The market for artificial intelligence in endoscopy is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period of 2024 and 2032, propelled by developments in workflow optimization, real-time decision support, and diagnostic precision. Although there are obstacles related to standardization and integration, the market is demonstrating flexibility in response to the growing demand for integrated CAD solutions and the transition toward AI-driven services. The market’s dynamic characteristics are underscored by the segmentation analysis, which identifies fluctuations in revenue dominance and growth rates according to product types and CAD methodologies. The market’s trajectory is indicative of the worldwide dissemination of healthcare advancements and the consequent need for AI-assisted endoscopic technologies from a geographical standpoint. In an increasingly competitive market, major actors are placing greater emphasis on collaboration and innovation to maintain their market positions amidst a dynamic environment. In general, the market for artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopy offers auspicious prospects for organizations that contribute to the continuous development of AI technologies utilized in endoscopic procedures and medical diagnostics.

The substantial improvement in diagnostic accuracy enabled by artificial intelligence is one of the primary drivers of the AI in endoscopy market. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, specifically those utilized in CADx (Computer-Aided Diagnosis), have exhibited remarkable accuracy in analyzing endoscopic images, thereby facilitating the timely identification of abnormalities and diseases. Endoscopic systems manufactured by Medtronic and Olympus have been equipped with AI-driven diagnostic tools, which have been shown to positively impact patient outcomes. Clinical studies provide evidence supporting the superiority of AI-assisted diagnostics in identifying subtle abnormalities that conventional methods may fail to detect. As a result, false-negative rates are reduced and overall diagnostic accuracy is improved.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into endoscopy offers healthcare professionals real-time decision support, which serves as a substantial catalyst for market expansion. Embedded AI algorithms in endoscopic systems provide clinicians with real-time insights and recommendations throughout procedures, enabling them to promptly make well-informed decisions. Prominent organizations including Fujifilm and Pentax Medical have created AI-assisted endoscopy solutions that offer instantaneous guidance for the identification and characterization of lesions. The efficacy of endoscopic procedures is substantiated by the evidence that they enhance efficiency, shorten procedure duration, and enable prompt decision-making, all of which contribute to enhanced patient care outcomes.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/ai-in-endoscopy-market

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into the endoscopy process enhances workflow optimization and streamlines procedures, resulting in improved efficiency. By integrating AI-powered automation and assistance tools—which include those manufactured by Stryker and Karl Storz—the endoscopic workflow is optimized through the automation of repetitive duties and the provision of insightful information. By doing so, the examination procedure is not only accelerated but also the workload of healthcare professionals is reduced. The implementation of AI-assisted endoscopy solutions in hospitals has been associated with increased efficacy in patient care, decreased procedure durations, and improved resource utilization.

The integration and standardization of AI technologies across various endoscopic systems represent a significant market restraint for AI in endoscopy. The presence of potential interoperability issues can be inferred from the variations in AI algorithms and system interfaces that have been implemented by different manufacturers. The establishment of a standardized approach to AI integration in endoscopy presents an intricate dilemma that impedes the smooth cooperation of diverse healthcare facilities and restricts the extensive implementation of AI-supported endoscopic technologies. It is imperative to surmount these integration obstacles to fully harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence in endoscopy and guarantee healthcare providers a standardized and uniform experience.

The market for AI in endoscopy is divided into product and service segments. Revenue-wise, products dominated the market in 2023, propelled by the sale of endoscopic devices integrated with artificial intelligence. On the contrary, it is anticipated that services will demonstrate the greatest revenue growth and the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. The increased demand for AI consulting, training, and maintenance services reflects the expanding recognition of the significance of a comprehensive AI ecosystem in endoscopy and supports the transition toward services.

Additional CAD-based segmentation consists of CADx (Computer-Aided Diagnosis), CADe (Computer-Aided Detection), and CADx/CADe, which is a hybrid of the two. Revenue dominance was held by CADx in 2023, indicating a significant inclination towards diagnostic solutions powered by AI. Concerning the period between 2024 and 2032, it is anticipated that the CADe/CADx will grow at the maximum CAGR. This transition signifies the sector’s growing focus on unified detection and diagnostic solutions, which provide an all-encompassing methodology for examining endoscopic images.

The market for AI in endoscopy demonstrates regionally distinct tendencies from a geographical standpoint. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR throughout the forecast, due to the adoption of advanced medical technologies, increased awareness, and heightened healthcare infrastructure development. Established markets in North America are anticipated to sustain the highest revenue percentage in 2023 for endoscopic solutions integrated with artificial intelligence. Although Europe lags marginally in revenue behind North America, it is positioned for consistent expansion. These patterns underscore the worldwide dispersion of the market’s expansion and underscore the significance of regional intricacies in influencing forthcoming trends.

The market for AI in endoscopy is marked by fierce competition among major participants. Prominent corporations such as Medtronic, Olympus, Pentax Medical, Fujifilm, Stryker, Karl Storz, Wision A.I., NEC Corporation, Odin Vision, Magentiq Eye Ltd., Wuhan EndoAngel Medical Technology Company, and Iterative Scopes, are influential in shaping the competitive environment. These actors employ various strategies, such as ongoing innovation in the integration of artificial intelligence, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. Revenue-wise, Medtronic dominated in 2023, owing to its diversified portfolio of endoscopic products powered by artificial intelligence. All major actors are anticipated to concentrate on R&D, partnerships, and acquisitions to preserve their competitive edge between 2024 and 2032. It is expected that the market will advance due to the focus on resolving integration obstacles and delivering all-encompassing AI solutions.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com