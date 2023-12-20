The geriatric care services market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The market for geriatric care services is projected to grow steadily due to demographic shifts, technological advances, evolving healthcare policies, and altering care preferences. The market is adapting to satisfy the growing demand for specialized geriatric care, despite labor shortages. The segmentation data for care settings and geographic regions provide stakeholders with valuable insights, allowing them to navigate this dynamic market and provide compassionate care for seniors in a changing healthcare environment.

The changing demographics of the world’s population is one of the key forces propelling the market for geriatric care services. As a result of factors such as increased life expectancy and diminishing birth rates, the world’s elderly population is growing dramatically. As a result, the demand for specialized care services tailored to the specific needs of the elderly is increasing. Demographic studies and population projections provide evidence for the validity of this driver. These studies emphasize the increasing demand for geriatric care services by emphasizing the aging of populations in various regions. In addition, government agencies and healthcare organizations throughout the globe are proactively addressing this demographic shift, further validating the significance of geriatric care services.

Continual advances in healthcare technologies are the second main factor driving the market for geriatric care services. Innovative medical devices, telehealth solutions, electronic health records, and ubiquitous technology have transformed the delivery of geriatric care. These technologies improve monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment, allowing seniors to receive quality care at home. The utilization of telemedicine has increased exponentially, providing a convenient and effective means of accessing healthcare services. Not only do these technological advancements improve the quality of care, but they also contribute to the sustainability of geriatric care services in an era when healthcare systems confront capacity challenges.

The evolving healthcare policies and reimbursement models that prioritize preventive and home-based care for seniors are the third significant driver. Governments and healthcare organizations acknowledge the cost-effectiveness and patient-centric nature of geriatric care services provided outside of traditional hospitals. Consequently, policies are being modified to encourage community-based and in-home care for the elderly. Reimbursement models are being revised to incentivize healthcare providers to provide comprehensive geriatric care, thereby ensuring that seniors receive the care they require while reducing healthcare costs. These alterations are anticipated to drive market expansion from 2024 to 2032.

Despite the promising growth of the geriatric care services market, a significant restraint is the shortage of competent healthcare professionals specializing in geriatrics. Comprehensive care for the elderly requires a set of specialized skills, including knowledge of chronic disease management, cognitive impairments, and emotional well-being. Reports highlighting the shortage of geriatric healthcare employees, including geriatricians, nurses, and social workers, provide evidence for this limitation. The skill gap is exacerbated by the high demands of the position and the requirement for patient-centered, compassionate care. As the elderly population continues to grow, it will be essential to address labor shortages and talent gaps in order to meet the rising demand for geriatric care services.

By care setting, the market for geriatric care services is segmented into Home Care, which includes Health Care and Non-medical Home Care. Home healthcare services generated the most revenue in 2023, driven by the demand for expert medical care and support at home. However, the Non-medical Home Care segment is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2032. This change is a result of the preference of seniors and their families for non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, companionship, and home maintenance.

Adult Day Care further segments the market into Health Care and Non-Medical Care. Healthcare Services in Adult Day Care generated the most revenue in 2023, primarily due to the demand for daytime medical supervision and therapy for seniors. However, during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, the Non-Medical Care segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR. This change reflects the growing recognition of the significance of socialization, recreational activities, and cognitive stimulation for the well-being of adult daycare center-attending seniors.

Geographic trends in the market for geriatric care services indicate that North America will have the highest percentage of revenue in 2023, due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and policies encouraging senior care. However, during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. This expansion is attributable to rapidly aging populations in countries such as Japan and China, where there is a growing emphasis on developing geriatric care services to satisfy the needs of seniors.

In 2023, the main players in the geriatric care services market included companies such as Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, Extendicare Inc, Gentiva, Genesis HealthCare, Home Instead, Inc. and GGNSC Holdings LLC, among others. These organizations maintained significant market shares by utilizing their extensive networks of senior living communities, specialized nursing facilities, and home care services. During the period between 2024 and 2032, it is anticipated that these key players will maintain their dominance by expanding their service offerings, concentrating on the quality of care, and exploring innovative care delivery models. In addition, as the market evolves, partnerships with healthcare technology companies and collaboration with local healthcare systems are likely to become essential tactics.

