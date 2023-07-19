The automatic doors market is expected to experience a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, propelled by the rising demand for convenience, safety, and energy efficiency in sectors such as commercial, residential, healthcare, and transportation. During the forecast period, the market is projected to experience significant revenue growth and a robust CAGR. Automatic doors provide numerous advantages, such as hands-free operation, fast access, and increased security. They eliminate the need for manual operation, making them accessible to individuals with disabilities and reducing the danger of physical contact, especially in high-traffic areas. Additionally, automatic doors contribute to energy efficiency by minimizing air leakage and sustaining indoor temperature, resulting in reduced heating and cooling costs. These benefits have spurred the adoption of automatic doors across various industries, thereby driving the market’s revenue growth. In the commercial sector, automatic doors are widely utilized in department stores, hotels, office structures, and shopping centers. They create a customer-friendly and accessible entrance and enhance the overall consumer experience. Automatic doors are essential in the healthcare industry for maintaining a sanitary environment and facilitating the passage of patients, staff, and equipment. Airports, train stations, and bus terminals rely heavily on automatic doors to ensure seamless passenger flow, enhance security, and improve energy efficiency. The residential market is an additional significant segment for automatic entrances. With the increasing popularity of smart homes and emphasis on home automation, more and more householders are choosing automatic doors for their convenience and enhanced security features.

The market for automatic doors is driven by the increasing emphasis on security and safety across multiple industries. The implementation of advanced security measures to safeguard their properties and occupants is a top priority for businesses and institutions. Access control systems, motion detectors, and surveillance integration are some of the enhanced security features offered by automatic doors. These features assist in regulating entry and exit, preventing unauthorized access, and ensuring a secure environment. In healthcare facilities, for instance, automatic doors with access control systems restrict entry to authorized personnel, thereby protecting patient privacy and preventing the entrance of unauthorized individuals. This driver is supported by the growing number of security vulnerabilities and the demand for robust security solutions across all industries. Increasing emphasis on energy efficiency drives demand for automatic doors. These doors are designed to minimize heat loss or gain, thereby diminishing heating and cooling energy consumption. They are equipped with insulation properties, automatic closing mechanisms, and sensors to prevent air leakage. Automatic doors contribute to energy savings and environmental sustainability by preserving indoor temperatures. This driver is supported by the growing awareness of energy conservation, strict energy regulations, and the necessity to reduce carbon footprints. Individuals and organizations are employing energy-efficient solutions, such as automatic doors, to optimize energy consumption and reduce operational costs. Integration of intelligent technologies is a significant market driver for automatic entrances. With the rise of smart buildings and home automation systems, the demand for automated solutions that can be remotely controlled and integrated with other smart devices is increasing. Popularity is increasing for automatic doors with intelligent features such as remote-control access, connectivity with mobile devices, and integration with building management systems. These advanced functionalities provide smart infrastructures with convenience, customization, and seamless integration. The expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and the growing consumer preference for connected and automated solutions support the adoption of smart technologies.

The market for automatic doors is restrained by regulatory constraints and compliance challenges. The installation and operation of automatic doors are governed by various local, regional, and national regulations and standards. These regulations are intended to assure safety, accessibility, and building code compliance. For instance, specific requirements exist in some jurisdictions for door opening speed, force sensing, emergency egress, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Compliance with these regulations complicates the design, production, and installation of automatic doors, resulting in higher costs and more time-consuming processes. In addition, the ever-changing nature of regulations and the need to adhere to the most recent industry standards present ongoing challenges for market manufacturers and service providers. Complying with diverse regional regulatory requirements and adjusting to regulatory changes can create entry barriers for new market participants and present difficulties for existing market participants. This constraint is exemplified by the need for manufacturers to invest in R&D to ensure compliance, engage in continuous monitoring of regulatory updates, and collaborate with regulatory bodies to maintain compliance with evolving standards. The complex regulatory environment and compliance challenges can hinder market growth and limit the adoption of automatic doors, particularly for businesses that struggle to navigate the regulatory landscape and adhere to its requirements.

