Smart Mining Market

From 2023 to 2031, the global market for smart mining is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 17%. The term “smart mining” refers to the automation of the mining process through the use of cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, 3D imaging and modeling software, and automated equipment and hardware. It helps to give remote and real-time awareness of equipment problems, which reduces operational pressure, decreases downtime, eliminates maintenance costs, and increases workplace safety. It is gaining popularity globally because, in addition to providing data security, it ensures the long-term maintenance of key assets. Approximately 10% of the current mining equipment market is comprised of the smart mining sector. Future years will see a rise in the importance of smart mining integration in the mining process due to alterations in mining business operations, stricter safety requirements, and improved decision-making processes.

Capital-intensive, the mining industry must maximize asset use and output. In mining, data is one of the most valuable resources. Every day, automated drills, trucks, conveyors, ships, and trains produce vast quantities of important data. By merging this data with cognitive analytics, AI, machine learning, and mining automation, a lot of firms are enhancing their operations’ security and efficacy. By gathering and utilizing big data from a number of data sources, analyzing it with modern data analytics, and implementing the results, mining firms may unlock instant value and boost their bottom line. The mining industry can enhance production, reduce operational inefficiencies, and respond more effectively to challenges if it has access to reliable data. Utilizing big data analytics and BDM (big data management) in mining contributes to the development of an intelligent infrastructure. Consequently, analytics is anticipated to play a pivotal function in promoting asset utilization, increasing production, and eliminating material flow bottlenecks.

There are various health and safety dangers associated with mining, including brittle soils, exposure to ultraviolet light, chemical hazards, dust, and noise. The likelihood of harm increases as mine size and depth increase. If these risks are not adequately addressed, they can cause fatalities, severe injuries, and occupational sickness. Smart mining increases the health and safety of miners and operators. Mining has a low fatality rate because to IoT and AI. Moreover, modern technology such as logistics software, remote-controlled equipment, and precise GPS enhance productivity.

In addition, key suppliers have prioritized the development of goods that guarantee miner safety. In 2019, for instance, Jannatec Technologies of Canada announced the official launch of the ENSO SmartHelmet, a new intelligent mining helmet meant to enhance miner safety. The helmet serves as a hub for hard rock miners’ linked devices and enables the collection of user-specific data. Among its numerous innovations are a 360° high visibility feature with an integrated programmable brim-mounted camera, LEDs, biosensors, proximity sensing, and RFID. As a result, it is projected that these solutions provided by market players will stimulate the growth of the global smart mining market.

Internet access is required for intelligent mining so that mine operators and management can monitor the state of equipment and staff. IoT technology provides prospects for monitoring visibility, safety, and productivity in the complicated mining industry. In addition to linking people, machines, and objects, it also connects people. On mining sites, modern digital technologies have been implemented to monitor safety measures, thereby reducing operational costs. Consequently, the utilization of IoT solutions promotes the evolution of the global smart mining market.

It is projected that the increasing implementation of current technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics in the sector will drastically reduce labor costs, resulting in substantial cost optimization. In addition, cutting-edge data analytics are utilized to provide visualizations, recommendations, and insights from the raw data. The data is then delivered in real-time to mine operators’ and staff’s mobile devices. In addition, businesses are adopting a variety of strategies, including corporate expansions and alliances, to follow underground mineworkers.

On mine sites, the increasing use of sophisticated systems in the mining industry is anticipated to raise the demand for experienced, trained, and certified labor. In addition, highly qualified personnel are required to access and operate autonomous mining equipment. The shortage of such professionals, particularly in emerging nations like India, Africa, and others, hinders the development of the smart mining industry. Consequently, businesses such as GEOVIA, The British Standards Institution, edX Inc., and Maptek offer specialized training programs for improving software skills, scheduling, mine design, and data administration.

In an effort to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, a number of nations offer incentives to mining companies that switch to electric vehicles. Increased development of autonomous vehicles contributes to increased sales in the heavy equipment business. In nations such as Canada and Australia, lithium-ion battery-powered devices are replacing mining drills, mining loaders, and utility vehicles that are powered by diesel. This effort seeks to reduce emissions and eliminate exhaust fumes that pollute underground air and endanger miners’ health. Consequently, such government regulations and activities by the government and significant corporations are advantageous to the smart mining industry.

Utilizing strategic collaborations, investments, and R&D (Research & Development) operations, smart mining market participants are boosting their efforts to expand their revenue streams. Market participants are similarly intent on making a name for themselves in the personal care market. As a result, the global market is anticipated to be pushed by the increasing impact of intelligent mining approaches. Moreover, R&D talents assist in the creation of innovative competitive tactics. All of these factors ultimately contribute to the growth of the smart mining industry.

