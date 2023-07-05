Maleic Anhydride Market

The market for maleic anhydride is anticipated to expand at a 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Maleic Anhydride is a crucial chemical compound utilized in the production of a vast array of goods. In recent years, Maleic Anhydride’s market revenue has increased steadily. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for Maleic Anhydride-based products in a variety of industries, including the automotive, construction, and packaging sectors. The revenue of the market is affected by variables such as the availability of basic materials, technological advancements, and the general economic climate. As these factors continue to drive demand for maleic anhydride, it is anticipated that the market will experience substantial revenue growth over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for Maleic Anhydride in a variety of applications, such as the production of resins, coatings, adhesives, and agricultural compounds. Additionally, technological advancements and the development of innovative products to suit evolving consumer needs are driving the market’s expansion. It is produced predominantly by the oxidation of n-butane or benzene. The compound possesses exceptional chemical reactivity and is renowned for its ability to undergo a variety of chemical reactions, making it a valuable component in the synthesis of various products. Maleic Anhydride is utilized in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, which are widely used in the fabrication of fiberglass, automobile components, and building materials. In addition, it is used to produce coatings, adhesives, agricultural compounds, lubricant additives, and paper sizing agents.

The construction industry plays a significant role in fueling the demand for maleic anhydride. Maleic Anhydride is extensively employed in the production of unsaturated polyester resins, which are essential components of fiberglass-reinforced composites used in the construction of building materials. Increasing construction activity, especially in emerging economies, is driving demand for maleic anhydride. For example, Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics predict that the global construction market will reach $15.5 trillion by 2030. The market for Maleic Anhydride is presented with a substantial opportunity through the expansion of construction and infrastructure initiatives. The increasing Automotive Industry is another important factor driving the Maleic Anhydride market. The production of automotive coatings, adhesives, and composite materials requires maleic anhydride. In response to the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, composites are increasingly used in the automotive industry. Maleic Anhydride-based resins are optimal for automotive applications due to their superior strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global automotive production surpassed 90 million units in 2020, indicating the robust growth potential for Maleic Anhydride in the automotive sector.

Increasing demand for packaging materials is a major market driver for maleic anhydride. Maleic Anhydride is utilized in the manufacturing of packaging-related compounds and films. The packaging industry is growing due to the rising demand for packaged food and beverages, consumer commodities, and pharmaceutical products. Maleic Anhydride-based resins provide packaging materials with superior barrier properties, thermal resistance, and adhesion. According to the Global Packaging Market Size, Trends, and Forecast Report, the global packaging market will reach $1,05 trillion by 2025. The market for maleic anhydride is presented with a lucrative opportunity through the expansion of the packaging industry.

The Maleic Anhydride market faces a significant restraint in the form of raw material price volatility. n-butane or benzene, which is derived from crude oil or natural gas, is the main raw material for the production of maleic anhydride. Fluctuations in crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and shifts in global oil and gas markets can contribute to volatility in the prices of raw materials. These fluctuations in the cost of primary materials have a direct effect on the total cost of producing maleic anhydride. When raw material prices are high, it places pressure on manufacturers’ profit margins and raises the cost of the final product for consumers. In addition, the uncertainty surrounding the prices of basic materials hinders the long-term planning and decision-making of both maleic anhydride producers and consumers. In recent years, for instance, geopolitical tensions, production cuts, and shifting demand dynamics have contributed to a great deal of volatility in the global crude oil market. These fluctuations in the cost of basic materials have an immediate effect on the Maleic Anhydride market. To ensure competitiveness and profitability, companies in the maleic anhydride industry must closely monitor and manage their raw material costs. In addition, they may investigate alternative feedstock sources or form strategic alliances to mitigate the effects of raw material price fluctuations. Overall, the volatility in the prices of basic materials poses a threat to the expansion and stability of the maleic anhydride market.

n-butane segment Raw Material Dominated the Market: The Maleic Anhydride market is driven by the availability and cost of its primary raw materials, n-butane, and benzene. Due to its pervasive application and lower price, the n-butane segment is anticipated to dominate the Maleic Anhydride market in terms of revenue in 2022. n-Butane is a popular choice among manufacturers due to its greater availability and cost advantages. Due to the demand for premium and high-quality Maleic Anhydride products, it is anticipated that the benzene segment will experience a higher CAGR growth rate. The demand for Maleic Anhydride derived from benzene will likely be driven by industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics that require superior performance and specifications.

Maleic Anhydride market applications include Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Lubricating Oil Additives, and Copolymers, among others. UPR is a major application segment for Maleic Anhydride, accounting for a significant portion of the market revenue in 2022. UPR is widely used in the production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, coatings, adhesives, and other composite materials. The growth of the construction, automotive, and marine industries is driving the demand for UPR, thereby boosting the Maleic Anhydride market. However, the 1,4-BDO segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, fuelled by the increasing demand for 1,4-BDO in various end-use industries. The Lubricating Oil Additives and Copolymers segments also contribute significantly to the market’s revenue, catering to the needs of the lubricant and adhesive industries, among others.

Maleic Anhydride market share in North America is substantial in 2022, driven by the presence of a well-established chemical industry and rising demand from various end-use sectors. The region has witnessed steady growth in the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries, which has fueled the demand for Maleic Anhydride. Additionally, the region’s focus on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions has led to the development of bio-based Maleic Anhydride, further boosting the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031 in the Maleic Anhydride market, owing to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and growing population. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to the market expansion in this region. Particularly, the construction industry has experienced substantial development, resulting in an increase in demand for Maleic Anhydride in applications such as UPR and copolymers. Additionally, the expanding automotive and consumer products industries in the region contribute to the expansion of the market.

The Maleic Anhydride market is highly competitive and is characterized by the presence of several key players striving to gain a competitive edge in the industry. These companies are focusing on various strategies to maintain their market position, expand their product portfolio, and meet evolving customer demands. While it is difficult to provide an exhaustive list of all the players in the market, some of the top players in the Maleic Anhydride market include Huntsman Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG. Companies are constantly expanding their product portfolio by introducing new variants of Maleic Anhydride-based products. This helps them cater to a wider range of applications and meet the diverse needs of their customers. Companies are investing in research and development activities to develop advanced technologies for the production of Maleic Anhydride. These technological advancements aim to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the manufacturing process, resulting in cost savings and reduced environmental impact. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with other companies, research institutions, and industry stakeholders are being pursued to leverage complementary strengths and resources. These collaborations facilitate knowledge sharing, access to new markets, and the development of innovative solutions.