Sliding doors are anticipated to have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031, as well as the highest revenue in the automatic doors market in 2022 when compared to the other categories of automatic doors. Due to their space-saving design, ease of operation, and aesthetic appeal, sliding doors are extensively used in commercial, residential, and public spaces. These doors are endowed with sensors that automatically open or close upon detecting the presence of a person, facilitating access. Sliding doors are widely used in retail stores, hospitals, airports, and hotels, where high traffic flow and efficient entry and egress are required. They provide a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces, thereby enhancing the user experience as a whole. The segment of sliding doors is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of automated solutions across multiple industries, as well as the benefits of space optimization and simplicity of use offered by sliding doors. In addition, the segment includes swaying doors, folding doors, revolving doors, and others (including automatic bi-fold doors and access gates). While sliding doors are the market leaders in terms of revenue and expansion, these other varieties of automatic doors also contribute to the market’s growth by meeting specific needs and applications.

Sensor-based doors, push-button doors, and access control doors comprise the category segment of the automatic doors market. Among these categories, sensor-based doors are anticipated to have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and they also generated the most revenue in 2022. Sensor-based automatic doors are outfitted with sophisticated sensors that detect the presence of people or objects, allowing them to open and close autonomously without the need for physical contact or human intervention. This category of automatic doors offers enhanced convenience, enhanced accessibility, and enhanced safety, which makes them highly desirable for a variety of applications. Sensor-based doors are prevalent in airports, hospitals, shopping centers, office buildings, and other public facilities where hands-free entry is essential. The increasing importance of contactless solutions and hygiene concerns, especially in the post-COVID-19 era, has accelerated the adoption of sensor-based automatic doors. These doors facilitate a smooth and efficient movement of people, thereby preventing congestion and enhancing the user experience. In contrast, push-button doors are manually activated by a push button or switch, allowing users to instigate the door’s opening or closing. While push-button doors offer a degree of control, they may require physical contact and are typically employed in applications where user interaction is desired or in situations where sensor-based systems may not be appropriate. Another market category, access control doors, includes advanced security features and is typically used in restricted access areas where authorized personnel is granted entry via keycards, biometric systems, or security codes. This classification of automatic doors assures restricted access and increased security.

Due to the presence of established industries, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on digital infrastructure, North America, led by the United States, held a significant portion of the market revenue in 2022. The region’s steady implementation of automatic doors in commercial buildings, hospitals, and airports drive market growth. Europe is an additional significant market for mechanized doors, with Germany, the United Kingdom, and France generating the most revenue. The region’s emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability, and infrastructure modernization has contributed to the increased adoption of automatic doors across multiple industries. The market for automatic entrances is growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India. The demand for automatic doors is driven by the region’s expanding construction industry, urbanization, and growing awareness of automated solutions. Increasing government initiatives for smart cities and infrastructure development also contribute to the expansion of the market in this region. Due to ongoing infrastructure projects, rapid urbanization, and the development of commercial and residential structures, the Middle East and Africa is experiencing an increase in demand for automatic doors. In public spaces, retail malls, and airports, the region is adopting automated solutions to improve safety, productivity, and convenience. The automatic doors market in Latin America is also ripe for growth, propelled by countries such as Brazil and Mexico. The region’s expanding urban population, rising disposable income, and investments in commercial infrastructure all contribute to the expansion of the market. As a result of its rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising adoption of automated solutions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031.

The market for automatic doors is highly competitive, with a number of major competitors contending for market share. These businesses are concentrating on strategic initiatives in order to obtain a competitive advantage and increase their customer base. Assa Abloy AB, Dormakaba Holding AG, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Allegion plc, Nabtesco Corporation, Boon Edam International B.V., and GEZE GmbH are among the leading market competitors. Through their comprehensive product offerings, technological innovation, and robust distribution networks, these companies have established themselves as industry leaders. Product innovation and development is one of the main strategies employed by these players. They make substantial investments in research and development to introduce advanced automatic door solutions with enhanced functionality, energy efficiency, and security features. Incorporating IoT technology and sensors, for instance, enables seamless integration with intelligent building systems and provides real-time monitoring and control. Through strategic alliances, collaborations, and acquisitions, market participants are also emphasizing expanding their geographic presence. This grants them access to new markets and consumer segments while capitalizing on their existing strengths. In addition, businesses are investing in marketing and promotional efforts to increase brand visibility and consumer awareness. The provision of exhaustive after-sale services and customer support is an additional crucial tactic employed by these competitors. This consists of installation, maintenance, and repair services, ensuring customers receive prompt assistance and optimal performance from their automatic door systems. In addition, businesses are emphasizing the training and certification of their technicians in order to increase consumer satisfaction and foster long-lasting relationships.

