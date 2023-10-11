Superabsorbent Polymer Market

Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) are a class of synthetic materials distinguished by their extraordinary capacity to absorb and retain significant quantities of water or aqueous solutions. These polymers are utilised in numerous applications where liquid absorption and retention are crucial. Due to their unique properties, SAPs have acquired popularity in industries such as hygiene products, agriculture, packaging, medical devices, and construction. The market for superabsorbent polymers is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2031, propelled by its diverse applications and sustainability initiatives. Despite challenges associated with the availability of raw materials, it is anticipated that the market will continue to expand from 2023 to 2031. As industries continue to prioritise eco-friendly solutions and investigate innovative applications, superabsorbent polymers are poised to play a crucial role in water management.

The demand for superabsorbent polymers in hygienic applications has witnessed substantial growth, primarily propelled by the personal care and hygiene industry. Superabsorbent polymers are an essential component of diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products. The global population continued to increase in 2022, resulting in a greater demand for these products. The adoption of superabsorbent polymer-based products has also been influenced by consumers’ emphasis on convenience and efficiency. The ability of SAPs to ingest and retain large volumes of liquid, thereby preventing leakage and ensuring a dry, comfortable experience, has rendered them indispensable in the hygiene industry. This trend is anticipated to continue throughout the period of forecast (2023-2031), thereby bolstering the market for superabsorbent polymers.

Beyond hygiene products, superabsorbent polymers are finding new and innovative applications. SAPs have expanded their non-hygienic applications in industries such as agriculture, packaging, and construction. In agriculture, SAPs are incorporated into water-absorbing soil conditioners and agricultural coatings to increase soil water retention and decrease irrigation frequency. SAPs are used in absorbent pads and trays in packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh produce and livestock by absorbing excess moisture. SAPs are also utilised in concrete to improve its workability, reduce shrinkage fractures, and increase its durability. In 2022, the adoption of SAPs in these non-hygienic applications was prompted by a growing awareness of water conservation and sustainability. As industries continue to innovate and pursue environmentally friendly solutions, it is anticipated that the demand for superabsorbent polymers will increase, driving market expansion.

Sustainability has become an important market motivator for superabsorbent polymers. As environmental concerns increase, both consumers and businesses pursue eco-friendly products that reduce their carbon footprint. Superabsorbent polymers, when used in specific applications, can help reduce water consumption, decrease waste, and enhance resource efficiency. SAPs reduce the need for frequent irrigation in agriculture, conserving water resources. The development of biodegradable SAPs for use in hygiene products is garnering attention, in response to concerns regarding product disposal. In 2022, sustainability initiatives and regulations compelled industries to investigate eco-friendly superabsorbent polymers, creating opportunities for these materials. SAP manufacturers are expected to continue focusing on greener solutions to satisfy evolving industry and consumer demands throughout the forecast period.

The primary basic materials from which superabsorbent polymers are derived are acrylic acid and acrylamide. The availability and pricing of these raw materials can vacillate due to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, geopolitical issues, and feedstock availability. In 2022, the market for superabsorbent polymers faced challenges associated with the procurement and price of raw materials, which had an effect on production costs and prices. In addition, the demand for acrylic acid, a vital component of SAPs, is affected by industries such as adhesives, paints, and textiles, thereby influencing its availability for SAP production. To mitigate this constraint as the market advances into the forecast period, it is crucial to ensure a consistent and cost-effective raw materials supply.

The market for superabsorbent polymers can be segmented based on the primary materials used in their manufacture. Sodium Polyacrylate is a form of SAP that is commonly found in hygiene products due to its exceptional water-absorbency. Similar to sodium polyacrylate, potassium polyacrylate is utilised in agriculture and packaging, among other applications. Polyacrylamide Copolymer SAPs are utilised in a variety of specialised applications, such as medical products and water treatment. SAP Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer is utilised in agriculture and horticulture to enhance soil water retention. Biodegradable polysaccharides derived from natural sources, such as starch and cellulose, are acquiring popularity in environmentally friendly products. In 2022, sodium polyacrylate dominated the market in terms of both compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and revenue, primarily due to its pervasive use in hygienic applications.

Included in Hygienic Applications are diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products. Innovative non-hygienic applications include agriculture, packaging, construction, and others. Due to their established market presence, hygienic applications generated the greatest revenue share in 2022. However, non-hygienic applications demonstrated the highest CAGR, driven by sustainability initiatives and the introduction of innovative products.

Geographic market trends for superabsorbent polymers reflect regional variations in demand and growth. As a result of the rapid expansion of the personal care and agriculture industries in countries like China and India, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to maintain its position as the leading region in terms of revenue percentage in 2023, due to its well-established hygiene product industry and sustainable agricultural practises. In addition, Europe is anticipated to experience substantial development, which will be fueled by a rising consciousness of water conservation and sustainability.

Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, KAO Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd, SNF Holding Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Acuro Organics Ltd, and Zapp-Stewart are among the major participants on the superabsorbent polymer market. These businesses employ numerous growth-driving strategies to maintain their market position. Product innovation, research and development investments, and sustainability initiatives are key strategies. Collectively, these top competitors generated substantial revenue in 2022, and they are anticipated to continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The competitive landscape remains dynamic, with participants concentrating on the development of innovative SAP formulations, the enhancement of production efficiency, and the resolution of sustainability issues.