Multiple more businesses wish to profit from the automation of the smart mining industry. Market parties are researching the possibility of remotely operated and programmed software doing autonomous mining activities. Automation technology plays an important role in remotely monitoring stationary and mobile assets.

During the period between 2023 and 2031, surface mining is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, at 17%. Surface mining is the most common method for extracting stones, sand, coal, metal ores, and other commodities. In addition, open-pit mining, strip mining, mountaintop removal, high-wall mining, and dredging are all included.

Transporting materials is the most expensive aspect of surface mining. It is estimated that haulage costs account for 40 to 50 percent of the operational expenses of a surface mine. Material transport automation systems, such as autonomous haulage system (AHS) trucks, enable remote driving control, speed evaluation, loading, and equipment tracking, among other services. According to Mining Technology, Rio Tinto Australia’s Pilbara iron ore mine successfully implemented the automated hauling system (AHS) in 2018. In open-pit mines, the adoption of automated systems such as AHS is expected to result in cost savings for mining operations. This is expected to propel the expansion of the smart mining market in the surface mining industry.

Underground mining includes the extraction of minerals, metals, coal, and other substances from beneath the earth’s surface. Coal mines can be as deep as 6,500 feet or 2 kilometers. To provide adequate ventilation, water drainage, material handling, and other amenities at such depths, specialized automation systems are necessary. Facilities for the automation of underground mines often include underground mobile fleet management, production face analytics, automated scheduling, execution management, and mine ventilation control, among other features.

Automated equipment held the greatest revenue share in 2021 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 16% during the projection period. The incorporation of automated machinery has increased the efficiency of mining operations and decreased operational expenses. Even though qualified humans are required to operate automated equipment, competent operation minimizes the likelihood of mishaps. Additionally, it reduces the need for manual labourers, hence cutting labour expenses.

The automated equipment includes excavators, load haul dumps, robotic trucks, driller & breakers, as well as further automated equipment. It is projected that excavators would represent the largest proportion of automated equipment. Due to the necessity of extracting soil, excavators are an indispensable component of a range of mining endeavors. The automated or robotic excavators employ vehicle automation technology such as remote controlling, teleoperations, and artificial intelligence control software to direct and oversee the operations of many excavators. Automating excavators maximises production, ensures operator safety, and enhances the equipment’s performance.

The market for intelligent mining comprises hardware, software, and services. Integrating such components increases the productivity and safety of mining operations. Hardware components are predicted to have the largest market share, with Intelligent system hardware components accounting for the majority of this share. Incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, gamification, virtual reality (VR), and other technologies into mining procedures creates intelligent systems.

During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the regional market with a CAGR of 17%. China and Australia hold the greatest proportion of the Asia-Pacific smart mining market as a result of their extensive mining activity. In addition, according to a report released by The Asia Miner magazine in January 2020, India and other Asian nations are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global copper mining sector throughout the forecast period. China is the primary source of the copper required to produce electrical components. Therefore, the rise of mining activities in the Asia-Pacific area increases the need for intelligent mining infrastructure. North America will hold the second-largest share by 2030, with a CAGR of 16%. The expansion of the smart mining industry in North America has increased as a result of mining corporations’ considerable investments in technological innovations for mining operations. In industrialized nations such as the United States and Canada, the availability of trained laborers facilitates the implementation of intelligent automation technology. Canada is currently regarded as the most developed mining nation in the world. Utilizing intelligent mining technology, the main mining organizations have a substantial presence in Canada, thus satisfying the country’s mining needs.

The LAMEA area is predicted to have the greatest CAGR during the forecast period, at 18%. The richness of natural resources in Africa entices numerous mining corporations to deploy automation technology in this region. The continents of Africa and Latin America are blessed with immense mineral resources that are extracted in vast numbers. Large-scale mining operations allow mining companies to implement new mineral extraction technologies with lower initial investment costs. Despite the fact that the Middle East region is still in its infancy in terms of automation, its thriving economic culture possesses enormous future promise. These factors create tremendous global market prospects in the LAMEA region.

Through R&D, strategic alliances, and investments, companies in the market for intelligent mining seek to increase their revenue. Smart mining market participants are likewise intent on extending their presence in the personal care industry. As a result, the smart mining industry will likely be driven by the growing impact of smart mining on mining processes. In addition, R&D activities help to the development of novel formulations and strategies. Consequently, these variables increase the rate of market expansion for smart mining. Several new areas have emerged that attempt to profit from the intelligent mining industry’s automation. Market participants in smart mining are researching the viability of remotely programmed and controlled software for autonomously conducting mining processes. The automation technology will allow for the remote monitoring of mobile and fixed assets.

