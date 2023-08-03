Veterinary Biomarkers Market

The market for veterinary biomarkers is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2023 and 2031, propelled by the rising prevalence of animal diseases and the increasing emphasis on animal healthcare. Biomarkers play an important role in veterinary medicine because they aid in the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of animal diseases. These biomarkers can be measured in a variety of biological samples, including blood, urine, and tissues, and provide valuable information about the health status of animals. The rising awareness of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, is one of the most important factors driving market expansion. There is a growing need to identify and monitor animal diseases in order to prevent their transmission to humans, due to the increasing interaction between humans and animals. Biomarkers provide a reliable and non-invasive method for disease detection, allowing for timely intervention and control. In addition, the demand for personalized veterinary medicine is driving biomarker adoption. Similar to human medicine, personalized veterinary medicine seeks to provide tailored treatments based on the unique characteristics and disease conditions of each individual animal. Biomarkers facilitate this process by supplying information about an animal’s genetic makeup, disease progression, and response to treatment, enabling veterinarians to select the most appropriate therapies. The market for veterinary biomarkers is anticipated to experience significant growth in the future years. The market expansion is being driven by factors such as the growing companion population, rising expenditures on animal healthcare, and advances in biomarker research. In addition, the commercialization of novel biomarkers for veterinary applications is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market participants.

The market for veterinary biomarkers is driven by the rising prevalence of animal diseases around the globe. Changes in environmental conditions, globalization of commerce, and intensive farming practices all contribute to the increasing prevalence of diseases in animals. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), animal maladies are responsible for billions of dollars in annual economic losses in the livestock industry. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) reports that diseases such as Avian Influenza, African Swine Fever, and Foot-and-Mouth Disease are spreading across regions and affecting vast animal populations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes the significance of disease surveillance in animals for the prevention of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted to humans.

There is an increasing emphasis on animal healthcare, resulting in an increase in expenditures on veterinary medicine and diagnostics. Pet owners and livestock farmers are gaining a greater understanding of the significance of preventative care and early disease detection in animals, which is driving the demand for veterinary biomarkers. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimates that in 2020, pet owners in the United States will spend more than $100 billion on pet care, with a significant portion going toward veterinary services and diagnostics. Producers of livestock are investing in animal health management to increase productivity and guarantee the health of their herds. This includes routine health surveillance and strategies for disease prevention, which frequently involve the use of biomarkers for early detection.

Biomarker research advancements have contributed to the expansion of the veterinary biomarkers market. Continuously, scientists and researchers are investigating and identifying new biomarkers that can provide valuable insights into animal health, disease progression, and treatment response. Numerous scientific articles concentrate on the identification and validation of biomarkers for various animal diseases. These studies demonstrate the potential for biomarkers to improve diagnostics, monitor therapeutic efficacy, and forecast disease outcomes. Biomarker discovery and analysis are now more feasible due to the development of technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. These technologies permit the identification of particular molecules or molecular patterns that can function as biomarkers in veterinary medicine. The objective of biomarker research conducted by veterinary research institutions, academic centres, and industry collaborations is to develop innovative diagnostic instruments and personalized treatment approaches for animals.

The presence of regulatory challenges and limitations in biomarker validation is one of the primary restraints on the market for veterinary biomarkers. Validating biomarkers for diagnostic and prognostic applications requires rigorous scientific evidence and validation studies to ensure their accuracy and dependability. However, regulatory frameworks and guidelines for biomarkers in veterinary medicine may not be as well-established or standardized as they are for human biomarkers, posing obstacles to market expansion. In veterinary medicine, the absence of standardized protocols for biomarker validation can result in inconsistencies in the efficacy and interpretation of biomarker-based tests. Regulatory authorities in various regions may have varying requirements and criteria for biomarker validation, making it challenging for manufacturers to navigate the regulatory landscape and obtain the necessary approvals. To assure the clinical utility and accuracy of veterinary biomarkers, the American Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians (AAVLD) recognizes the need for harmonized guidelines and validation standards. Validating biomarkers can be a time-consuming and costly process that requires large-scale clinical trials and collaborations between academia, industry, and regulatory agencies. These obstacles can impede the development and commercialization of biomarker-based veterinary products. The regulatory challenges and limitations in biomarker validation restrain the veterinary biomarkers market, highlighting the need for standardized guidelines and regulatory frameworks to facilitate the development and commercialization of biomarker-based diagnostic tools in veterinary medicine.

