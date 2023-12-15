The calcium formate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, due to its increasing utilization as an additive in animal feed, its demand being particularly strong in the construction sector, and its application being integrated into textile dying and finishing processes. Nevertheless, the market is constrained by the restricted accessibility of basic materials. Market expansion is sustained by the construction industry’s ongoing need for calcium formate as an additive to concrete. It functions as an accelerator in the formulation of cement and concrete, resulting in accelerated setting times, enhanced workability, and improved tensile characteristics. This driver is supported by the consistent expansion of construction projects worldwide, encompassing both residential and commercial endeavors as well as infrastructure developments.

Calcium formate is an extensively utilized feed additive within the agricultural industry. The utilization of this substance in the field of animal nutrition has a beneficial effect on growth rates, feed efficacy, and the general well-being of animals. This driver is bolstered by the rising demand for premium livestock and dairy products among the expanding global population. Farmers are supplementing animal diets with calcium formate to satisfy this demand and attain superior results.

Calcium formate is an essential component in the dyeing and finishing operations of the textile industry. By acting as a catalyst in a variety of dyeing reactions, it guarantees the purity and fastness of the colors. The expansion of the textile industry, propelled by shifting fashion patterns and the rising clothing demand of the populace, has resulted in a heightened requirement for textile dying and finishing, consequently stimulating the market.

One of the primary factors impeding the growth of the calcium formate industry is the restricted accessibility to necessary raw materials. Calcium formate is generated via a chemical reaction involving formic acid and calcium hydroxide. The provision of these primary resources may be subject to variation based on production capacities and the availability of natural resources. This restraint is demonstrated by intermittent price fluctuations in basic materials and shortages of supplies, which affect market stability.

The market for calcium formate can be divided primarily into two grades: industrial and feed. Revenue-wise, the Feed Grade segment dominated the market in 2022, propelled by its wide-ranging application in animal nutrition and feed additives. On the contrary, the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the Industrial Grade segment was the highest between 2023 and 2031. This can be attributed to the segment’s extensive utilization across diverse sectors, such as construction and textile.

Calcium formate is utilized in numerous industries, such as in the production of feed additives, concrete admixtures, textile dying and finishing agents, and more. The Concrete Additives application generated the most revenue in 2022 as a result of its extensive implementation in the construction sector. In contrast, the application of feed additives is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR between 2023 and 2031, propelled by the increasing need for animal feed that is both nutritious and of high quality.

The market for calcium formate demonstrates significant geographic trends. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the strong demand from nations such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Established construction and manufacturing sectors in this region significantly contributed to the expansion of the market. On the contrary, the Asia-Pacific region exhibited an exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the projected timeframe spanning from 2023 to 2031. In this region, there is a notable increase in construction activities and the utilization of calcium formate for diverse purposes, such as feed supplements and additives to concrete, in countries like China. The market in North America witnessed consistent expansion, with the United States emerging as the frontrunner in terms of revenue. The growing demand for environmentally benign additives and the region’s emphasis on sustainable construction practices have both contributed to the surge in calcium formate demand.

The market for calcium formate is marked by fierce competition among major participants. Prominent corporations acquire a competitive advantage through a variety of means, including product innovation, expansion, mergers, and partnerships. Significant revenues were generated by these market leaders in 2022, and it is anticipated that they will maintain their market positions from 2023 to 2031. The primary participants in this market comprise: Perstorp Group, Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co., Ltd., Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co., Ltd., Henan Botai Chemical Building Materials Co., Ltd., Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, American Elements, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd., and Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd. are among the notable participants in the calcium formate market.

