Permanent Magnets Market

Numerous industries rely on the permanent magnet market, which provides essential components for various applications. The market for permanent magnets is anticipated to expand at a 9.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2031, propelled by the rising demand for electric vehicles, the flourishing consumer electronics industry, and aerospace and defense applications. Restriction concerning rare earth materials highlights the significance of supply chain resilience in the industry.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the primary forces driving the permanent magnet market. Electric vehicles have garnered tremendous popularity as the world transitions to cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation. Permanent magnets, especially neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets, are essential components in electric motors, assisting in the conversion of electrical energy to mechanical energy. Permanent magnets are in high demand due to the increasing production and use of electric vehicles in both the consumer and commercial sectors. Government incentives and regulations promoting cleaner transport alternatives bolster this trend. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global stock of electric passenger cars surpassed 10 million in 2020, representing a substantial increase in EV adoption.

The flourishing consumer electronics sector is another significant market driver for permanent magnets. The proliferation of smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and other electronics has increased the demand for compact, efficient, and lightweight components. Permanent magnets, particularly neodymium magnets, are indispensable for miniaturized consumer electronics components such as speakers, microphones, and vibration motors. Continuous demand for high-performance permanent magnets is fueled by the innovation and improvement of consumer electronic devices. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) forecasts that the global consumer technology industry’s retail revenue will reach a record $487 billion in 2022, highlighting the robust demand for consumer electronics.

Aerospace and defense applications have consistently been the market catalyst for permanent magnets. Permanent magnets are utilized in a variety of vital components, such as sensors, actuators, radar systems, and magnetic bearings. The demand for high-performance permanent magnets is driven by the increasing investments in defense and aerospace technologies, as well as the rising demand for sophisticated surveillance and navigation systems. These magnets contribute to the effectiveness and accuracy of the machinery in these industries. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditures reached $1.83 trillion in 2020, indicating continued investments in the defense industry.

Despite the promising growth prospects, the supply chain vulnerabilities associated with rare earth materials are a significant restraint for the permanent magnets market. Strong neodymium and samarium cobalt magnets rely significantly on rare earth elements, which are primarily sourced from China. Any disruptions or fluctuations in the supply of these rare earth materials can have a substantial effect on the availability and cost of permanent magnets. To alleviate this constraint, efforts are being made to diversify the sources of rare earth materials and to develop magnet recycling technologies. Instances of supply disruptions in the rare earth materials market, caused by factors such as trade tensions and environmental concerns, have emphasized the importance of supply chain resilience in the permanent magnets industry.

By material, the market for permanent magnets can be divided into five groups: neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) magnets, ferrite magnets, samarium cobalt magnets, alnico magnets, and others. NdFeB magnets generated the most revenue in 2022 due to their extensive use in numerous applications, such as electric vehicles and consumer electronics. The “samarium cobalt magnets” segment is anticipated to have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2031. Samarium cobalt magnets are favored due to their high-temperature stability and resiliency, which makes them suitable for demanding applications in the aerospace, defense, and energy industries.

By application, the market for permanent magnets can be divided into seven groups: consumer electronics, general industrial, automotive, medical technology, environment & energy, aerospace &defense, and others. The highest revenue was generated by the “automotive” segment in 2022, due to the increasing use of permanent magnets in electric vehicle propulsion systems and other automotive components. The “environment & energy” segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. Permanent magnets are increasingly utilized in renewable energy applications, such as wind turbines and hydroelectric generators.

The market for permanent magnets exhibits regional variations in demand and expansion. Geographic trends indicate that regions with robust manufacturing and technological capabilities, as well as growing investments in renewable energy and electric transportation, tend to lead in the adoption of permanent magnets. The Asia-Pacific region, and China in particular, has been at the vanguard of permanent magnet production and consumption. In terms of the region with the highest CAGR during the prognosis period from 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to experience the most rapid expansion. Permanent magnet demand is anticipated to rise as a result of the region’s emphasis on technological innovation, defense spending, and the automobile industry. Asia-Pacific, anchored by China, is anticipated to maintain its position as the region with the highest revenue percentage throughout the duration of the forecast. China’s dominant position in the market for rare earth materials and its extensive manufacturing capabilities contribute to its significant market share in permanent magnets.

Among the market leaders for permanent magnets are Hitachi Metals Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Adams Magnetic Products, Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Electron Energy Corporation, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Molycorp Inc., OM Group and Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd.. These businesses employ particular strategies to maintain and grow their market presence. Hitachi Metals Ltd. held a substantial market share in 2022, offering a vast array of permanent magnet solutions for a variety of industries. The company’s strategy centered on innovation, quality control, and global consumer expansion. With an emphasis on sophisticated materials and magnet assemblies, Arnold Magnetic Technologies excelled at providing customized solutions for industrial applications. Their strategy emphasized close customer collaboration in the creation of customized magnet solutions. Adams Magnetic Products, a distributor specializing in permanent magnets, has positioned itself as a market leader. Their business strategy centered on offering comprehensive magnet solutions and superior customer service. For the period between 2023 and 2031, it is anticipated that these companies will continue their strategies, concentrating on innovation, customization, sustainability, and expanding their global footprint. They will investigate new markets and technologies to maintain their competitive edge in the ever-changing market for permanent magnets.

