Empty Capsules Market

Empty gelatin or vegetarian capsules are commonly used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries to encapsulate a variety of medications, vitamins, and dietary supplements. The market for empty capsules is anticipated to expand at an 8.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2031, propelled by pharmaceutical advancements, the prevalence of nutraceuticals, and the shift towards vegetarian and halal capsules. However, strict compliance with regulations presents a significant challenge for manufacturers. As the market evolves, natural and vegetarian capsules are anticipated to acquire prominence, providing consumers with a greater variety of options. Additionally, sustained-release capsules are anticipated to witness increased demand due to their benefits in drug delivery. As a result of the extension of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate globally.

The pharmaceutical industry’s constant pursuit of innovation and drug development is a significant factor driving the market for empty capsules. Pharmaceutical companies use empty capsules for both prescription and over-the-counter drug encapsulation. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand globally, demand for unused capsules is projected to increase. According to a report by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the global pharmaceutical market will reach $1.5 trillion by 2023, indicating significant growth potential for empty capsules.

A rise in the consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements has resulted from the growing awareness of health and wellness, as well as the ageing of the population. Empty capsules are the optimal dosage form for these products, as they permit precise formulation and simple administration. The scale of the global nutraceuticals market is anticipated to reach $725 billion by 2027, with dietary supplements playing a major role in this growth. A growing preference for vegetarian and halal products has increased the demand for capsules made from plant-based materials or without gelatin. As consumers become more health-conscious and ethically conscientious, manufacturers are catering to a broader consumer base by offering vegetarian and halal-certified capsules.

The market for empty capsules is hampered by the stringent regulatory requirements imposed by various health authorities around the globe. Manufacturers’ compliance with these regulations can be time-consuming and expensive. It is essential to ensure quality and safety throughout the production process in order to meet regulatory requirements. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulate the production, labeling, and distribution of empty capsules with stringent regulations. The purpose of these regulations is to ensure the safety and efficacy of capsuled pharmaceutical products.

The market for empty capsules can be segmented based on the capsules’ origin, such as:

Porcine Capsules derived from porcine origins are empty.

Bovine: Capsules derived from bovine sources that are empty.

Marine: Capsules devoid of contents derived from marine animals.

Natural: capsules made from plants or vegetarian ingredients.

Due to their extensive use in pharmaceuticals, porcine-derived hollow capsules dominated the market in 2022. Nevertheless, natural and vegetarian capsules are projected to have the highest revenue and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period from 2023 to 2031. Increased consumer predilection for plant-based and halal-certified products is driving this expansion.

In drug delivery systems, empty capsules perform a variety of functions, including:

Immediate Release: Capsules designed to deliver their contents rapidly.

Sustained-Release Capsules: Capsules engineered for controlled, progressive drug release over time.

Delayed discharge: Capsules formulated to discharge their contents at a specific time or location within the digestive tract.

Within the market for empty capsules, immediate-release capsules generated the most revenue in 2022 due to their pervasive use in pharmaceutical applications. Nonetheless, during the period from 2023 to 2031, sustained-release capsules are anticipated to have the maximum revenue and CAGR. The advantages of sustained-release in improving patient compliance and treatment outcomes are driving this growth.

Geographically, North America held the highest percentage of the market share for empty capsules in 2022, propelled by a robust pharmaceutical industry and a growing nutraceuticals sector. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expansion is fuelled by an expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in the region’s consumption of dietary supplements.

Capsugel, ACG Worldwide, CapsCanada Corporation, Suheung Co., Ltd., JC Biological Technology Co. Ltd, Medicaps Ltd., Qualicaps, Inc., Patheon, Inc., Roxlor LLC, Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd and Natural Capsules Limited, and others are among the key participants in the market for empty capsules. To maintain their market positions, these companies concentrate on expanding their product portfolios, developing innovative formulations, and forming strategic partnerships. In the extremely competitive market for empty capsules, key players are engaged in a number of strategic initiatives to obtain a competitive advantage and expand their market presence. To introduce innovative capsule technologies, leading companies are investing significantly in research and development. This includes enhancements to capsule shell materials, coatings, and production methods. Attention has been drawn to the development of enteric coatings that enhance drug stability and targeted release. These innovations allow pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers to offer differentiated, high-performing products. Empty capsules that are tailored to specific specifications are becoming a major trend. Manufacturers offer a variety of sizes, colors, and materials to meet the diverse requirements of their customers. In addition, numerous businesses offer contract manufacturing services, allowing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands to outsource capsule production. This trend simplifies the supply chain and reduces brand proprietors’ production costs.

