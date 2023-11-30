Fresh Vegetables Market

Fresh vegetable markets are crucial to the global food sector. The fresh veggies market is predicted to rise 3.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031 due to health awareness, sustainability, and gastronomic diversity. Although weather-related issues are a major obstacle, the industry is likely to grow, especially in regions where customers value healthy eating and environmental responsibility. Key actors in the competitive landscape supply high-quality fresh food and react to consumer demands.

Healthy Dietary Options: The fresh vegetable market is driven by consumer health awareness. In 2022, more individuals choose healthy, fresh foods. Healthy diets now emphasize fresh veggies, which are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Consumers’ focus on nutrition and well-being will remain from 2023 to 2031. Another reason is vegan and plant-based diets’ rising popularity. These diets gained popularity in 2022 for ethical, environmental, and health grounds. Fresh veggies are essential to plant-based diets and many vegan meals. The vegan and plant-based movement is likely to continue growing during the projection period.

Vegetables produced through sustainable agricultural practices are in demand as consumers become more eco-conscious. Locally sourced fresh vegetables were preferred in 2022 due to their lower carbon footprint due to reduced transportation. Consumer demand for locally grown and sustainably produced veggies is predicted to rise during the forecast period. In 2022, customers were more interested in international food. Many international dishes use fresh vegetables, and this culinary exploration trend has raised demand for unique and specialty veggies. Consumers are anticipated to continue experimenting with new flavors and ingredients in their cuisine. Extreme weather and climate change hinder the fresh vegetable business. Droughts, floods, and unseasonal frosts disrupted fresh vegetable output in various locations in 2022. Climate-related issues disrupted supply networks and prices. Climate change is projected to continue to affect agricultural practices, emphasizing the necessity for climate-resilient farming approaches.

Tomatoes had the largest income in 2022 because of their versatility and consumer demand. However, the carrot category is predicted to expand the most from 2023 to 2031. Carrots are nutritious and used in many cuisines. Though tomatoes are predicted to keep their income leadership, carrots are expected to expand because of their versatility and health benefits.

Traditional fresh vegetables, which may utilize pesticides and synthetic fertilizers, provided the most revenue in 2022 due to their widespread cultivation. The organic segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Organic fresh vegetables are predicted to expand due to consumers’ growing desire for pesticide-free produce. Organic veggies will grow in demand due to their perceived health and environmental benefits, but conventional vegetables will remain the revenue leader.

In 2022, APAC leads in fresh vegetable revenue, but North America is predicted to have the fastest CAGR. Health-conscious diets, sustainability, and diversified cuisine helped North America perform well. North America is likely to sustain its rise, while Asia-Pacific, with its expanding urban population and shifting culinary preferences, is expected to keep its revenue supremacy.

In the competitive fresh vegetable market, Dole Food Company, Inc., Chiquita Brands International, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Keelings, Tanimura & Antle, BelOrta, FreshPoint Inc., Mirak Group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Goknur Gida, Fruitable Fresh Sdn Bhd. and Global Fresh Trading FZE. have led innovation and product development. These companies invest in R&D to improve vegetable quality and cooperate with local growers to ensure a steady supply of fresh vegetables. These sector giants gained significant revenue shares in 2022 and are predicted to maintain their positions from 2023 to 2031. Their strategies include creating high-quality fresh veggies, meeting demand for organic and sustainably sourced products, and expanding globally. To maintain a steady supply of fresh veggies, they use climate-resilient farming practices.

