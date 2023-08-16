Several important drivers have revolutionised drug development processes, and this is predicted to boost the fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD) market to a CAGR of 11.7% between 2023 and 2031. The pharmaceutical industry has given FBDD a lot of attention because of how well it finds very potent lead compounds with a low molecular weight, making chemical synthesis and optimisation much easier. An introduction to the fragment-based drug discovery market is provided, along with an examination of its three primary drivers and one major restraint. Additionally, we will look at geographic trends, areas with the highest CAGR, and regions with the largest revenue percentage, as well as the market’s segmentation by component and end-user, highlighting segments with the highest revenue and CAGR. Additionally, we will examine the competitive landscape, including major firms and their plans from 2023 through 2031.

Fragment-based drug discovery has gained popularity in the pharmaceutical sector due to its amazing efficiency. High-throughput screening approaches that have been used in the past typically require screening extensive compound libraries, which can be laborious and costly. In contrast, FBDD streamlines the process by zeroing in on the most important interactions between a medication and its target during the first round of screening. By narrowing the search space, the likelihood of finding lead compounds with high affinity, potency, and specificity increases, shortening the drug discovery process. Screening smaller fragments with FBDD allows for a more comprehensive coverage of probable lead structures, allowing for a more efficient exploration of chemical space. Early and successful identification of promising lead compounds improves drug discovery efficiency by lowering the likelihood of costly failures later in the process.

A major factor fueling the acceptance of fragment-based drug discovery has been the rising demand for tailored medicines. Targeted therapies have the potential to be more precise and individualised therapy options since they zero in on specific molecular targets implicated in disease processes. By using FBDD, scientists can create medications that only have the desired effect on the intended target, lowering the possibility of unwanted side effects. Fragment-based drug discovery is a powerful method for finding lead compounds that meet the specific demands of each patient as interest in personalised medicine grows. The increasing frequency of complicated diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders, which call for treatments that may selectively act on specific disease pathways, has also contributed to the rise in the demand for targeted therapies.

The success of fragment-based drug discovery can be directly attributed to the development of structural biology and computational methods. Drug targets can be studied in great depth thanks to structural biology methods like X-ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Insights like this help pinpoint places where tiny fragments might bond, leading to more efficient lead compound development. By predicting the binding affinities and interactions between fragments and target proteins, computational techniques such as molecular docking and virtual screening supplement experimental methods. These methods drastically shorten the screening process, allowing scientists to efficiently search through a large chemical space for promising fragment hits.

The limited chemical variety of fragments is a major hindrance for the fragment-based drug discovery business despite its many benefits. Because FBDD depends on screening such small fragments, the first fragment libraries may lack adequate coverage of all relevant chemical functions. Therefore, it is possible that important chemical interactions and binding sites will be overlooked in the preliminary stages of drug discovery. Due to a lack of chemical variety, important chemical interactions or target classes that could lead to the discovery of highly effective lead compounds may be missed. Expanding and diversifying fragment libraries, either independently or through collaborations with other research organisations, is essential for overcoming this limitation.

In the FBDD industry, Fragment Optimisation was a frontrunner in 2022. Extensive research and experience are required to elaborate and optimise initial fragment hits in order to produce lead compounds. Because it is such an important part of the process, pharmaceutical companies are willing to spend a lot of money on Fragment Optimisation services. As research into structure-activity correlations expands and medicinal chemistry techniques evolve, the market for Fragment Optimisation services is expected to grow.

Pharmaceutical companies will generate the most income from the fragment-based drug discovery industry in 2022. These businesses routinely employ FBDD to discover novel lead compounds for a wide range of medicinal objectives. Pharmaceutical firms are able to invest in novel methods like FBDD because they often have sizable drug discovery pipelines and sizable research budgets. Pharmaceutical businesses rely heavily on FBDD due to its efficiency and capacity to identify highly potent lead compounds, which contributes significantly to the industry’s revenue.

By 2022, North America’s superior healthcare system, long-standing pharmaceutical industry, and massive R&D spending had propelled the region to the top of the market in terms of revenue. The Asia-Pacific area, however, is projected to have the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Several reasons, such as the increased frequency of chronic diseases, the intensifying focus on drug discovery, and the ever-increasing investments in R&D, contribute to Asia Pacific’s predicted high CAGR. As a result, there is a need for fragment-based drug discovery services in this region because of the large patient population and the numerous prospects for targeted therapeutics that exist there.

There is intense competition in the fragment-based drug development business, with major players fighting for a larger slice of the pie through various strategic moves. Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and Johnson & Johnson, Alveus Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Beactica AB, Emerald BioStructures, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., Evotec AG, Proteros Fragments GmbH, Kinetic Discovery Limited, Sprint Bioscience, Sygnature Discovery and Structure Based Design, Inc. And Other Notable Players are just a few of the market leaders. To improve their standing in the market and give themselves an edge over the competition, these businesses use a wide range of tactics. In order to gain access to new technologies, increase their research capacity, and share experience, many major players collaborate and form partnerships with academic institutions, research organisations, and other pharmaceutical corporations. Companies can pool their resources and knowledge through collaborations, making it easier to find promising chemicals. The industry’s leaders consistently fund R&D to build out their drug discovery pipelines and investigate novel therapeutic targets. Companies that invest heavily in continuing research can keep up with the latest developments in FBDD and spot promising new areas in which to focus their medication development efforts. In order to be at the forefront of their respective industries, industry leaders frequently introduce new products and services, such as fragment libraries, specialised services, and integrated drug discovery solutions. The variety of products and services meets the varying demands of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Major players also place a premium on expanding into new regions to meet the growing demand for their drug research services in developing economies. New prospects for expansion arise when they increase their footprint in areas with supportive regulatory climates and robust R&D efforts.

