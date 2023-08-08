Digital Video Advertising Market

The market for digital video advertising is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40% between 2023 and 2031, propelled by the increasing adoption of digital platforms and the shift in consumer behavior towards online video consumption. Digital video advertising is the promotion of products and services through video content distributed via digital channels, such as social media platforms, websites, and mobile devices. As individuals spend more time online, advertisers have recognized the enormous potential of digital video advertising to effectively reach their target audiences. Digital video advertising has several advantages over traditional advertising methods, such as higher engagement rates, improved targeting capabilities, and real-time performance monitoring. Advertisers can precisely target their desired audience based on demographics, interests, and online behavior, thereby increasing the effectiveness of their campaigns. In addition, the ability to measure key performance indicators (KPIs) such as click-through rates, viewability, and conversion rates enables advertisers to optimize their strategies for improved outcomes.

Increasing internet penetration and ubiquitous mobile device adoption are significant market drivers for digital video advertising. With the advent of high-speed Internet connectivity, more individuals have access to digital content, resulting in an increase in online video consumption. According to a report by DataReportal, there were more than 4.66 billion internet consumers worldwide as of January 2021, and 92% of them accessed the internet via mobile devices. The increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets has made digital video content readily accessible to a large audience, creating a favorable environment for advertisers to use video advertising to reach their target consumers. Accessing video content on the go has resulted in increased engagement and viewing time, making digital video advertising an attractive option for brands seeking to effectively captivate consumers’ attention.

The proliferation of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services is also a significant market driver for digital video advertising. OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, have acquired immense popularity by providing subscribers with an extensive library of video content on demand. In 2020, global streaming time on OTT platforms increased by 44% annually, according to a report by Conviva. Advertisers are progressively incorporating digital video advertising into their marketing strategies in order to reach this engaged audience. OTT platforms provide ad-supported models that allow advertisers to display video advertisements to consumers during content playback. This creates an opportunity for brands to target a captive audience and effectively disseminate their messages, driving demand for digital video advertising on OTT platforms.

The ability to deliver targeted advertisements and gain access to real-time analytics is a major market driver for digital video advertising. Digital video platforms and social media channels provide advertisers with sophisticated targeting capabilities, enabling them to deliver personalized advertisements to specific audience segments based on demographics, interests, and online behavior. This targeted strategy improves the relevance of video advertisements and increases the likelihood of capturing the attention of viewers. Moreover, digital video advertising offers real-time analytics, allowing advertisers to monitor ad performance metrics and optimize campaigns based on data. 76% of advertisers, according to a survey by eMarketer, will use real-time data to optimize their digital video ad campaigns in 2020. The availability of detailed performance metrics, such as click-through rates and viewability, enables advertisers to accurately measure the effectiveness of their video ads and make the necessary adjustments to improve campaign performance, thereby making digital video advertising an appealing and results-driven advertising option for brands.

The increasing prevalence of ad-blocking and ad-avoidance among internet consumers is a significant restraint for the digital video advertising market. Ad-blocking refers to the use of software or browser extensions to prevent digital advertisements from displaying on websites and video platforms, whereas ad avoidance refers to users who actively bypass or ignore video advertisements when given the option. According to a report by GlobalWebIndex, as of the third quarter of 2020, 47% of internet users worldwide had ad-blocking software installed on their devices. Increasing ad-blocking usage can have a significant impact on the efficacy of digital video advertising campaigns, as a significant portion of the target audience is effectively prevented from viewing advertisements. Ad-blocking is frequently motivated by intrusive and disruptive ad formats, data privacy concerns, and the wish for a more seamless and uninterrupted online experience. In addition, ad avoidance is common among users who find video advertisements intrusive and irrelevant to their interests, causing them to ignore or scroll past the ads. As ad blocking and ad avoidance continue to rise, advertisers face difficulties in effectively reaching their target audience, which may affect the overall effectiveness and ROI of digital video advertising campaigns. Advertisers are adopting less intrusive and more personalized ad formats, leveraging contextual targeting, and concentrating on creating engaging and relevant video content to improve the viewer’s ad experience and increase ad receptivity.

