The market for wound closure strips is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. This growth will be propelled by advancements in flexible and reinforced strips, an increasing demand for sterilized solutions, and the wide range of applications that span across end-user segments. Nevertheless, the progress of the project is significantly impeded by supply chain complications and scarcities in basic materials. Segmentation of the market according to type, sterility, and end-user identifies distinct revenue and CAGR leaders, which reflects the industry’s diverse dynamics. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region and North America emerge as significant growth drivers. The competitive environment reveals prominent entities utilizing diverse tactics to maintain their market standings. As the market advances from 2024 to 2032, it is anticipated that these trends will influence the course of the wound closure strips market, presenting industry stakeholders with both prospects and obstacles.

Crucial market drivers encompass advancements in flexible wound closure strips

The emergence of innovations in flexible wound closure strips significantly transformed the field of wound care. Prominent entities in the medical supplies sector, including 3M, unveiled sophisticated flexible strips intended to enhance wound closure in 2023. By integrating innovative materials and adhesive technologies, these strips improved in both flexibility and adherence, thereby offering a comfortable and efficient means of closing wounds. A surge in the adoption of flexible wound closure strips by healthcare providers, which has led to increased sales and market share for companies investing in innovation, is evidence in support of this driver.

The utilization of reinforced wound closure strips within surgical environments emerged as a significant catalyst for market expansion. Organizations such as Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, were instrumental in the development of reinforced strips intended for surgical procedures. The strips, which were distinguished by their increased strength and longevity, were widely utilized in a variety of surgical contexts. A significant rise in the utilization of reinforced wound closure strips in medical facilities (hospitals and clinics) can be attributed to their effectiveness in promoting wound healing following surgical procedures, as supported by the evidence.

The increasing demand for sterile wound closure strips constituted an additional noteworthy catalyst in the market. In the year 2023, corporations such as Covidien (a subsidiary of Medtronic) took advantage of the market’s need for sterile wound closure solutions to support the infection control protocols of healthcare facilities. Sterile strips became popular due to their ability to reduce the likelihood of infection complications linked to incisions. An increase in the sale of sterile wound closure strips, especially in hospital contexts where sterility is of the utmost importance, is among the indicators that support this driver.

Notwithstanding its upward trend, the market for wound closure strips experienced a significant downturn in 2023. Disruptions and shortages of basic materials were among the supply chain obstacles that affected the manufacturing and distribution of wound closure strips. Prominent organizations such as Smith & Nephew encountered challenges in procuring critical materials, resulting in disruptions to production schedules and variations in the availability of their products. This restraint is supported by industry reports that detail difficulties in acquiring raw materials and supply chain disruptions, which have an impact on the overall dynamics of the market.

The market for wound closure strips is divided into flexible and reinforced segments by type. The reinforced wound closure strips segment became the most lucrative market in 2023, primarily due to their growing utilization in surgical environments. In addition, the flexible segment demonstrated the most substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the projected timeframe from 2024 to 2032. Flexible strips experienced a remarkable expansion due to the emphasis placed on adaptability and comfort in wound closure.

The market is further subdivided by sterility into sterile and non-sterile wound closure strips. The antiseptic segment generated the most revenue in 2023, which can be attributed to the heightened focus on infection control protocols within medical environments. In contrast, over the forecast period, the non-sterile segment exhibited the highest CAGR, suggesting an increasing inclination towards economically viable solutions across a range of healthcare applications.

The market is divided into various segments based on the end consumer, including households, hospitals clinics, and others. The year 2023 witnessed the maximum revenue for hospitals and clinics, as a result of the widespread application of wound closure strips in healthcare settings. In contrast, over the forecast period, the household segment exhibited the highest CAGR, indicative of the growing prevalence of self-administered wound care.

The wound closure strips market demonstrated a wide range of trends across different regions in 2023. North America dominated in terms of revenue percentage and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), because of its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of novel wound closure solutions. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region exhibited the most rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR), propelled by escalating healthcare expenditures and heightened consciousness. Europe achieved the greatest revenue percentage, owing to the robust demand for wound closure strips and the presence of well-established healthcare systems.

The wound closure strips market in 2023 was characterized by intense competition, as leading companies implemented diverse strategies to sustain and improve their market positions. Prominent corporations, including 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Cardinal Health, BSN medical (Essity Aktiebolag (publ.)), DermaRite Industries, LLC., Dynarex Corporation, DUKAL, ZipLine Medical (Stryker), priMED Medical Products, Inc., and Smith & Nephew plc., revealed considerable revenues and exhibited strong financial performances. Product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansions were utilized. It is worth mentioning that 3M prioritized the expansion of its product portfolio, Johnson & Johnson utilized strategic collaborations to its advantage, and Medtronic exploited opportunities to enter emerging markets.

