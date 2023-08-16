The dental consumables market incorporates a variety of dental products and materials utilized in dental procedures. These consumables are essential to dental practices and contribute to the dental industry’s overall revenue. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, as a result of factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, the rise in dental awareness, the development of dental technology, and the increase in cosmetic dentistry procedures. The prevalence of dental conditions such as dental caries, periodontal disease, and tooth loss is increasing worldwide. This has resulted in an increase in demand for dental consumables, such as dental restorative materials, orthodontic products, and prosthetics. As dental disorders continue to affect a substantial fraction of the population, it is anticipated that the demand for dental consumables will increase. Individuals are becoming increasingly aware of the significance of dental health and appearance. A greater emphasis on oral hygiene, dental care, and cosmetic dentistry has increased the demand for dental consumables such as teeth-whitening products, dental implants, and aesthetic restorative materials. The desire for a whiter smile and better dental appearance has contributed to the expansion of the market for dental consumables. Recent years have witnessed significant technological advancements in the dental industry. These developments have resulted in the creation of innovative dental consumables with enhanced functionality, durability, and aesthetics. The introduction of digital dentistry, for instance, has revolutionized the fabrication of dental restorations, resulting in increased precision and efficiency. In dental practices, the adoption of sophisticated technologies drives the demand for corresponding consumables.

The increasing prevalence of dental disorders is a major market driver for dental consumables. A significant portion of the world’s population is affected by dental disorders such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, approximately 3.58 billion persons worldwide were affected by oral diseases in 2017. This high prevalence increases the need for dental consumables, such as restorative materials, dental implants, and orthodontic products. Numerous epidemiological studies have documented the prevalence of dental conditions. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Dental Research estimated that 2,3 billion persons worldwide suffered from dental caries. Another study published in the Journal of Periodontology in 2017 revealed that severe periodontitis affected approximately 743 million people worldwide. These results demonstrate the prevalence of dental disorders, which drives the demand for dental consumables.

Increasing dental consciousness and a greater emphasis on dental esthetics are propelling the demand for dental consumables. People are increasingly aware of the significance of dental health and sanitation. In addition, the demand for aesthetic dental procedures, such as teeth whitening, veneers, and cosmetic restorations, is increasing. These procedures necessitate the utilization of dental consumables such as teeth whitening products, dental adhesives, and aesthetic restorative materials. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, 86% of patients undertaking cosmetic dentistry procedures were motivated by a desire to improve their physical appearance. The growing popularity of smile makeover programs and the prevalence of social media platforms are additional indicators of the expanding interest in dental aesthetics. These factors contribute to the demand for aesthetic dentistry-related dental consumables.

Technological advancements in the field of dentistry have had a substantial impact on the dental consumables market. Innovative dental materials, imaging methods, and digital dentistry have enhanced the quality and efficiency of dental procedures. CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D printing have revolutionized the fabrication process for dental restorations, resulting in enhanced precision, esthetic appeal, and patient comfort. The influence of technological advances on dental practice is demonstrated by research studies and clinical trials. For example, a study published in the Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry compared the fit of CAD/CAM-fabricated crowns to conventionally-fabricated crowns, revealing that CAD/CAM restorations offer superior fit and marginal adaptation. Another study published in the Journal of Clinical Orthodontics evaluated the accuracy and effectiveness of intraoral scanners in orthodontic diagnosis and treatment planning, highlighting their substantial advantages. The adoption of dental consumables associated with new technologies is facilitated by these developments.

Lack of dental insurance coverage and the high cost of dental treatments is a significant factors restraining the dental consumables market. The cost of dental care can be prohibitive, particularly for individuals without dental insurance or those living in regions with limited access to affordable dental care. The expense of dental consumables, such as dental implants, orthodontic braces, and high-quality restorative materials, increases the financial burden of patients seeking dental care. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 26.4% of adults aged 18-64 lacked dental insurance in 2019 in the United States. Due to cost concerns, dental care is frequently delayed or avoided in the absence of insurance coverage. A study published in the Journal of Dental Research found that the cost of dental care was a significant barrier for individuals without dental insurance. According to another study published in the Journal of Public Health Dentistry, patients with dental insurance were more likely to receive preventive dental care than those without coverage. The affordability of dental care is also a global concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the high cost of dental care in low-income countries restricts access to essential dental services. According to a study published in the Journal of Oral Health and Dental Management, dental care expenses accounted for a significant portion of out-of-pocket healthcare costs in many countries, highlighting the financial burden on individuals seeking dental treatment.

The market for dental consumables can be divided into two distinct product segments: dental restoration products and dental restoration materials. In terms of revenue, ceramic materials held a significant share of the dental restoration materials market in 2022. Because of their superior esthetics and biocompatibility, ceramic restorations, such as porcelain veneers and ceramic crowns, are highly prized. The demand for ceramic materials is driven by the increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry and the emphasis on esthetic results. Due to the increasing use of ceramic restorations, it is anticipated that the global ceramic dental material market will experience substantial development in the coming years. In the segment of dental restoration products, dental implants are anticipated to have the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Dental implants are a durable and aesthetically pleasing option for tooth replacement. According to a study published in the Journal of Dental Research, the global dental implant market is expected to experience significant development due to the rising geriatric population and rising dental aesthetics awareness.

The orthodontics segment comprises clear aligners/removable braces and fixed braces and is a significant component of the dental consumables market. In 2022, fixed braces had the largest revenue share within the orthodontics segment. Their pervasive application, established treatment efficacy, and relatively lower price in comparison to clear aligners all contribute to their high revenue generation. Commonly used in orthodontic practices, fixed braces serve a wide range of patients, including infants, adolescents, and adults. Clear aligners/removable braces are anticipated to demonstrate the highest CAGR within the orthodontics market from 2023 to 2031. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for aesthetic orthodontic treatments and the increasing adoption of digital dentistry technologies. In comparison to traditional braces, clear aligners offer enhanced patient convenience, a shorter treatment time, and a more aesthetically pleasing appearance.

In 2022, North America held a substantial revenue share due to its well-established dental infrastructure, high oral health awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies. However, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, are experiencing accelerated growth in dental consumables as a result of improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and rising dental tourism. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the dental consumables market between 2023 and 2031. Numerous factors contribute to the expansion of the market, including the region’s large population, rising dental awareness, and rising disposable incomes. In addition, the dental tourism industry in countries such as India and Thailand is luring patients from other regions in search of affordable dental care, thereby contributing to the market’s growth.

The market for dental consumables is extremely competitive, with numerous major competitors vying for market share. These businesses employ a variety of strategies to maintain their competitive advantage and propel market expansion. Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, GlaxoSmithkline Plc., Henry Schein, Inc., Hu-Friedy MFG Co., Ivoclar Vivadent AG., 3M Company, Nakanishi, Inc., Straumann Group, Patterson Companies, Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., among others, are some of the leading competitors in the market for dental consumables. These businesses focus on product innovation and development in order to satisfy the changing needs of dental professionals and patients. They make substantial investments in research and development to introduce advanced dental consumables with enhanced performance, durability, and aesthetics. In addition, strategic collaborations and partnerships with dental institutions and research organizations assist them in gaining access to cutting-edge technologies and expanding their product line. In addition to expanding their geographic presence, market participants emphasize establishing distribution networks in emerging markets. To increase their customer base and revenue, they capitalize on opportunities in regions with a growing dental industry, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions are common strategies employed by these businesses to strengthen their market position and expand their product lines. These strategic alliances enable businesses to combine their expertise and resources, accelerate product development, and capitalize on their brand reputation.

