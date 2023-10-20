Smart Syringes Market

The market for smart syringes is a vital part of the healthcare industry and is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2023 and 2031. Concerns over needlestick injuries, vaccination programmes, and advances in drug delivery technologies propel the market. Cost remains a barrier, necessitating concerted efforts to improve affordability. Key players will likely prioritise safety, innovation, and global expansion to satisfy the evolving needs of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, as indicated by current market trends.

In 2022, the market for smart syringes was driven by rising healthcare worker concerns about needlestick injuries. These injuries presented serious health risks and led to the adoption of safer injection techniques. Auto-disable and active safety syringes have emerged as essential solutions for preventing needle reuse and reducing the risk of needlestick injuries. The segment of active safety syringes is anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2031, as this trend is anticipated to continue. Regulatory initiatives and the commitment of healthcare organizations to worker safety are anticipated to drive the growth of this market segment.

The need to combat infectious diseases and pandemics resulted in an increased emphasis on vaccination programs throughout the globe in 2022. Due to their precise dosage delivery and built-in safety mechanisms, smart syringes, especially passive safety syringes, have acquired prominence in vaccine administration. Passive safety syringes are designed to retract the needle automatically after use, thereby decreasing the risk of needlestick injuries and ensuring proper vaccination procedures. This trend is anticipated to continue, with the segment of passive safety injectors exhibiting the highest revenue growth and CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The global commitment to vaccination campaigns and immunization will likely contribute to the expansion of the market.

In 2022, advances in drug delivery technologies contributed to the expansion of the market for intelligent injectors. Active safety syringes and auto-disable syringes played a crucial role in ensuring accurate drug dosage and reducing medication errors. The adoption of these syringes by healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to continue, with the segment of auto-disable syringes anticipated to experience the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. These syringes are indispensable for assuring patient safety and the efficacy of drug delivery, thereby accelerating their market expansion.

The price of these advanced syringes is a significant factor holding back the clever syringes market. Despite the obvious advantages of needlestick injury prevention and precise drug delivery, the initial cost of smart syringes may be higher than that of conventional syringes. Particularly in resource-constrained environments, it may be difficult for healthcare facilities to implement these more expensive alternatives. To overcome this barrier, healthcare organizations, governments, and manufacturers must collaborate to make smart syringes more affordable and accessible, thus addressing the issue of cost-effectiveness.

In 2022, the market for smart syringes generated more revenue than the passive safety syringes product segment. This segment’s dominance can be attributed to its widespread adoption in healthcare contexts as a result of its integrated safety mechanisms, which reduce the risk of needlestick injuries and improve patient and healthcare worker safety. With their automatic needle retraction feature, passive safety syringes have gained popularity in drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection applications. During the period between 2023 and 2031, the passive safety syringes market segment is anticipated to maintain its dominant position, demonstrating the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The global commitment to safer injection practices and the prevention of needlestick injuries is driving this expansion.

In 2022, the Smart Syringes Market dominated the Drug Delivery application segment in terms of revenue. This segment’s prominence is attributed to the growing ubiquity of smart injectors. Healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies have acknowledged the significance of smart injectors in improving patient safety and drug delivery efficacy. During the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, it is anticipated that the Drug Delivery application segment will continue to hold the largest CAGR. The worldwide emphasis on accurate drug administration and the prevention of needlestick injuries is anticipated to fuel market growth in this segment.

From 2023 to 2031, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest CAGR for the smart syringes market. This growth is fuelled by increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising awareness about needlestick injuries, and expanding vaccination programs in countries like India and China. North America is projected to maintain its position as the region with the highest revenue percentage as it was in 2022, driven by robust healthcare systems and regulatory initiatives promoting the adoption of smart syringes. Europe is anticipated to experience consistent growth, particularly in drug delivery applications, contributing to the diversification of the global market.

In 2022, the market for smart syringes was characterized by intense competition between key participants. Companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Gerresheimer AG, Medtronic, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Schott AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trajan LEAP PAL Parts + Consumables, and Clayens-np dominated the market. These industry leaders focused on strategies like product innovation, expanding their product portfolios, and global market expansion through partnerships and acquisitions. As we move into the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, it is expected that these players will continue to prioritize safety features and precision in smart syringes. Additionally, they will explore collaborations with healthcare organizations and governments to expand their customer base and solidify their positions in this dynamic and evolving industry.

