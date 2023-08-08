The coated steel market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2031, on account of the material’s diverse applications and exceptional properties. Coated steel refers to steel that has been coated to increase its durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal. This protective layer, which is typically composed of zinc, aluminium, or a combination of the two, shields the underlying steel from environmental elements and prolongs its lifespan.

The automotive industry has consistently been a market pillar for coated steel. Significant demand for coated steel in vehicle body and component applications from the automotive industry in 2022 highlighted the material’s unrivalled qualities. Due to its resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and wear, coated steel is the material of choice for vehicle manufacturers seeking to increase the durability of their products. In addition, as global automotive manufacturers relentlessly pursued lightweighting solutions to improve fuel economy, coated steel provided the optimal balance between strength and weight, resulting in a surge in its adoption. The expansion was fueled by manufacturers’ desire to provide cost-effective, fuel-efficient vehicles that not only meet stringent emissions standards but also provide an exceptional driving experience.

In 2022, the solar energy equipment industry will experience a significant increase in demand for coated steel as a result of the intensifying global transition towards renewable energy sources. In the production of solar panels and related apparatus, the corrosion and weathering resistance of coated steel has become increasingly important. As governments and corporations embarked on ambitious sustainable energy initiatives, the coated steel market flourished due to its crucial role in enhancing the durability and performance of solar energy installations. From 2023 to 2031, it is anticipated that renewable energy sources will remain a focal point of global energy strategies, resulting in continued growth. (Evidence: Business Reports)

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/coated-steel-market

Emerging economies experienced an unprecedented surge in infrastructure development, which has benefited the coated steel market. In 2022, demand for coated steel in structural building components skyrocketed, reflecting its significance in contemporary building practises. The material’s resistance to corrosion, cost-effectiveness, and aesthetic appeal made it indispensable for roofing, cladding, and other construction applications. The extraordinary growth of the building and construction industry, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, has led to the increased adoption of coated steel. Urbanisation and infrastructure expansion showed no indications of abating, thereby establishing coated steel as a pillar of these developmental endeavours.

Throughout 2022, raw material price volatility acted as a restraint for the coated steel market. Due to its reliance on basic materials such as iron ore and coal, the industry was susceptible to fluctuations in their prices. Disruptions in the global supply chain, geopolitical tensions, and environmental regulations contributed to raw material availability and cost uncertainty. In turn, these fluctuations had an effect on the profit margins of coated steel manufacturers, which may have dampened the market’s growth trajectory. Nonetheless, strategic measures, such as diversifying raw material sources and establishing strong supplier partnerships, were implemented to mitigate the difficulties caused by this limitation.

In the coated steel market, the vehicle body and component segment dominated the landscape in 2022. This segment’s development was driven by the automotive industry’s unrelenting pursuit of superior corrosion resistance and weight optimisation. The use of coated steel in vehicle components substantially contributed to a superior driving experience and a longer product life.

The building and construction industry has emerged as a key end-use segment, contributing substantially to both the highest revenue and market share. The corrosion resistance, durability, and affordability of coated steel made it the material of choice for roofing, cladding, and structural components, among other applications. The ability of the material to withstand severe weather conditions and provide aesthetic allure were crucial to the expansion of the industry. As urbanisation and infrastructure development persisted, coated steel’s contribution to enhancing the durability and structural integrity of construction projects remained unrivalled.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the coated steel market in terms of revenue and CAGR from 2012 to 2022. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure growth, and automobile manufacturing were crucial contributors to the region’s dominant position. China, India, Japan, and South Korea have emerged as influential markets, driven by urbanisation and economic growth.

In a market that was swiftly evolving, product innovation was crucial. Industry leaders have prioritised the development of sophisticated coated steel variants tailored to industry-specific requirements. Customised solutions with improved performance characteristics have acquired popularity among discriminating customers. Sustainability has become a focal point of the coated steel market. To comply with environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory mandates, market leaders adopted eco-friendly manufacturing processes, recycling practises, and energy-efficient technologies. As established players pursued partnerships with local entities and regional firms, collaboration was a prevalent trend. These partnerships enabled market expansion by providing access to local markets, distribution networks, and specialised knowledge. ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, Tata Steel, SSAB AB, Voestalpine AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, and Essar Steel are the leading companies in this market.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com