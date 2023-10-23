Activated Carbon Market

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a highly porous form of carbon with a large surface area that has been “activated” to increase its absorption capacity. Due to its ability to capture and remove impurities, contaminants, and unwanted substances from gases, liquids, and solids, it is utilised in a variety of applications. Wood, coconut shells, coal, and peat are heated to high temperatures in the presence of an oxidising gas (typically steam or air) during the activation process. This process creates numerous microscopic pores and increases the carbon’s surface area, which makes activated carbon so effective at adsorption. The market for activated carbon is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2023 and 2031.

Environmental regulations and a rising concern for water purification have acted as major market drivers for activated carbon. Activated carbon is commonly used to remove contaminants, odours, and impurities from water and effluent. Governmental and industrial entities are investing in water treatment solutions in response to rising environmental consciousness and stringent water quality standards. Activated carbon is favoured for removing organic and inorganic pollutants, disinfection byproducts, and heavy metals from drinking water and industrial effluent due to its exceptional adsorption properties. As governments worldwide implement stricter regulations to protect water resources and public health, it is anticipated that the demand for activated carbon in water treatment applications will increase. Amendments to water quality standards and environmental protection laws often drive the adoption of activated carbon in water treatment procedures. Successful water treatment initiatives utilising activated carbon demonstrate its effectiveness in addressing water quality issues.

The demand for air pollution control and gas purification in industrial and environmental settings has propelled the market expansion of activated carbon. Activated carbon is employed to capture and remove volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), and other harmful gases from industrial emissions, exhaust gases, and interior air quality control systems. Air quality and health concerns, along with the expansion of industries such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive manufacturing, have led to a rise in the use of activated carbon as an efficient gas-phase purification solution. As air pollution control measures become more stringent, it is anticipated that the demand for activated carbon in gas remediation applications will rise. Numerous case studies and industry reports emphasise activated carbon’s role in mitigating air pollution and enhancing indoor air quality. Evidence of decreased emissions and enhanced workplace safety demonstrates its efficacy.

The increasing emphasis on mercury removal from a variety of industrial processes and emissions has been a significant market driver for activated carbon. Mercury is a highly toxic heavy metal that, when released into the atmosphere or water bodies, poses environmental and health hazards. Activated carbon is a recognised adsorbent for mercury capture and removal, providing a reliable and cost-effective solution. As awareness of mercury’s toxicity increases, industries such as coal-fired power plants, cement manufacturing, and waste incineration are increasingly employing activated carbon-based mercury control solutions. In addition, the Minamata Convention on Mercury, a global agreement with the objective of reducing mercury emissions, has accelerated the demand for activated carbon in mercury removal applications. Regulatory compliance and industry reports frequently highlight the significance of mercury removal, with activated carbon solutions serving as the preferred method. Activated carbon’s efficacy in reducing mercury emissions has been demonstrated by both anecdotes and scientific studies.

The price volatility of raw materials used in the production of activated carbon is a significant factor restraining the market. The primary basic materials for the production of activated carbon are coal, coconut shells, wood, and other organic materials. Fluctuations in the prices of these primary materials can impact the overall production cost of activated carbon. Price volatility can be caused by supply variations, global economic conditions, and geopolitical events. In turn, this impacts the pricing of activated carbon products, making it difficult for manufacturers and end-users to accurately foresee costs and plan long-term investments. Moreover, price fluctuations may affect the competitiveness of activated carbon relative to alternative solutions, thereby influencing market dynamics.

By raw material source, the activated carbon market can be segmented, with coconut shell-based activated carbon anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR. Activated carbon derived from coconut shells is prized for its high absorption capacity and durability, making it increasingly popular in a variety of applications. Coal-based activated carbon is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue. Coal-based activated carbon remains extensively used in gas purification, air pollution control, and water treatment applications due to its cost-effectiveness and well-established production processes.

The segmentation of the market by form indicates that granular/crushed activated carbon will have the greatest CAGR. Granular activated carbon is versatile and extensively utilised in water treatment and gas-phase applications due to its superior adsorption properties. The market is anticipated to be dominated by powdered activated carbon in terms of revenue share. Powdered activated carbon is preferred due to its fine particle size, which permits greater surface area exposure and effective adsorption, especially in water and liquid phase treatment.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR in the activated carbon market, in terms of geography. In countries such as China and India, rapid industrialization, urbanisation, and stringent environmental regulations are propelling the demand for activated carbon in various applications. In terms of percentage of market revenue, North America is expected to lead the market. Well-established industrial and environmental sectors in the region contribute to a steady demand for activated carbon in air and water remediation.

The activated carbon market features several key players, including Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., HaycarbPvt. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Clarimex Group, Donau Chemie AG, Carbon Activated Corporation, General Carbon Corporation, Acuro Organics Limited, Indo German Carbon Ltd, TIGG LLC, Carbo Tech, TMK Carbon SdnBhd, and JavaindoPurestar Carbon, among others. These businesses compete by offering a variety of activated carbon products designed for particular applications. Key market strategies include product diversification, research and development of advanced activated carbon formulations, and market expansion via strategic partnerships.

