Advertising-Based Video On Demand Market

The market for advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) is a rapidly expanding and changing sector of the digital entertainment industry. During the period from 2023 to 2031, the AVOD market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 29.2%, propelled by key factors including the increasing prevalence of digital content consumption, content creators’ and publishers’ adoption of AVOD, and the worldwide proliferation of AVOD platforms. Nonetheless, ad fatigue and concerns regarding the user experience present a substantial obstacle that necessitates meticulous deliberation. The market is intricately segmented according to advertisement placement, device usage, and geographic location, which offers valuable insights into the ever-changing strategies and preferences that influence the AVOD industry. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region arises as a significant driver, attributable to the prevalence of AVOD services and the region’s rapid digitalization. Within the realm of competition, dominant entities assume a critical position, capitalizing on their vast repositories of content and strategic undertakings to sustain their grip on the market.

The AVOD industry is propelled by the exponential growth of digital content consumption. The exponential growth of online video consumption across various platforms serves as evidence that users are progressively favoring the convenience of on-demand access to a wide array of content. The increasing subscriber base to AVOD services serves as evidence of the transition from traditional linear TV to digital streaming platforms, which emphasizes this driver. A paradigm shift in consumer behavior has occurred in the market, as viewers increasingly prefer personalized and ad-supported content. This has presented AVOD platforms with lucrative opportunities. The significant surge in user engagement and the increasing duration of time spent on AVOD services serve as clear indications that the upward trajectory of digital content consumption is a fundamental factor influencing the market.

The extensive implementation of AVOD models by content creators and publishers drives the AVOD market. The utilization of AVOD platforms and content creators in strategic partnerships to generate revenue from targeted advertising serves as evidence. The aforementioned factor is underscored by the growing trend among content producers to utilize ad-supported models as a means to expand their reach and generate income via advertisements. The adoption of AVOD as a monetization strategy has become a mainstream phenomenon in the digital content ecosystem, as demonstrated by the accomplishments of content creators who have utilized AVOD platforms effectively. The expansion of the market is being propelled by the cooperative endeavors of content creators and AVOD platforms, which grant users complimentary entry to premium content bolstered by targeted advertisements.

As a result of the worldwide proliferation of AVOD platforms, the AVOD market is undergoing robust expansion. There is evidence that AVOD services have expanded their presence in global markets, taking advantage of the increasing need for advertising-supported content on an international scale. The aforementioned factor is underscored by the deliberate adaptation of content and advertisements to accommodate a wide range of cultural inclinations, thereby broadening the user demographic beyond national borders. The global expansion of AVOD is a significant factor in market dynamics, as indicated by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations between AVOD platforms and content creators from various regions. The capacity of AVOD platforms to provide advertisements and content that are specific to regions aids in their achievement of market penetration and long-term viability in novel markets.

A significant impediment in the AVOD industry is the difficulty posed by ad fatigue and user experience issues. The available evidence suggests that an inordinate amount of advertisements may have adverse effects on user engagement and satisfaction, ultimately resulting in a diminished viewing experience. User preferences for a continuous and uninterrupted content-viewing experience underscore this limitation, which raises concerns regarding the equilibrium between generating revenue through advertisements and guaranteeing a satisfactory user experience. In light of user feedback and surveys that reveal discontent with intrusive or repetitive advertisements, AVOD platforms must prioritize the resolution of ad fatigue and user experience issues to maintain and entice a devoted user community.

The AVOD market generated significant revenue in 2022 from mid-roll advertisements, which were strategically placed amid content consumption. Concurrently, the CAGR for pre-roll advertisements was the highest from 2023 to 2031, suggesting an increasing inclination towards placing advertisements before the primary content. The intricate division exemplifies the fluidity of ad positioning strategies, whereby mid-roll advertisements target user interaction while they are consuming content and pre-roll advertisements acquire popularity for attracting immediate attention.

The AVOD market experienced substantial revenue generation from mobile devices in 2022, which can be attributed to the rising prevalence of content consumption on smartphones. Concurrently, the highest CAGR was observed in TV devices throughout the forecast, which indicates the increasing prevalence of smart TVs and connected devices utilized for AVOD services. The aforementioned thorough segmentation underscores the varied platforms via which users obtain AVOD content, wherein mobile devices hold the majority of revenue and television devices propel the most substantial growth.

The AVOD market demonstrated dynamic trends on a geographical level in 2022, with the Asia-Pacific region accounting for the majority of revenue generation and boasting the highest CAGR. This exemplifies the substantial impact that the region has had on the worldwide AVOD industry, propelled by the expanding digitization of entertainment and the accessibility of cost-effective smartphones. Revenue was substantially influenced by North America as well, owing to its well-established digital content ecosystem and substantial population of digital consumers. Despite exhibiting a resilient market, Europe witnessed a marginally diminished CAGR, which signifies the market’s advanced stage of development in the area. The geographic segmentation observed in the AVOD market highlights its worldwide scope, as distinct regions exert unique influences on its development.

Prominent industry participants, including YouTube, Hulu, Roku, Facebook, IBM, Vimeo, Brightcove, Vidyard, Kaltura, Dailymotion, Vdocipher, SymphonyAI Media, Muvi, and Dacast, exert significant influence over the trajectory of the AVOD sector. Market dynamics have been substantially impacted by the extensive content libraries, user-friendly interfaces, and strategic partnerships of these industry leaders. The aforementioned firms exhibited robust financial performance in 2022, and their ongoing allocations towards content procurement, user engagement tactics, and international expansion establish them as significant drivers of the market’s development. It is anticipated that during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, the aforementioned industry leaders will sustain their supremacy and exert a crucial influence on the trajectory of the AVOD market.

