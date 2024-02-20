The tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. In recent years, the tissue paper market has experienced substantial growth due to a number of factors that have contributed to its expansion. Tissue paper is extensively utilized for personal care, hygiene, and cleaning, making it an indispensable product in homes, businesses, and industries. The global tissue paper market is expanding due to factors such as rising hygiene and sanitation awareness, accelerated urbanization, and shifting consumer preferences. In response to consumer demands, market leaders are introducing innovative and eco-friendly tissue paper products. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the maximum growth rate, whereas North America and Europe will continue to contribute significantly to the market. With a customer-centric approach, product innovation, and sustainability initiatives, market leaders will be able to maintain their market position and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the expanding tissue paper market from 2024 to 2032.

The tissue paper market is experiencing robust development due to the growing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation. With rising health concerns and the proliferation of infectious diseases, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in their daily lives. Tissue papers, such as facial tissues, toilet tissues, and hand towels, are viewed as practical and hygienic options for personal care and cleansing. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the significance of sustaining hygiene, resulting in a rise in demand for tissue papers in homes and businesses. As a result, manufacturers are experiencing increased sales volumes and expanding their product lines to satisfy consumers’ expanding hygiene requirements. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the use of tissue paper products, particularly hand tissues and paper towels, according to a survey conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In addition, market reports indicate a rise in tissue paper sales, which reflects consumers’ increasing sanitation awareness.

Rapid urbanization and lifestyle change have had a substantial impact on the tissue paper market. As more people migrate to urban areas and adopt hectic lifestyles, there has been an increase in demand for disposable and convenient products. Tissue papers provide a quick and simple solution for on-the-go personal hygiene and cleaning. Moreover, as the number of working individuals and dual-income households has increased, so has the demand for ready-to-use products that save time and effort. The transition away from conventional alternatives to tissue papers, such as cloth napkins and handkerchiefs, is contributing to the market’s expansion. Urbanization rates have been rising consistently on a global scale, and census data from numerous nations indicate a notable increase in urban populations. In addition, surveys and studies of consumer behavior demonstrate the urban preference for convenience-driven products such as tissue paper.

The tissue paper industry is undergoing a transition towards sustainability and eco-friendliness. As environmental concerns increase, consumers are becoming more aware of how their purchasing decisions affect the environment. As a result, tissue paper manufacturers are implementing environmentally friendly practices and incorporating recycled materials into their products. The increasing demand for eco-friendly tissue papers has led to the development of biodegradable and compostable tissue products. Sustainable packaging solutions, such as paper-based packaging that is recyclable, are acquiring popularity, thereby accelerating market expansion. Several manufacturers of tissue paper have declared their commitment to sustainability objectives and environmentally responsible practices. Reports on the market indicate an increase in the production and consumption of environmentally friendly tissue papers, indicating a consumer shift towards more sustainable options.

The tissue paper market is significantly constrained by the volatility of raw material prices. The primary component of tissue paper is wood pulp, which is derived from trees. Changes in the prices of wood pulp and other basic materials can have an effect on the total cost of tissue paper production. In addition, disruptions in the supply chain, shifting environmental regulations, and global economic factors can cause fluctuations in the price of primary materials. It may be difficult for manufacturers to maintain stable product prices in light of fluctuating raw material costs.

The tissue paper market is divided into two categories based on its application: at home and away from home. Facial tissues, toilet tissues, and culinary rolls are the most common types of tissue paper used in households for personal care and hygiene. In contrast, away-from-home tissue papers, such as hand towels, napkins, and tissue rolls, are utilized in public spaces, commercial establishments, and industries for various purposes. The at-home segment is anticipated to generate the most revenue in 2023 due to its widespread use in households. Increased consumer emphasis on personal hygiene and sanitation, particularly during pandemic-induced lockdowns, has led to a significant increase in demand for this market segment. Due to rising demand from the hospitality, healthcare, and food service industries, the away-from-home segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2032. The segment’s expansion can be attributed to the increasing number of commercial establishments and the need to maintain clean public spaces.

The market for tissue paper is also segmented by distribution channels, such as offline and online sales. Tissue papers are distributed offline through brick-and-mortar retail stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other tangible retail outlets. The distribution of tissue papers through e-commerce platforms and websites is referred to as online distribution. Offline distribution is expected to generate the most revenue in 2023, as it remains the traditional and preferable method for many consumers to purchase tissue papers. However, the online distribution segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce in urban areas. Online tissue paper sales offer consumers the convenience of doorstep delivery and a diverse selection of product options.

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the tissue paper market in 2023, with the United States being the largest tissue paper consumer in the region. The region’s strong market position can be attributed to the high consumer awareness of hygiene and sanitation practices, as well as the extensive availability of tissue paper products for a variety of applications. Due to accelerated urbanization, rising disposable income, and shifting consumer preferences in countries such as China and India, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the period from 2024 to 2032. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the primary growth drivers in this region. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and shifting consumer preferences for premium and sustainable tissue paper products all contribute to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The tissue paper market is intensely competitive, with numerous major competitors competing for market share and consumer loyalty. Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel Group, WEPA Group, Essity, Kirkland Signature (Costco), Solaris Paper, Seventh Generation, Charmin Paper, Angel Soft, Naturelle, and others are among the market leaders. Companies are investing in R&D to introduce innovative tissue paper products, such as bamboo-based tissues, recycled tissues, and eco-friendly packaging options. To appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, many businesses are adopting sustainable practices such as using recycled materials, reducing waste, and promoting responsible forest management. Effective advertising and marketing campaigns are essential for building brand recognition and consumer loyalty, particularly in the extremely competitive market for tissue paper.

