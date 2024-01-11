The increasing demand for electric vehicles, technological advancements in lithium-ion batteries, and government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation are all factors that are anticipated to propel the 48 volt battery system market to a 30% CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Despite the difficulties posed by disruptions in the supply chain and shortages of raw materials, major actors including LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Panasonic are actively working to resolve these concerns. The market is segmented according to dynamic trends across vehicle categories, electric vehicle types, and component groups; each segment contributes uniquely to the overall market dynamics. Asia-Pacific and North America are notable regions in terms of geography, exhibiting substantial CAGR and revenue percentages. Concerning the period spanning from 2024 to 2032, the market for 48 volt battery systems is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory. Prominent entities including LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Panasonic play a crucial role in promoting technological progress, extending their market reach, and stimulating innovation. It is anticipated that the competitive environment, characterized by the hegemony of major actors, will continue to progress due to ongoing innovation and strategic endeavors. In light of the ongoing shift towards electric vehicles within the automotive sector, it is expected that 48 volt battery systems will assume a pivotal function in supplying power to the upcoming generation of electric vehicles.

Key Market Drivers

The market for 48 volt battery systems is being primarily propelled by the rising demand for electric vehicles. LG Chem’s proficiency in battery technology has been instrumental in supplying electric vehicles with high-performance and energy-efficient battery systems. It is anticipated that the worldwide transition towards environmentally conscious and sustainable modes of transportation will stimulate the market demand for 48 volt battery systems in a wide range of electric vehicles. The market is significantly propelled by the evolution of lithium-ion battery technology. Samsung SDI, a market leader, has been at the vanguard of lithium-ion battery advancements, which have improved energy density and overall performance. The growing dependence of the automotive sector on lithium-ion batteries for enhanced performance and extended driving range is anticipated to generate a substantial surge in demand for 48 volt battery systems, thereby driving market expansion.

The market is being propelled forward by government initiatives and incentives that encourage the adoption of green technologies and electric vehicles. Panasonic, a major participant in the industry, has aligned its battery solutions strategically with government policies that encourage sustainable transportation. With the implementation of favorable regulations, incentives, and subsidies by nations around the globe to stimulate the electric vehicle industry, it is anticipated that the demand for 48 volt battery systems will increase significantly.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/48-volt-battery-market

Challenges in the Supply Chain and Shortages of Raw Materials

Notwithstanding the favorable expansion trajectory, the market is confronted with a constraint stemming from disruptions in the supply chain and shortages of raw materials. Prominent stakeholders, such as LG Chem, may observe that supply chain disruptions have the potential to affect the manufacturing and accessibility of 48 volt battery systems. Manufacturers face obstacles in the form of scarcities in raw materials, particularly lithium and cobalt, which have an impact on production expenses and, as a result, market expansion. It is imperative to tackle these challenges within the supply chain to ensure the long-term growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis of the Market

By Component: Power Distribution Box, AC/DC Inverter, 48-volt Lithium-ion Battery, and Battery Controller

Components of the 48 volt battery system market include power distribution boxes, AC/DC inverters, 48-volt lithium-ion batteries, and battery controllers. Every component category made a substantial contribution to market revenue in the year 2023. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the 48-volt Lithium-ion Battery segment will generate the most revenue and demonstrate the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Increasing demand for high-performance lithium-ion batteries in numerous applications, including electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, is the primary driver of this expansion.

Type of Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

The segmentation of the electric vehicle market by type encompasses a variety of categories. All categories of electric vehicles significantly contributed to market revenue in 2023. On the contrary, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are anticipated to surpass all other market segments in terms of revenue growth and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The global trend towards completely electric vehicles and the growing acceptance of BEVs in different areas have an impact on this transition.

Type of Vehicle: Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, or Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, and Light Commercial Vehicles comprise the vehicle category segmentation. All vehicle categories made significant contributions to market revenue in 2023. On the contrary, Heavy Commercial Vehicles are projected to gain the most compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing need for electric solutions within the commercial transportation industry. The growing emphasis on environmental friendliness in the conveyance of goods and services is anticipated to stimulate the market for 48-volt battery systems in heavy commercial vehicles.

The Americas continue to be the global leaders.

The geographic segment analyzes trends, revenue percentages, and regions exhibiting the highest CAGR. The 48 volt battery system market witnessed significant regional expansion in 2023. Nevertheless, the region of Asia-Pacific experienced the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR), primarily due to the expeditious integration of electric vehicles and favorable governmental policies that advocate for environmentally friendly technologies. Concurrently, revenue percentage was dominated in North America, predominantly due to the well-established presence of major players and the mature state of the electric vehicle market.

Ongoing Innovation to Strengthen the Market Share of Principal Market Participants

LG Chem’s, Samsung SDI’s, Panasonic’s technological, A123 Systems LLC, Continental AG, Delphi technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerSys, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Vicor Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. emerged as significant market participants in the 48 volt battery system sector in 2023. Their market positions were solidified through systematic innovation and international expansions, among other strategic initiatives. Their dominance was substantially attributable to LG Chem’s dedication to high-performance battery solutions, Samsung SDI’s emphasis on sustainable energy storage, and Panasonic’s technological prowess. It is anticipated that these market leaders will sustain their position at the forefront of the industry by focusing on strategic partnerships and ongoing innovation from 2024 to 2032. Anticipated revenue growth is propelled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and sophisticated 48 volt battery system technologies, which contribute to an optimistic industry outlook.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com