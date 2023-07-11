The market for bias tires has expanded steadily due to factors such as rising auto production, infrastructure development, and expanding transportation networks. The market for bias tires is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2031. Bias tires, also known as cross-ply tires, consist of numerous layers of fabric cords arranged at an angle to the tire’s centre. This design offers strength, durability, and stability, making it suitable for a variety of applications. The expanding automotive industry is one of the main market drivers for bias tires. In tandem with the rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, tire demand has increased substantially. Due to their ability to withstand heavy loads and rough terrain, bias tires are widely utilized on heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks, buses, and agricultural equipment. Moreover, the robust construction of bias tires provides superior perforation and damage resistance, making them the preferred option for off-road applications. Global infrastructure development initiatives also contribute to the expansion of the bias tire market. The construction of roads, highways, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure necessitates an extensive fleet of vehicles and apparatus, which in turn increases the demand for bias tires. The dependability, durability, and cost-effectiveness of these tires make them suitable for infrastructure development initiatives. This development has been influenced by factors such as increasing vehicle sales, expanding transportation networks, and technological advances in tire manufacturing. In addition, the demand for bias tires in emerging economies is anticipated to contribute to market expansion.

The market for bias tires is being driven by the expansion of the global automotive industry. Increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles has led to increased tire sales. Bias tires are the preferable option for heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks, buses, and agricultural machinery due to their strength and durability. These vehicles necessitate tires that can withstand large loads and rough terrain, and bias tires are an ideal solution. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) reports that global vehicle production has increased consistently over the years. In 2020, for instance, the total number of vehicles produced worldwide exceeded 78 million units, demonstrating the substantial demand for vehicles. This increased production directly correlates to an increase in the automotive industry’s demand for tires, including bias tires.

Infrastructure development projects worldwide are key market drivers for bias tires. The construction of roads, highways, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure necessitates an extensive fleet of vehicles and equipment. Bias tires, renowned for their dependability, durability, and affordability, are the preferred option for such endeavors. The robust construction of bias tires provides increased resistance to punctures and damage, making them suitable for construction work on rugged terrains. In recent years, global infrastructure investments have increased significantly. For instance, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seeks to increase connectivity and economic growth throughout Asia, Europe, and Africa. This initiative includes extensive infrastructural development, such as the construction of roads, railways, and ports, which will increase the demand for bias tires.

Bias tires are the preferable option for many applications due to their affordability and durability. Bias tires are typically less expensive to manufacture than radial tires, making them more cost-effective for consumers. In addition, bias tires have a longer tread life, so they can be used for a longer period of time before being replaced, further augmenting their affordability. Numerous industries have demonstrated the durability and cost-effectiveness of bias tires. Due to their ability to withstand large loads and rugged terrains, bias tires are commonly used on agricultural equipment. These tires have demonstrated exceptional durability, requiring fewer replacements than other tire varieties, thereby reducing farmers’ overall operational costs.

Increasing competition from radial tires is one of the main factors restraining the market for bias tires. Radial tires, whose ply cords run at a 90-degree angle to the tire’s centerline, have acquired popularity due to their superior performance and fuel efficiency compared to bias tires. Radial tires offer superior traction, enhanced handling, and decreased rolling resistance, resulting in increased fuel economy for vehicles. As a consequence, there has been a gradual shift towards radial tires in the automotive industry, particularly in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The increasing adoption of radial tires by major automakers bolsters this restriction. To satisfy the growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles, a number of automakers equip their vehicles with radial tires. This shift is apparent in the steadily increasing market share of radial tires over the years. Demand for radial tires in passenger vehicles, SUVs, and light trucks has been particularly robust, posing a threat to the expansion of the market for bias tires. As a consequence of the growing competition from radial tires, the market for bias tires may be hampered in terms of market share and growth potential, particularly in segments where radial tires offer distinct advantages. However, bias tires still have niche applications in heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, and certain industrial sectors where their durability and load-bearing capacities outweigh the benefits of radial tires.

