The leisure boat market provides a diverse range of watercraft to accommodate the recreational needs of individuals. From 2023 to 2031, the market for recreational boats is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth will be propelled by the upswing in travel and tourism, the rising popularity of aquatic sports, and rising disposable income and wealth. Nevertheless, environmental sustainability issues present a substantial impediment. Diverse trends emerge from market segmentation by type and product, with distinct segments exhibiting the highest revenue and CAGR. Geographic trends serve to underscore regional disparities, wherein the Asia-Pacific and North American regions assume central positions.

The leisure yacht market is significantly propelled by the expanding tourism and travel sector. The travel and tourism industry experienced a resurgence in 2022, as individuals sought out destinations and experiences that were distinctive. Leisure vessels are of significant importance in facilitating thrilling water-based pursuits for travelers, encompassing island hopping, water sports, and cruises. Tourist destinations across the globe have made investments in leisure vessels in response to the increasing demand for activities that involve water. In the future years, the anticipated continuation of the travel industry’s recovery is anticipated to increase demand for leisure boats.

The increasing popularity of water activities has been a substantial factor propelling the leisure boat industry. Water-based activities such as paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and water skiing experienced a surge in popularity among enthusiasts of all ages in 2022. Water sports activities require the pace and performance that motorized leisure boats provide; these vessels are indispensable for an exhilarating experience. In response to the increasing demand, water sports facilities and operators have augmented their fleets of recreational vessels. The anticipated expansion of the water activities sector is anticipated to propel the demand for recreational vessels.

Consumers’ increasing disposable income and affluence have played a significant role in the growth of the recreational boat market. As a result of enhanced economic conditions and heightened prosperity in 2022, a greater number of individuals and families are now capable of participating in recreational watercraft and boat ownership. Dealers and manufacturers of recreational vessels have documented a surge in demand and sales for both new and pre-owned vessels. It is envisaged that the anticipated increase in disposable income and wealth will sustain the demand for recreational vessels, especially new ones.

Although the leisure yacht market demonstrates substantial growth drivers, it is not devoid of limitations. In the year 2022, environmental sustainability issues have emerged as a crucial concern due to an increased recognition of the ecological consequences associated with recreational watercraft. Discussions have ensued regarding the implementation of cleaner and more environmentally sustainable propulsion systems, including electric and hybrid engines, alongside endeavors to mitigate water contamination. These concerns may result in regulatory measures and alterations in consumer preferences, which could have an effect on the products and practices of the market.

By boat type, the leisure boat market is divided into two segments: new leisure boats and used leisure boats. The year 2022 witnessed New Leisure Boats generate the most revenue, whereas Used Leisure Boats demonstrated the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2031. Consumers pursuing the most recent technological advancements favor new recreational vessels, which will contribute to increased revenue in 2022. Conversely, the Used Leisure Boat sector is anticipated to witness the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) owing to the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of reliably maintained pre-owned vessels.

Product-based market segmentation comprises motorized and non-motorized recreational vessels. Motorized leisure boats produced the most revenue in 2022, whereas non-motorized leisure boats demonstrated the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2031, as projected. Motorized recreational vessels provide velocity and prowess to facilitate a variety of water activities, resulting in increased revenue in 2022. A significant CAGR is anticipated for non-motorized leisure vessels, including paddleboats and sailboats, on account of their environmental friendliness and appeal to those in search of a more tranquil and leisurely boating experience.

Geographic trends in the leisure boat market underscore discrepancies in revenue and CAGR across regions. Revenue-wise, North America dominated in 2022, propelled by the robust prevalence of water-based recreational activities and the boating industry. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031, due to the increasing popularity of recreational boating and water sports. Additionally, Europe’s vast coastlines and waterways considerably contribute to the market’s dynamics.

The leisure boat market is marked by competitive trends that are defined by the leading actors and their fundamental strategies. Prominent entities in the industry in 2022 included Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats, Avon Marine, Azimut Benetti Group, Baja Marine, Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) Inc., Chaparral Boats, Inc., Farr Yacht Design, Ltd., Ferretti S.P.A. and Fountain Powerboats, Inc., all of which generated significant profits through the production of recreational vessels. It is anticipated that these companies will maintain their hegemony from 2023 to 2031 by means of diversification, innovation, and geographic expansion. The organization’s strategies are centered on maintaining a competitive edge, diversifying its range of products, and responding to the needs of emerging markets.

