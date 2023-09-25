The pool loungers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, pool loungers market provides the comfort and amusement requirements of poolside-relaxing individuals. The pool loungers market is driven by the increasing demand for outdoor comfort, the expansion of the hospitality industry, and the introduction of new designs and materials. Despite the seasonality of demand, the market is segmented by type and price to accommodate a variety of consumer preferences. Foldable recliners are poised for growth due to their portability and adaptability, whereas the High-priced segment will flourish due to consumers’ preference for luxury and premium features. As the market evolves, industry participants will continue to innovate to satisfy the varying needs of poolside-relaxing consumers. The pool loungers market’s susceptibility to seasonal demand is a significant restraint. The demand for loungers surges during the warmer months and falls during the colder seasons, causing fluctuations in sales and revenue. This cyclical pattern presents manufacturers and retailers with inventory management, production planning, and cash flow challenges.

The expanding preference for outdoor living spaces has increased the demand for pool loungers. As homeowners strive to create inviting and pleasant outdoor spaces, poolside lounging becomes a central aspect of recreation. An increase in the purchase of pool loungers has resulted from the demand for appealing and relaxing poolside seating options. The expansion of the hospitality and resort industries has had a significant impact on the market for pool loungers. The demand for high-quality and aesthetically appealing loungers has increased as more hotels, resorts, and leisure destinations offer poolside amenities. Customers now anticipate enhanced poolside experiences, prompting businesses to invest in upscale loungers. In response to market demands, manufacturers have introduced innovative designs and materials. The popularity of lounge chairs with adjustable features, ergonomic designs, and weather-resistant materials has increased. Lightweight aluminum, durable wicker, and quick-drying fabrics enhance the durability and functionality of the loungers, attracting consumers who value both design and functionality.

Fixed and foldable pool loungers make up the remainder of the type segment. Favored for their stability and durability, fixed couches are suitable for use in commercial settings. In contrast, foldable loungers offer portability and convenience, making them alluring to both residential and portable customers. Fixed loungers accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to their durability and adaptability to a variety of environments. Nonetheless, foldable loungers are anticipated to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2031. This growth is attributable to their adaptability, storage convenience, and rising demand in both the residential and commercial sectors.

The price segment includes Low, Moderate, and Expensive recliners. Low-priced loungers cater to consumers on a budget, whereas mid-priced loungers achieve a balance between quality and price. Targeting prestige and upscale markets, expensive loungers emphasize premium materials, intricate designs, and additional features. Medium-priced products dominated the market in terms of price segmentation in 2022, establishing a balance between quality and affordability. While the Low-Priced segment appeals to consumers on a budget, the High-Priced segment is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing inclination of consumers towards luxury, design aesthetics, and premium features will drive the demand for upscale pool loungers.

North America had the largest revenue proportion of the pool loungers market in 2022. This dominance is a result of the region’s high consumer expenditure on outdoor living spaces, such as poolside areas. The United States and Canada have seen an increase in the number of residential properties with swimming pools, which has increased the demand for pool loungers. In addition, the prominence of outdoor entertainment and recreational spaces has contributed to the market expansion in this region. From 2023 to 2031, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting lifestyles have led to a greater emphasis on leisure activities, such as lounging by the pool. The proliferation of opulent resorts, private villas, and residential properties with pools in nations such as China, Australia, and Thailand has increased demand for pool loungers. Additionally, the region’s milder climate encourages outdoor living and lounging, which contributes to market expansion.

Tropitone Furniture Company, Inc., Brown Jordan International, Inc., KETTAL, Treasure Garden, Inc, Ledge Lounger, Cinmar, LLC (Frontgate), Telescope Casual Furniture, Grosfillex Expert USA, AmazonBasics, CB2, Gloster Furniture GmbH, and Harbour. are notable pool loungers market participants. These businesses provide a diverse selection of loungers to accommodate a variety of customer preferences and market segments. Key strategies include design innovation, material diversification, and environmentally responsible production methods. Collaborations with hotels, resorts, and design professionals enable market participants to increase their consumer base and brand recognition.

