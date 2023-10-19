The metal-cutting machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The market for metal-cutting machines is expected to experience steady growth between 2023 and 2031, driven by a variety of product types, applications, and regional trends. Despite the fact that the rising cost of raw materials is a hindrance, manufacturers are expected to address this issue with inventive cost-cutting strategies. In order to maintain their market positions in this dynamic and transforming industry, it appears that key actors will continue to prioritize innovation and strategic partnerships.

In 2022, laser cutting machines emerged as the most lucrative segment of the metal cutting machines market. This dominance is anticipated to last until 2031, primarily due to their precision and adaptability. Various industries, including the automotive, defense, aerospace, and electronics sectors, are increasingly adopting laser-cutting devices due to their ability to provide intricate and precise cuts on a wide variety of materials. In addition, the Laser Cutting Machines segment is anticipated to record the maximum Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period (2023-2031). This growth is expected to be driven by advancements in laser technology, such as fiber lasers, which offer enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Waterjet Cutting Machines generated the highest revenue in 2022, and this trend is anticipated to continue between 2023 and 2031. This segment is primarily driven by the robust development of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies. Waterjet devices are ideal for construction applications because they can cut a wide range of materials, including metals and composites, without generating heat. In addition, the segment is anticipated to have a substantial CAGR over the forecast period, supported by ongoing innovations that improve the speed and accuracy of waterjet cutting, making it an attractive option for a variety of industries.

Plasma Cutting Machines were well-liked in the electrical and electronics industry in 2022, and this trend is expected to continue through 2031. This segment’s high revenue in 2022 can be attributed to its effectiveness at slicing conductive materials such as steel and aluminum. The expansion of the Electrical and electronics industry, fueled by technological advances and the proliferation of consumer electronics, is anticipated to sustain demand for plasma-cutting machines. In addition, the segment is projected to have a significant CAGR over the forecast period, propelled by increased automation in manufacturing processes and the need for precise cutting in the electronics industry.

The rising cost of raw materials is a significant restraint on the metal cutting machine market, despite its promising development. Fluctuations in the prices of critical materials like steel, aluminum, and copper can impact manufacturing costs for these machines. Such cost pressures may result in reduced profit margins for manufacturers or necessitate price increases for customers, which may hinder market expansion. Manufacturers will likely mitigate this constraint by optimizing their supply chains, investigating alternative materials, and investing in R&D to improve production cost-effectiveness.

The automotive application segment generated the highest revenue in the metal-cutting machine market in 2022. This was due to the increasing demand for metal components in the automotive industry, which necessitated the development of efficient and precise cutting machinery. In the period between 2023 and 2031, the application segment of Electrical and electronics is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR. This expansion is a result of the rapid technological advancements in the electrical and electronics industry, which has increased the demand for precise metal cutting in the production of components for devices and equipment. Additionally, other segments such as Defence and aerospace, Construction, Marine, and others are anticipated to contribute considerably to the growth of the market during this period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2031), propelled primarily by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and the expansion of the automotive industry in countries such as China and India. North America maintained its position as the region with the highest revenue percentage in 2022, thanks to robust demand in defense and aerospace industries. Europe is also anticipated to experience consistent growth, particularly in the construction and automotive industries, contributing to the diversification of the global landscape.

In 2022, the market for metal-cutting machines was characterized by intense competition among major players. In terms of revenue, market leaders included Trumpf, Amada Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ESAB Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, WARDJet, Koike Aronson, Inc., Nissan Tanaka Corporation, Lincoln Electric Company, Water Jet Sweden AB, Flow International Corporation, Coherent Corp., Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Omax Corporation, Boye Laser Applied Technology Co., Ltd., and Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. holding the top spot. To maintain their market dominance, these industry leaders focused on strategies such as product innovation, expanding their global presence through strategic acquisitions, and developing partnerships with end-users. As we move into the period from 2023 to 2031, it is anticipated that these players will continue to invest in R&D to introduce cutting-edge technologies and expand their portfolios to meet the industry’s evolving requirements. In addition, digitalization and automation are likely to be significant trends, providing opportunities for participants to differentiate themselves in a competitive environment.

