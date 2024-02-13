The electric vehicle aftermarket industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22%, during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, technological developments, and environmental sustainability initiatives. Despite standardization-related obstacles, the aftermarket is advancing to accommodate the varied requirements of EV owners. With the ongoing expansion of the industry, regions such as Asia-Pacific offer significant prospects. In shaping the future of the electric vehicle aftermarket, the competitive landscape, which is dominated by industry titans, emphasizes the significance of sustainability and innovation.

The proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) has emerged as a principal catalyst for the expansion and development of the ancillary sector. Tesla, Nissan, and Chevrolet, among others, experienced a meteoric rise in electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2023, which fueled an expansion of the aftermarket’s need for replacement parts and accessories. The widespread availability of charging infrastructure and governmental incentives additionally stimulated the shift towards electric mobility, thereby augmenting the potential for aftermarket activities involving electronic components, batteries, and tires.

The expansion of the aftermarket for electric vehicles has been propelled by technological innovations and consumer preferences for customization. The introduction of electric vehicle (EV) models featuring advanced features by Rivian, Lucid Motors, and NIO has generated interest in aftermarket enhancements and customized accessories. As indicated by the implementation of sophisticated infotainment systems and over-the-air updates, the expansion of the aftermarket industry has been propelled by the integration of intelligent and interconnected technologies.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electric-vehicle-aftermarket-industry

The electric vehicle aftermarket has been propelled by the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and recycling initiatives. BMW, Volvo, and Ford, among others, have emphasized environmentally sustainable practices by promoting the establishment of recycling programs and sustainable replacement parts for electric vehicle components. The year 2023 saw an increase in recycled and remanufactured electric vehicle (EV) components in the aftermarket, which was consistent with the industry’s overall dedication to mitigating environmental harm.

Notwithstanding the favorable trajectory, the electric vehicle aftermarket is substantially impeded by the obstacle of achieving compatibility and standardization. Diverse electric vehicle models produced by various manufacturers in 2023 resulted in variations in component dimensions and specifications. The absence of standardized procedures presented difficulties for retailers and aftermarket manufacturers, which affected the compatibility and accessibility of replacement components. This was supported by industry reports and customer complaints.

Replacement components, such as wheels, tires, batteries, brake parts, filters, body parts, illumination and electronic components, and brake parts, can be used to segment the electric vehicle aftermarket. The battery segment generated the most revenue in 2023, which reflects the vital function that batteries play in electric vehicle performance. On the contrary, the lighting and electronic components sector is anticipated to experience the most substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. This upward trend signifies a heightened need for sophisticated technologies and safety attributes.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) comprise the market segmentation by propulsion type. Revenue and CAGR were dominated by BEVs in 2023, as the market share of pure electric vehicles increased. Conversely, the hybrid electric vehicles sector is expected to experience the maximum CAGR from 2024 to 2032, indicating a sustained need for a variety of propulsion technologies.

Diverse trends were observed in the electric vehicle aftermarket concerning geography. North America dominated in terms of revenue and CAGR in 2023, owing to its established aftermarket ecosystem and robust adoption of electric vehicles. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will demonstrate the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the projected timeframe. This is primarily attributed to the escalating sales of electric vehicles (EVs), governmental incentives, and the expanding aftermarket sector.

Prominent entities within the aftermarket for electric vehicles consist of Rivian, Tesla, Rivian, Nissan, Lucid Motors, Chevrolet, BMW, Volvo, Ford, 3M, ABB Ltd., EVBox Group, ChargePoint Inc., Webasto SE, Siemens AG, Bosch Automotive Sevrice Solution Inc., Delphi Technologies, Schneider Electric SE, ClipperCreek, Inc, AeroVironment, Inc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH. To preserve their competitive advantage, these businesses employ a variety of tactics, including partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and innovation. Their revenues demonstrated market leadership in 2023, and they anticipate continued expansion throughout the projected timeframe.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com