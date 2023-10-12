Outdoor furniture refers to a specific category of furniture designed for use in outdoor spaces such as gardens, patios, balconies, terraces, decks, pool areas, and other open-air areas. As opposed to indoor furniture, outdoor furniture is designed to withstand rain, sunlight, humidity, and extreme temperatures, ensuring its durability and longevity in outdoor environments. Outdoor furniture provides comfortable seating, dining, and lounging options for individuals and families who wish to relax, entertain, or partake in the great outdoors. It extends the living area of a home to the outdoors by transforming outdoor spaces into functional and aesthetically appealing areas. Outdoor furniture is available in a wide range of styles, materials, and designs to accommodate diverse preferences. The outdoor furniture market, a flourishing subsector of the broader furniture industry, has undergone significant development and growth over the years. The outdoor furniture market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2031, due to the interaction between consumer preferences, technological advances, and economic factors. Despite challenges in the supply chain, the industry’s innovative ethos and consumer-centric approach continue to drive its expansion.

The growing trend of constructing functional and aesthetically pleasing outdoor living spaces has substantially increased demand for outdoor furniture. Increasingly, homeowners, particularly in urban areas, view their outdoor spaces as extensions of their residences. Patios, terraces, decks, and gardens are no longer neglected areas, but rather places for recreation, amusement, and social interaction. This shift in lifestyle preferences, accentuated by a growing awareness of mental and physical health, has resulted in a surge in the demand for outdoor furniture. The market has responded with designs and materials that are both durable and aesthetically pleasing, tailored to the diverse preferences of consumers seeking to improve their outdoor experiences. The growing demand for outdoor living is supported by surveys indicating an increase in the number of householders investing in outdoor furniture and architectural trends emphasising outdoor spaces in home designs.

Environmental awareness has become a propelling force in the market for outdoor furniture. Consumers are currently more likely to purchase furniture manufactured from eco-friendly materials such as reclaimed wood, recycled plastic, and eco-friendly metals. In response to this demand, manufacturers have adopted sustainable practises, including the use of recycled materials and environmentally favourable production processes. The focus on eco-conscious products not only appeals to environmentally aware consumers but also aligns with global sustainability objectives. This emphasis on green practises fosters a positive market image and attracts eco-conscious consumers, resulting in an increase in sales of environmentally friendly outdoor furniture. Environmental certifications and market reports emphasising the growing market share of eco-friendly outdoor furniture demonstrate the industry’s commitment to sustainable practises.

The proliferation of online retail platforms has transformed the manner in which consumers purchase outdoor furniture. E-commerce platforms offer a vast selection, competitive pricing, and door-to-door delivery, increasing their popularity among consumers. The ability to compare products, read customer evaluations, and access detailed product descriptions online has enabled consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. In addition, online retailers frequently offer customization options, enabling customers to personalise their outdoor furniture choices according to their preferences. The growth of the market has been substantially influenced by the convenience of online purchasing, as well as secure payment gateways and simple returns. The growing influence of e-commerce platforms on the outdoor furniture market is supported by surveys indicating an increase in online furniture sales and market analyses highlighting the expansion of online retail channels.

Despite the market’s rapid expansion, supply chain and logistics issues continue to be a significant restraint. The outdoor furniture industry is highly dependent on the accessibility of raw materials, qualified labour, and efficient transportation networks. Natural disasters, trade disputes, or global pandemics can disrupt the supply chain, leading to material shortages and production delays. In addition, the transportation of bulky furniture presents logistical challenges, particularly on international markets where stringent regulations and high cargo costs can have a negative impact on operational efficiency. These supply chain constraints can lead to increased prices, delayed deliveries, and decreased customer satisfaction, impeding the expansion of the market. The impact of supply chain constraints on the market for outdoor furniture is supported by reports describing supply chain disruptions in the furniture industry and case studies illustrating the difficulties manufacturers face in meeting delivery deadlines.

The market for outdoor furniture features a variety of furniture types, each of which caters to specific consumer requirements and preferences. Outdoor dining sets, which consist of tables and chairs designed for outdoor feasting, have the highest CAGR and revenue. Popularity is driven by the fact that these sets are favoured for family gatherings and outdoor entertaining. Following closely behind are chairs, including reclining chairs and recliners, which appeal to individuals seeking relaxation and comfort in outdoor spaces. Benches are in high demand due to their adaptability and space-saving design, particularly in public parks and commercial outdoor areas.

Materials for outdoor furniture play a crucial role in terms of durability, aesthetics, and upkeep. Metal furniture, which includes aluminium and wrought iron, leads both CAGR and revenue segments due to its resistance to severe weather conditions and durability. The next category is resin and plastic furniture, which is prized for its light weight and minimal maintenance needs, making it popular among budget-conscious consumers. Wood furniture, such as teak and cedar, has a classic and natural appearance and is frequently chosen for its durability and aesthetic appeal. Other materials, such as wicker and rattan, offer distinctive design options that appeal to consumers who desire a combination of style and functionality.

North America stands out geographically as the region with the greatest CAGR in the outdoor furniture market. Multiple factors, including a robust economy, high disposable incomes, and a cultural emphasis on outdoor living, fuel the region’s demand. Prioritising quality and aesthetics, North American consumers drive the demand for premium outdoor furniture sets. With its rich architectural history and emphasis on outdoor aesthetics, Europe has the highest revenue percentage of any region. The preference of European consumers for a combination of classic and modern styles drives the market for wooden and metal outdoor furniture. The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a lucrative market due to accelerated urbanisation, changes in lifestyle, and a growing middle class. Serving densely populated urban areas, the region experiences a growing demand for compact and multifunctional outdoor furniture.

The market for outdoor furniture is marked by intense competition, with key actors employing a variety of strategies to maintain their market position. Manufacturers continue to prioritise product innovation, introducing weather-resistant materials, modular designs, and multifunctional furniture. Customization options, in which consumers can personalise their outdoor furniture according to specific colour schemes and designs, are gaining in popularity. Strategic alliances and collaborations between manufacturers and designers have resulted in the creation of niche-market exclusive outdoor furniture collections. In addition, businesses are investing in robust online platforms, augmenting customer engagement with augmented reality tools that enable customers to visualise furniture placement in their outdoor spaces. The combination of competitive pricing and promotional offers intensifies market competition, thereby increasing sales and brand loyalty. Key participants in the market are Agio International Company, Barbeque Galore, Brown Jordan, Century Furniture LLC., Herman Miller, Inc. La-Z-Boy Incorporated and others.