Desktop and Mobile are the two primary categories that make up the type segment of the digital video advertising market. The mobile segment is anticipated to exhibit the maximum CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The rapid proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices has substantially increased mobile internet usage and mobile video consumption. In 2021, there will be approximately 4.32 billion mobile internet users worldwide, and mobile devices will account for more than fifty percent of all internet traffic. Advertisers recognize the enormous potential of mobile video advertising to reach a large and engaged audience, which drives the adoption of video ads on mobile platforms. The Mobile segment benefits from the portability and convenience of mobile devices, which allow users to access video content on the go, thereby increasing engagement and ad views. In contrast, the Desktop segment has the greatest percentage of market revenue for digital video advertising. Desktop devices, such as laptops and personal computers, have been the traditional platform for digital video consumption, particularly in the office and at home. While mobile usage is on the increase, desktops continue to attract a substantial audience, especially during work hours and leisure time. Due to the larger screen size and potentially extended viewing times, advertisers typically allot larger budgets to desktop video advertising. In addition, desktop platforms provide sophisticated targeting capabilities and a more immersive ad experience, which contribute to higher conversion rates and ad revenues.

Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Media & Entertainment, and Others are some of the industries included in the industry vertical segment of the digital video advertising market. Among these, it is anticipated that the Automotive sector will experience the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The automotive industry has embraced digital video advertising as an efficient medium for showcasing new vehicle models, promoting special offers, and building brand recognition. As consumers increasingly rely on digital platforms for research and decision-making during the car-buying process, advertisers have recognized the influence and audience engagement potential of video advertisements. The use of immersive and interactive video formats permits automotive brands to present their products in a visually appealing and informative manner, thereby generating consumer interest and consideration. The Retail industry dominates the Digital Video Advertising market in terms of revenue. Video advertising is utilized by retailers to promote their products, initiate sales campaigns, and enhance their online presence. According to eMarketer, the retail industry will account for the largest proportion of digital video ad spending in 2020, indicating a significant investment in video ads. The Retail industry benefits from a diverse audience and a wide variety of product categories, allowing advertisers to target specific consumer segments and preferences with video advertisements. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and mobile purchasing has further increased the demand for video advertising in the Retail industry, as retailers seek to attract online shoppers and increase website traffic.

North America and Asia-Pacific are two major regions that play an important role in the landscape of digital video advertising. North America held the highest percentage of market revenue in 2022, primarily due to the robust digital advertising industry in the United States. The region has an advanced digital infrastructure, a high internet penetration rate, and a significant number of digitally savvy consumers. According to eMarketer, the United States accounted for the largest proportion of global digital ad spending, with video ads accounting for a significant portion of this expenditure. Alternatively, the Asia-Pacific region exhibits the maximum CAGR in the Digital Video Advertising market between 2023 and 2031, as predicted. The region’s rapid economic development, coupled with rising Internet adoption and mobile device usage, has resulted in an increase in online video consumption. China, India, and Japan are among the leading contributors to the expansion of digital video advertisements in the region. According to a report by Statista, China is one of the largest digital video advertising markets in the Asia-Pacific region, propelled by a massive online population and the popularity of video-sharing platforms such as Douyin (TikTok). In addition, India’s expanding internet user base and the rise of regional content on digital platforms contribute to the country’s growing demand for video advertising.

The market for Digital Video Advertising is highly competitive, with several leading competitors contending for industry dominance. Google (YouTube), Facebook (Instagram), Amazon, Twitter, and TikTok are some of the market’s leading competitors. These tech titans have established themselves as leading platforms for digital video advertising, utilizing their massive user bases and sophisticated targeting capabilities to attract advertisers and generate revenue. Key participants in the competitive landscape are continuously innovating and improving their platforms to provide advertisers with more engaging and effective video advertising solutions. They are investing in R&D to enhance ad formats, targeting algorithms, and analytics tools in order to provide advertisers with greater campaign performance insights. Google’s YouTube, for instance, offers TrueView advertisements that enable users to skip ads after five seconds, ensuring that advertisers only pay for engaged views. Instagram on Facebook offers ads that appear in the Stories feed of users, providing an immersive and interactive ad experience. Strategic alliances and acquisitions are also prevalent among the leading participants in the market for digital video advertising. By collaborating with content creators, media companies, and other advertising technology companies, key actors improve their content offerings and expand their audience reach. For instance, Amazon’s acquisition of Twitch, a prominent live-streaming platform among gamers, has increased its video advertising inventory and enabled advertisers to reach the engaged audience of the gaming community.