General bias tires and bias-belted tires are two prominent segments of the bias tire market, each with its own distinct characteristics and market dynamics. Bias tires refer to the conventional cross-ply construction, in which multiple layers of fabric fibers cross at varying angles to the tire’s center. Durability, strength, and suitability for heavy-duty applications are hallmarks of these tires. General bias tires are widely utilized on off-road vehicles, agricultural apparatus, and industrial equipment due to their robust construction, which enables them to withstand difficult terrains and heavy loads. Bias-belted tires, on the other hand, are a sophisticated variant that combines the cross-ply construction with an additional layer of steel or synthetic belts. This belt layer enhances the tires’ stability, handling, and overall performance, making them suitable for passenger automobiles, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. Revenue-wise, Bias Belted Tires held a larger market share in 2022 as a result of their use in the passenger vehicle segment, which represents a significant portion of the overall tire market. However, in terms of the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031, general bias tires are anticipated to experience substantial growth. Infrastructure development, rising demand for heavy-duty vehicles, and the growth of the agricultural and industrial sectors in emerging economies are propelling the demand for General Bias Tires. In the future years, general bias tires are anticipated to experience a higher CAGR than bias belted tires due to their durable construction and ability to operate in challenging environments.

In the market for bias tires, the product segment is divided into all-season tires, summer tires, and winter/snow tires, each of which caters to specific seasonal traveling conditions and requirements. All-Season Tires are designed to provide a balance of performance and traction throughout the year, making them appropriate for use in a variety of weather conditions. These tires provide excellent traction on dry and damp surfaces, as well as average performance in light snow. Summer tires, also known as performance tires, are designed to provide superior traction, handling, and responsiveness on both dry and damp roads. They are ideal for high-speed driving and humid weather conditions. Winter/snow tires, on the other hand, are designed specifically to improve traction and control on snow, ice, and frigid surfaces. The tread patterns and compounds of these tires are designed to maintain flexibility in frigid temperatures. Due to their adaptability and extensive use across multiple regions, all-season tires held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. They are common options for automobiles and light commercial vehicles. In terms of CAGR, however, winter/snow tires are anticipated to experience the greatest growth. The demand for winter/snow tires is predominantly driven by regions with severe winter conditions where these tires are required by law or strongly recommended for safe driving. In addition, growing awareness of the significance of winter safety and an increase in winter tourism contribute to the rising demand for winter/snow tires. Due to their specialized characteristics and seasonal demands, winter/snow tires are anticipated to have the maximum CAGR in the bias tire market.

In 2022, North America and Europe held the lion’s share of revenue for bias tires, due to their established automotive industries and the presence of prominent tire manufacturers. In these regions, the demand for bias tires for a variety of applications, including commercial vehicles, agricultural equipment, and industrial machinery, is consistent. In terms of percentage of revenue, however, Asia-Pacific has the largest proportion due to its large population, rapid industrialization, and expanding transportation infrastructure. Significant increases in automotive production and infrastructure development in the region’s developing economies, such as China and India, have led to a rise in the demand for bias tires. In addition, the agricultural sector in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam extensively relies on bias tires for agricultural equipment. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR during the period from 2023 to 2031. Increasing disposable income, urbanization, and industrialization in the region are fueling the demand for vehicles, resulting in an increase in demand for bias tires. In addition, ongoing government initiatives in infrastructure development contribute to the expansion of the region’s bias tire market. Additionally, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have growth potential due to infrastructure initiatives and the expanding automotive industry.

The market for bias tires is extremely competitive, with numerous key players vying for market share and attempting to gain a competitive advantage. Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin Group, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., and Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. (Maxxis) is among the leading companies in the market. Through their comprehensive product offerings, global presence, and technological advancements, these companies have established themselves as industry leaders. These companies employ various strategies, including product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and geographic expansions, to maintain their competitive positions. Product innovation is a top priority for market participants in order to meet evolving consumer demands and industry standards. These companies invest significantly in R&D to introduce advanced tire technologies, improve performance, and increase fuel efficiency. Michelin Group, for example, has been at the forefront of tire innovation by introducing new tire compounds, tread patterns, and construction techniques. Mergers and acquisitions are also prevalent strategies utilized by major market participants to strengthen their market presence and expand their product offerings. This allows businesses to access novel technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution networks. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, for instance, concluded the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in 2021, thereby establishing itself as one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers with a broader product offering and expanded market reach. With the ongoing advancements in tire technology and the rising demand for high-performance and long-lasting tires, it is anticipated that competition between these companies will remain fierce in the future years.