The two most important product segments in the veterinary biomarkers market are biomarkers and kits & reagents, along with biomarker readers. The biomarkers segment includes the actual biomolecules or molecular indicators used for animal disease detection and monitoring. The segment supplies & reagents contain the instruments and substances required for biomarker analysis and testing. In contrast, biomarker scanners are specialized instruments or devices used to measure and interpret biomarker results. The assays & reagents segment is anticipated to generate the most revenue in the veterinary biomarkers market in 2022. This is due to the consistent demand for consumables and reagents necessary for biomarker analysis and testing in veterinary diagnostics. Increasing adoption of biomarker-based diagnostic tests in veterinary practice contributes to the ongoing demand for assays and reagents, thereby driving revenue growth in this segment. Nevertheless, the biomarker scanners segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Biomarker scanners provide efficient and automated analysis of biomarker samples, yielding accurate and reliable results. In veterinary diagnostics, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as immunoassays, PCR, and spectrophotometry drives the demand for biomarker readers. In addition, the rising trend of point-of-care testing and the need for rapid and on-site diagnostics contribute to the increasing demand for biomarker readers, resulting in a high CAGR for this segment.

The application segment of the veterinary biomarkers market includes disease diagnostics, preclinical research, and other applications. Biomarkers are utilized in disease diagnostics for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of various animal diseases. Biomarkers are used in preclinical research to study diseases, test therapeutic interventions, and assess the efficacy of new drugs and treatments. The “others” category includes applications such as monitoring animal health and wellness, researching the effect of environmental factors on animal health, and genetic screening. The disease diagnostics segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue in the veterinary biomarkers market in 2022. Demand for biomarker-based diagnostic assays in veterinary practice is driven by the increasing prevalence of animal diseases and the need for more accurate and timely diagnosis. Biomarkers’ ability to provide early disease detection, monitor treatment response, and predict disease outcomes contributes to the segment’s revenue growth. During the period between 2023 and 2031, the preclinical research segment is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR. Biomarkers play a crucial role in preclinical research by shedding light on disease mechanisms, facilitating the development of targeted therapies, and assessing the safety and efficacy of novel interventions. The increasing emphasis on drug discovery and development, as well as the need for personalized treatment approaches in veterinary medicine, drive the demand for biomarkers in preclinical research. Additionally, both revenue and CAGR are anticipated to increase steadily for the “others” category. Monitoring animal health and wellness using biomarkers is gaining significance as preventative veterinary healthcare practices become more widespread. In addition, genetic screening for inherited maladies and traits in animals contributes to the “others” category of applications.

In 2022, it is anticipated that North America will hold the largest revenue share in the veterinary biomarkers market. The region’s dominance can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the prevalence of a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, advanced research facilities, and a high rate of pet ownership. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and the increasing emphasis on personalized veterinary medicine contribute to the growth of the market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the maximum CAGR in the veterinary biomarkers market between 2023 and 2031. Significant economic development in the region has resulted in higher living standards and increased pet ownership. In this region, the adoption of biomarker-based diagnostics is driven by an increase in animal health awareness and the demand for veterinary services. The presence of a large livestock population and the need for effective disease management in the agricultural sector also contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is another important market for veterinary biomarkers, with a highly developed veterinary healthcare system and stringent regulatory frameworks. The high revenue contribution of this region can be attributed to the presence of key market participants, the ongoing development of veterinary diagnostics, and the growing emphasis on preventive animal healthcare.

Several prominent players are actively involved in the development and commercialization of biomarker-based products for veterinary applications, creating a highly competitive market for veterinary biomarkers. These businesses are focused on implementing strategic initiatives to enhance their market position and obtain a competitive advantage. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., and Bio-Rad, Inc. are a few of the leading companies in the veterinary biomarkers market. These businesses utilize a variety of techniques to maintain their market dominance. Investing in research and development (R&D) is a crucial strategy. For the development of innovative biomarkers, diagnostic assays, and related technologies for veterinary applications, market leaders invest heavily in R&D. This enables them to remain at the vanguard of technological advancements and provide veterinarians and researchers with cutting-edge solutions. Product launches and acquisitions are additional strategies utilized by market-leading companies to strengthen their position in the marketplace. The introduction of novel biomarker-based products and the expansion of product lines enables businesses to meet the evolving needs of veterinary professionals and researchers. Acquisitions and mergers provide businesses with access to new technologies, resources, and market segments, thereby enhancing their competitive advantage. In addition, market participants concentrate on geographic expansions to penetrate untapped markets and expand their global footprint. To meet the expanding demand for veterinary biomarker products, they establish distribution networks, partnerships with local partners, and subsidiaries in emerging regions.

