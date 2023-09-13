The motion control drive market is the segment of the industrial automation industry that focuses on the development, production, and distribution of devices and systems designed to control the movement and positioning of machinery and equipment in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications. The market for motion control drives is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2031, propelled by technological advancements, the adoption of automation, and the emphasis on energy efficiency.

The market for motion control drives has been substantially propelled by technological advancements, such as the incorporation of Industry 4.0 principles. With the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and data analytics, motion control motors have become smarter and more interconnected. In motion control systems, these technologies facilitate real-time data exchange, predictive maintenance, and increased precision. For instance, drives equipped with sensors can monitor machinery conditions, resulting in reduced outage due to predictive maintenance. According to industry experts, these developments have had a positive impact on the market’s growth trajectory, resulting in a significant increase in demand for intelligent motion control drives that can incorporate seamlessly into connected factory environments.

Automation has emerged as a crucial tactic for industries seeking to improve productivity, reduce labour costs, and increase overall efficiency. This trend has been a significant market driver for motion control drives. In industries such as automotive manufacturing, electronics, packaging, and pharmaceuticals, the demand for precision and efficiency in production processes has spurred the adoption of sophisticated motion control solutions. These solutions offer high precision, repeatability, and adaptability, ensuring product quality consistency. The surge in demand for consumer electronics and the expansion of e-commerce have also contributed significantly to the growth of the Motion control drive market. As global industries continue to adopt automation, the market is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Environmental concerns and regulatory constraints have increased the emphasis on energy-efficient solutions across industries in recent years. In response to this demand, motion control devices have incorporated energy-saving features. Examples of this innovation include variable frequency drives (VFDs) and adjustable speed drives (ASDs). These drives can control the speed and torque of electric motors, resulting in lower energy consumption than conventional fixed-speed drives. The global push towards sustainability has prompted industries to employ energy-efficient solutions, not only to comply with regulations but also to reduce operational costs. This trend is anticipated to have an enduring effect on the Motion control drive market, with sustained demand for energy-saving drives.

In spite of the numerous benefits offered by motion control drives, their adoption is frequently hampered by their high upfront costs. Advanced motion control systems can require substantial up-front expenditures for equipment, software, installation, and employee education. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may find these costs prohibitive, thereby impeding the development of the market as a whole. In addition, implementing motion control mechanisms can present technical challenges, especially during the phase of integrating existing equipment and processes. This complexity of integration can result in protracted downtime during installation and commissioning, reducing overall operational efficiency. Even though the long-term benefits frequently outweigh these obstacles, the market must still address them.

The motion control drive market segment with the highest revenue in 2022 was AC Drive. AC drives, also known as variable frequency drives (VFDs) or adjustable speed drives (ASDs), are gaining popularity due to their adaptability and energy-efficiency. These drives permit precise control of motor speed, resulting in enhanced process control, decreased energy consumption, and increased overall operational efficiency. Their ability to control the pace of AC induction motors has made them an essential component in a variety of industrial applications, resulting in a larger market share compared to other types such as DC drives.

The motion control drive market segment with the highest revenue in 2022 was the Multi-axis segment. Multi-axis motion control systems facilitate the coordinated movement of multiple axes or motors, allowing for complex and synchronised motion in sophisticated automation configurations. Industries employing robotics, CNC machinery, 3D printing equipment, and other complex manufacturing processes frequently require multi-axis control to accomplish precise and synchronised movements. This demand for advanced motion control solutions has contributed to the higher revenue share of the multi-axis segment in comparison to the single-axis segment, which serves applications requiring control over a single axis of motion.

North America held the largest revenue share in the motion control drive market in 2022. Its dominant position in terms of revenue is attributable to its established industrial foundation, technological innovation, and widespread adoption of automation and motion control solutions across North American industries. The demand for sophisticated motion control drives to optimise production processes and ensure product quality has been fueled by the region’s robust manufacturing sector, which includes the automotive, electronics, and aerospace industries, among others. In addition, North America’s emphasis on energy efficiency, regulatory compliance, and the incorporation of Industry 4.0 principles has bolstered the adoption of motion control solutions, contributing to the region’s dominant revenue share. Regarding geographical trends, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. This development is attributable to the rapid industrialization and manufacturing activities in China, India, and South Korea. Demand for motion control actuators is influenced by the expansion of the region’s consumer electronics market, automotive industry, and industrial automation investments.

Market leaders in Motion Control Drives have actively engaged in strategic initiatives to strengthen their market presence and increase their customer base. Companies such as ABB Ltd., Advanced Micro Controls, Inc., Allied Motion, Inc., Bosch Rexroth, Delta Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., HIWIN Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Motor Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and YASKAWA Electric Corporation have been investing in research and development to introduce advanced motion control. In addition, they have prioritised partnerships and collaborations to integrate their drives with other automation components. The 2022 revenues of these companies demonstrated their market dominance. It is anticipated that from 2023 to 2031, they will continue to innovate, focusing on energy efficiency, connectivity, and ease of integration to satisfy the industry’s evolving needs.

