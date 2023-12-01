Inorganic pigments are crucial to the chemicals and materials sector. Due to expanding paint and coating demand, the packaging industry, and the ceramic and glass sector, the inorganic pigments market is predicted to grow 5% from 2023 to 2031. However, environmental restrictions are difficult, thus the sector invests in sustainable alternatives. Titanium dioxide will drive market expansion, especially in Asia Pacific. Market leaders produce new and sustainable inorganic pigments to fulfill industry needs.

The inorganic pigments market is driven by the growing demand for paints and coatings in the construction industry. Infrastructure and residential construction projects boosted the construction industry in 2022. Inorganic pigments used as colorants in architectural paints and industrial coatings became more popular. Construction activity is predicted to remain strong from 2023 until 2031. Inorganic pigments were used more as the automotive sector grew. Inorganic pigments were used in automobile paints and plastics in 2022 as production and sales increased. The projection predicts rising demand for inorganic pigments as the automobile sector evolves.

Packaging Material Needs: Packaging growth is the second driver. Demand for packaged consumer items drove the packaging sector growth in 2022. Packaging materials like plastics and paper use inorganic pigments for printing and coloring. Packaging industry growth will drive inorganic pigment demand over the projection period as customer preferences for packaged products rise.

Architectural and Decorative Uses The ceramic and glass sector drove the inorganic pigments market. In 2022, inorganic pigments were used more in ceramic and glass decoration. Decorative tiles, glassware, and ceramics became popular. According to the projection, consumers and industry will continue to want customized, beautiful products.

Adherence to regulations: Growing environmental restrictions and sustainability concerns are a major inorganic pigments industry limitations. In 2022, regulatory organizations restricted the use of heavy metal-containing inorganic pigments in paints and plastics. These laws reduced environmental and health dangers from heavy metal pigments. Compliance with these laws necessitated eco-friendly alternative research and development. This constraint is expected to last throughout the projected period since environmental sustainability is important.

Titanium dioxide led the inorganic pigments market in 2022 with the greatest revenue and CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Titanium dioxide’s whitening and coloring qualities make it popular in paints, coatings, plastics, and inks. Though iron oxide and carbon black will remain important, titanium dioxide is likely to lead to revenue and growth.

They led the inorganic paints and coatings category pigments market in revenue and CAGR in 2022. The growing usage of inorganic pigments in architectural, automotive, and industrial coatings boosts this industry. Ceramics and glass are predicted to have the greatest CAGR due to rising demand for aesthetically pleasing and customized architectural and decorative items.

Asia Pacific had the largest revenue and CAGR in the inorganic pigments market in 2022. The region’s growing construction, automotive, and packing industries are to blame. North America and Europe have high revenue but lower CAGRs due to market maturity. Asia Pacific should retain revenue leadership and robust growth during the forecast.

Innovation and market share are led by The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Tronox Holdings PLC, BASF, DuPont, Clariant, Sun Chemical, Lanxess, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., and Cathay Industries in the inorganic pigments market. These firms invest in R&D to improve the quality and performance of their inorganic pigments, making them suited for numerous applications. In 2022, these industry leaders gained significant market shares and are anticipated to keep them from 2023 until 2031. Their strategies include diversifying their product lines, manufacturing eco-friendly pigments to suit environmental standards, and growing geographically. To maintain a stable supply chain and competitive edge, companies aggressively participate in strategic alliances and collaborations.

