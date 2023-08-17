Smart Electricity Meters Market

Because of rising interest in energy efficiency, the necessity of precise billing and monitoring, and widespread use of smart grid technologies, the smart electricity metres market is expanding rapidly. Smart electricity metres are high-tech gadgets that allow the utility provider and the customer to communicate with one another. They offer services such as time-of-use pricing and load control in addition to real-time data on energy use and remote metre reading. From 2023 to 2031, the forecast period, the global market for smart electricity metres is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%. Improved metre accuracy, lower operational costs for utility providers, and more effective energy management options for consumers are just a few of the many advantages offered by smart electricity metres. Smart electricity metres are projected to see a significant increase in demand as the world becomes more concerned with energy conservation and the incorporation of renewable energy sources.

One major factor propelling growth in the Smart Electricity Metres Market is the emphasis on reducing energy consumption. Through their ability to track energy use in real time, smart metres help homeowners better understand their energy habits and encourage them to cut back. Smart metres help decrease total energy demand and maximise energy usage by providing consumers with the information they need to make educated decisions about their energy consumption. A study by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) indicated that homes with smart metres reduced their energy use by 1% to 3%.

The Smart Electricity Metres Market is also being driven by the necessity of grid modernisation and the implementation of smart grid programmes. Dynamic pricing, demand response programmes, and grid management are all made possible by two-way communication made possible by smart metres between utilities and consumers. By providing real-time information on energy use, they help utilities cut waste, improve efficiency, and maximise supply. Smart metering systems also help with the incorporation of renewable energy sources and the efficient management of decentralised energy resources.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/smart-electricity-meter-market

The Smart Electricity Metres Market is expanding as a result of supportive government regulations and initiatives. Many national governments have passed laws and launched programmes to promote the use of smart metres. The European Union, for instance, has mandated that all member states install 80% of their homes with smart metres by the year 2020. By fostering a supportive regulatory atmosphere, these policies encourage utilities and consumers to spend money on smart metering equipment, which in turn boosts the market. Smart metre uptake is further bolstered by government-backed financial incentives and rebate programmes.

Smart electricity metres can be beneficial, but their widespread installation is complicated by infrastructural constraints and expensive implementation costs. Spending a lot of money on new hardware, communication networks, and data management systems is necessary to upgrade the current metering infrastructure to handle smart metres. Replacement metres and network infrastructure upgrades can add up to a hefty sum, making this a prohibitive investment for utilities with a big customer base. The cost of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) has been predicted to range from $200 to $500 per metre, according to a research undertaken by the United States Department of Energy. It’s also possible that the current electrical grid infrastructure isn’t prepared to deal with the increasing data transmission and processing needs of smart metres. The widespread implementation of smart metres is complicated by the time and effort required to upgrade infrastructure and set up dependable communication networks. In areas with few financial resources or antiquated grid systems, the speed of smart metre installations may be slowed by these implementation costs and infrastructure limitations. Data privacy and security worries are another potential barrier. Consumers are understandably wary about having their real-time energy consumption data collected and transmitted. Strong cybersecurity measures and adherence to data protection standards are required to ensure the safe storage and transfer of sensitive information. If smart electricity metres are going to be widely adopted, these concerns must be addressed, and trust in data privacy and security must be established.

In homes and smaller businesses, where the power supply is typically single-phase, single-phase metres are utilised. Individual or small business electricity use can be tracked with these devices. The widespread adoption of single phase metres has boosted the smart electricity metering industry as a whole. When the power supply is three phases, these larger residential, commercial, and industrial uses require three phase metres. These three-phase metres are capable of measuring electricity usage at higher power levels. Three-phase electricity metres are becoming increasingly popular in the business and manufacturing sectors for the improved visibility and control they provide over energy consumption.

People who live in their own homes are included in the residential sector. In the residential sector, smart electricity metres allow for precise consumption monitoring in real time as well as data analysis for effective energy management. Demand for smart metres in the home is being fueled by rising interest in energy efficiency and the popularity of smart home technology. Due to the vast number of residential customers, this subsegment often accounts for a sizable portion of the smart electricity metres market income. Manufacturing facilities, factories, and other large-scale businesses are all part of the industrial sector. The energy monitoring, load control, and power quality analysis provided by smart metres in the industrial sector are highly accurate. Smart metres can help businesses with high energy needs manage their consumption and cut costs. Due to the increasing demand for efficient energy management in industrial buildings, the CAGR for the industrial sector in the smart electricity metres market has the potential to be greater than that of the residential and commercial sectors.

The market for smart power metres is booming in North America. Many reasons have contributed to this area’s rapid adoption of smart metres, making it a key market for the technology. North America’s early deployment of smart metres is a major factor in the region’s revenue supremacy. North American utility firms have been pioneers in rolling out smart grid technology, such as improved metering infrastructure. Utilities may now take advantage of smart metres for more effective energy management, demand response programmes, and consumer engagement because of this preventative strategy. The implementation of smart metres in North America has also been pushed along by government requirements and restrictions. As part of their efforts to modernise the grid, many states and provinces have passed legislation mandating the installation of smart metres by utilities. These requirements have given the rollout of smart metres a significant boost, increasing the region’s income share. There are a number of variables that are contributing to the extraordinary market growth of smart metres in the Asia Pacific area. Rapid urbanisation in the area is a major factor. The demand for effective energy management and resource conservation grows in tandem with the size and density of the world’s urban areas. Smart metres help utilities and consumers save money and energy by providing precise readings of consumption, allowing for continuous monitoring, and easing the transition to demand-side management. Smart metres are in high demand in the Asia Pacific region because to the region’s rapidly growing urban population and the resulting spike in electricity consumption.

Market players such as Aclara Technologies LLC, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB, Ltd., microchip Technology Inc., Elster Group GmbH, OSAKI Electric Co., Ltd. compete fiercely in the smart electricity metering industry due to developments in technology, strategic partnerships, market consolidation, customer engagement, cybersecurity, and international growth. Businesses are spending money on R&D to improve the features and capabilities of smart metres. Increasingly, businesses are turning to mergers and acquisitions as a means to broaden their customer base and supply options. Cybersecurity safeguards are being tightened to protect personal information while there is a heightened emphasis on consumer involvement and data analytics capabilities. Market participants are also focusing on developing nations, tailoring their products to meet local needs. The ever-changing nature of the smart electricity metre business is reflected in the innovative strategies used by leading organisations.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com