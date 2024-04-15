Low-Power IoT Devices And Network Market

The market for low-power IoT devices and networks is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. This growth will be driven by developments in sensor technologies, the progression of LPWAN, and the expanding utilisation of Industrial IoT. Nevertheless, the complexity of mesh networks presents obstacles that act as a limitation. In terms of geography, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR), whereas North America will continue to be a substantial source of revenue for the entire region. The future of low-power IoT is significantly influenced by the strategic emphasis that major actors place on innovation, connectivity, and industry-specific applications, as evidenced by the competitive landscape.

Key Market Drivers

The market is currently experiencing significant growth as a result of ongoing developments in sensor technologies. Organisations such as Texas Instruments and Analogue Devices have played a pivotal role in propelling advancements that improve the performance and functionality of low-power Internet of Things devices. These technological developments facilitate the collection and processing of data by devices while consuming minimal energy, thereby meeting the need for extended battery life in a wide range of applications, including smart agriculture and healthcare. The deployment of these sophisticated sensors in practical situations provides empirical evidence of their influence on the performance and energy efficiency of the devices.

The low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market is experiencing significant growth, with LPWAN technologies like LoRaWAN and NB-IoT emerging as crucial catalysts for the market’s devices and networks. Low in power consumption and enabling long-range communication, these technologies are ideally suited for extensive Internet of Things deployments. Prominent organisations such as Semtech and Huawei are at the forefront of LPWAN solution development and deployment, catering to the connectivity requirements of various sectors. The pervasive implementation of LPWAN in smart cities and industrial IoT applications, where long-range connectivity is critical for the efficient transmission of data, provides empirical support.

A major factor propelling market expansion is the expanding adoption of low-power Internet of Things (IIoT) devices. Prominent corporations such as Siemens and Bosch are leaders in the integration of low-power devices into industrial operations, thereby facilitating predictive maintenance and enhancing overall efficiency. The implementation of IoT solutions by industries has resulted in apparent benefits such as increased operational efficiency and reduced costs. In industrial contexts, the incorporation of low-power actuators and sensors is revolutionising conventional manufacturing by introducing intelligent and interconnected procedures.

Restraint

The market is confronted with a significant constraint pertaining to the intricacy of mesh networks. Mesh network deployment and maintenance present scalability and manageability challenges, despite the fact that they provide advantages such as enhanced coverage and dependability. Instances in which corporations such as Cisco have struggled to expand mesh networks in a seamless manner in order to accommodate the increasing quantity of devices serve as indications of this constraint. Such challenges may result in operational inefficiencies.

Market by Device: Low-power Internet of Things Devices Dominate the Market

Connectivity Devices generated the most revenue in the low-power IoT device market in 2023, underscoring the critical importance of uninterrupted communication. Concurrently, the Sensors segment exhibited the maximum CAGR from 2024 to 2032, indicating a growing need for sophisticated sensing functionalities across diverse applications.

In Terms of Network Types, LPWAN Is the Market Leader

Revenue and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) were dominated by Low-power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) in 2023, underscoring their critical function in delivering long-range, efficient connectivity. Throughout the forecast period, mesh networks demonstrated the highest CAGR, suggesting an increasing inclination towards interconnected devices operating within local networks. Although Cellular Networks made a contribution to the overall revenue, their CAGR was comparatively lesser.

By Industry Vertical, The Market Is Dominated by The Industrial IoT Sector

The Industrial IoT sector generated the most revenue in 2023 among low-power IoT markets across all industry verticals, due to increased adoption in manufacturing processes. In contrast, the Smart Cities segment experienced the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as an indication of the expanding need for interconnected infrastructure and urban development endeavours.

The North America Continue to Be the Global Leader

The geographic trends of the low-power IoT market indicate that Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR, due to the region’s accelerated industrialization and urbanisation. Due to its well-established IoT ecosystem, North America generated the greatest revenue percentage. The aforementioned trends can be attributed to the ongoing technological progress and early implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in North America. In contrast, Asia-Pacific stands to gain from an expanding market and government initiatives that advocate for the integration of IoT.

Competition To Intensify Throughout the Forecast Period.

Prominent corporations including Texas Instruments, Semtech, Siemens, and Huawei exhibited robust performance in the year 2023. Continuous innovation in sensor technologies, LPWAN solutions, and targeted Industrial IoT applications constituted their primary strategies. The revenues recorded in 2023 serve as an indicator of previous accomplishments, whereas anticipations for the period ahead (2024-2032) centre on consistent expansion and dominance in the market. It is expected that these firms will sustain their market positions and adjust to changing market conditions, thereby consolidating their influence on the low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and network environment.

