking advantage of consistent updates and assistance from security vendors. In the interim, it is anticipated that pay-per-use pricing models, which provide invoicing for network security services based on consumption, will gain popularity over the forecast period, especially among organizations that handle varying workloads and operate in cloud-native environments that are constantly evolving.

North America Continues to Be the Global Leaders

In 2023, the cloud native network security market was dominated by North America, which can be attributed to its robust cybersecurity infrastructure, early adoption of cloud-native architectures, and technological innovation. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to organizations’ increasing awareness of cloud-native security best practices, escalating investments in cloud infrastructure, and the swift pace of digital transformation initiatives. On account of stringent data protection regulations and the extensive implementation of cloud-native technologies by European businesses, Europe is also anticipated to maintain a substantial revenue share in the market for cloud native network security.

Competition toIntensify During the Forecast Period

In the market for cloud native network security, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies, Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp., Fortinet Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Mcafee, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are among the leading competitors. These organizations utilize their profound knowledge in network security and cloud-native technologies to create and provide inventive cloud-native network security solutions that are specifically designed for contemporary cloud environments. Product innovation, strategic partnerships and collaborations, acquisitions, and investments in research and development are critical strategies utilized by these competitors in order to meet the diverse requirements of customers and address evolving security threats. The market leaders’ revenues in 2023 demonstrate their robust market positions, and it is anticipated that they will experience continued expansion over the forecast period due to organizations’ continued emphasis on cloud-native security initiatives and investments in sophisticated network security solutions.

