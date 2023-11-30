The thermal paper market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The adoption of POS systems, the growth of e-commerce and transportation activities, and the expansion of applications in the lottery and gaming industry have propelled the thermal paper market. However, environmental concerns and sustainability have become significant market restraints. While POS applications remain essential, the tags and labels segment is expected to experience the highest growth. Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR, while North America will continue to dominate in terms of revenue. The competitive strategies will center on eco-friendly solutions, cost-effectiveness, and print quality. Overall, the future of the market is bright as it adapts to changing industry demands and environmental regulations.

Widespread adoption of Point-of-Sale (POS) systems is one of the primary market drivers for thermal paper. The transition from traditional cash terminals to electronic POS systems has accelerated in various industries, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare. This transition requires the use of thermal paper for printing receipts and transaction records due to its cost-effectiveness and convenience. The effect of this driver can be observed in the escalating global deployment of point-of-sale (POS) systems and the concurrent rise in thermal paper consumption.

The market for thermal paper has been significantly driven by the development of e-commerce and the associated increase in shipping activities. With the increase in online purchasing and the need for efficient labelling and tracking of packages, the demand for thermal paper to produce shipping labels has increased. This is evidenced by the increase in parcel shipments and the growth of e-commerce titans. As e-commerce continues to grow, it is anticipated that demand for thermal paper, particularly in the tags and labels market, will increase.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/thermal-paper-market

The increasing use of thermal paper in the lottery and gaming industries is another significant factor driving this market. Tickets for lotteries, betting slips, and gambling receipts are frequently printed on thermal paper due to its ability to produce high-resolution, long-lasting prints. The consistent growth of the global lottery and gaming industry, as a result of evolving regulations and consumer preferences, is reflected in the increasing use of thermal paper for these applications. As the lottery and gaming industry evolves and introduces new gaming formats and ticketing systems, this trend is anticipated to continue.

Environmental concerns and the rising demand for sustainable alternatives represent a significant market restraint for thermal paper. The production and disposal of thermal paper raise environmental concerns due to the use of chemicals and recycling concerns. These challenges are reflected in the increased emphasis on eco-friendly printing and labelling alternatives and the introduction of stringent chemical utilization regulations. Market participants must resolve these issues by innovating sustainable thermal paper alternatives and enhancing recycling processes.

Due to the pervasive adoption of electronic point-of-sale systems in 2022, the market for thermal paper for POS applications experienced significant growth. Nonetheless, the segment of badges and labels is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2031. This growth is anticipated to be driven by the increased use of thermal paper in e-commerce, logistics, and labeling applications. While point-of-sale remains a significant application, tags and labels are anticipated to grow the most.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the thermal paper market between 2023 and 2031. This expansion is attributable to the swiftly expanding retail sector in China and India. It is anticipated that North America will maintain the highest percentage of revenue during the same period, primarily due to its mature market and continuous demand for thermal paper across a variety of applications.

In 2022, the market for thermal paper was comprised of a number of key participants, Leading players in the thermal paper market are Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co. Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd., Hansol Paper Co. Ltd., Gold Huasheng Paper Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Koehler Group, Thermal Solutions International Inc., Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Appvion Inc, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Jujo Thermal Limited, Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl, Iconex LLC, and NAKAGAWA Manufacturing Inc. It is anticipated that these companies will maintain their positions between 2023 and 2031. It is likely that competitive strategies will concentrate on improving the thermal paper’s durability, cost-effectiveness, and printing quality. As companies endeavor to address environmental concerns and satisfy the rising demand for eco-friendly thermal paper options, the market is likely to experience intensified competition.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com