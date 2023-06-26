The market for automotive shock absorbers is a thriving segment of the automotive industry, substantially contributing to vehicle performance and passenger safety. In recent years, the market has grown steadily due to factors such as rising vehicle production, technological advancements, and rising consumer demand for a comfortable and safe driving experience. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, the market’s revenue is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5%. Shock absorbers are crucial components of a vehicle’s suspension system, as they absorb the impact and vibrations induced by road imperfections. They play a crucial role in maintaining driving stability, control, and comfort by assuring optimal tire-to-road contact. The market for automotive shock absorbers includes a variety of types, such as hydraulic, gas-filled, and electronic shock absorbers, each of which is designed to meet particular vehicle requirements and performance preferences. The rising production and sales of automobiles worldwide have significantly contributed to the expansion of the automotive shock absorber market. As the automotive industry in emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations continues to expand, demand for shock absorbers is anticipated to increase proportionally. In addition, the growth of the electric vehicle segment has contributed to the expansion of the market, as electric vehicles require specialized shock absorbers to accommodate the specific characteristics of electric powertrains.

The market for automotive shock absorbers is driven by the worldwide increase in vehicle production and sales. Due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and enhanced infrastructure, the automotive industry has experienced steady growth, particularly in emerging economies. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production surpassed 92 million units in 2020, continuing a long-term upward trend. This increase in vehicle production has a direct impact on the demand for automotive shock absorbers, as these components are required in every vehicle for optimal ride quality and safety.

Increasing Consumer Focus on Ride Comfort and Safety The increasing consumer focus on ride comfort and safety has been a significant market driver for automotive shock absorbers. Modern consumers are more cognizant of the quality of their driving experience, desiring vehicles with smooth and comfortable travel. Shock absorbers play a vital role in reducing vibrations and impacts caused by road imperfections, thereby guaranteeing a stable and comfortable driving experience. Moreover, safety concerns have led to the incorporation of sophisticated technologies in shock absorbers, such as adaptive damping systems and electronic controls, which improve vehicle stability, handling, and response to varying road conditions. The demand for superior ride comfort and safety features promotes the adoption of cutting-edge shock absorber technologies, thereby fueling market expansion.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automotive-shock-absorber-market

Technological progress and innovation have contributed substantially to the expansion of the automotive shock absorber market. Manufacturers perpetually invest in research and development to improve the shock absorbers’ performance, efficiency, and durability. For example, the incorporation of lightweight materials, such as aluminum alloys and composites, reduces the vehicle’s overall weight and improves its fuel efficiency. Advanced damping technologies, such as electronically controlled shock absorbers and adaptive suspension systems, offer damping characteristics that are adjustable based on road conditions and driver preferences, thereby augmenting both comfort and handling. In addition, the development of self-adjusting and self-leveling shock absorbers allows for autonomous adjustments to be made to maintain optimal vehicle height and stability. These technological advancements are not only in line with the industry’s emphasis on reducing emissions and enhancing overall vehicle performance, but they also satisfy the growing consumer demand for enhanced ride quality.

The automotive shock absorber market is significantly hampered by disruptions in the supply chain and raw material constraints. With disruptions in transportation, manufacturing, and logistics, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities of global supply chains. These disruptions have had a domino effect on the automotive industry, causing production delays and decreased component availability, including shock absorbers. The cessation of manufacturing facilities, restrictions on international trade, and labor shortages have impacted the timely delivery of shock absorbers to vehicle manufacturers as a result of supply chain bottlenecks. In addition, the automotive industry uses a variety of basic materials, including steel, aluminum, and rubber, to manufacture shock absorbers. The price and availability of basic materials can have a significant impact on the price and production of shock absorbers. For instance, disruptions in the supply of natural rubber, a key component in the production of shock absorbers, caused by weather-related or geopolitical factors can result in price volatility and scarcity. These challenges in the supply chain and availability of raw materials impede the smooth functioning and growth of the automotive shock absorber market, necessitating the adoption of strategic measures by manufacturers to mitigate these restraints and ensure a steady supply of components to meet market demand.

In 2022, the passenger car segment generated the most revenue in the automotive shock absorber market. With a large global fleet of passenger vehicles and consistently high demand, this market segment has established a solid presence. Shock absorbers are necessary for passenger vehicles to provide optimal ride comfort and safety for drivers and occupants. As a result, demand for shock absorbers remains robust in this segment, substantially contributing to the market’s overall revenue. In the automotive shock absorber market, the Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment is anticipated to demonstrate a high CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Heavy-duty commercial vehicles (HCVs) include large lorries, buses, and other commercial vehicles designed for heavy-duty applications. These vehicles operate in harsh environments and transport substantial cargoes, necessitating suspension systems, and shock absorbers that can withstand arduous conditions. Increasing demand for heavy-duty commercial vehicles in industries such as construction, logistics, and public transportation necessitates resilient and high-performance shock absorbers. As a consequence, the HCV segment of the market for automotive shock absorbers experiences significant growth and contributes to the market’s total revenue. In the meantime, the two-wheeler segment offers to expand market potential as two-wheelers become increasingly popular as personal transportation. Each segment of vehicle types plays an essential role in steering performance and passenger safety. Collectively, these segments influence the market for automotive shock absorbers and meet the diverse needs of the transportation industry.

Hydraulic shock absorbers have an established presence in the market for automotive shock absorbers, contributing to both substantial revenues in 2022 and consistent growth throughout the forecast period. These shock absorbers operate based on the resistance of hydraulic fluid, effectively mitigating vibrations and providing vehicle stability. Automobiles, commercial vehicles, and even heavy-duty lorries utilize hydraulic shock absorbers extensively. Hydraulic shock absorbers continue to generate revenue and maintain a substantial market share in the automotive industry due to their dependability, cost-effectiveness and demonstrated performance. During the period from 2023 to 2031, the market for automotive shock absorbers with gas-filled shock absorbers is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR. These shock absorbers are filled with a pressurized gas, typically nitrogen, which improves their damping efficacy and responsiveness. The performance advantages of gas-filled shock absorbers include enhanced control over vehicle vibrations, enhanced stability, and a more comfortable ride. These characteristics make them highly desirable in high-performance automobiles and sports cars, where precise handling and optimal suspension performance are essential. The increasing prominence of performance-oriented vehicles is a major contributor to the high CAGR and revenue growth of gas-filled shock absorbers in the global automotive market.

Due to vehicle replacement cycles and maintenance requirements, the automotive industries of developed regions such as North America and Europe generate significant demand for shock absorbers. In terms of revenue share, North America and Europe dominated the market for automotive shock absorbers in 2022. Due to vehicle maintenance, replacement cycles, and the presence of luxury vehicle manufacturers, these regions have well-established automotive industries with significant demand for shock absorbers. The high discretionary income of consumers in these regions enables them to invest in vehicle maintenance and performance, thereby contributing to the generation of total revenue. North America, specifically the United States, is a significant revenue contributor to the market, propelled by a large vehicle fleet and a robust automotive aftermarket. Similarly, European nations such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, which are renowned for their robust automotive manufacturing and sales, play a crucial role in generating considerable revenue in the market for automotive shock absorbers. Asia-Pacific stands out in the automotive shock absorber market as the region with the highest anticipated CAGR between 2023 and 2031. This growth is primarily driven by the region’s robust economic development, expanding automotive industry, and rising consumer purchasing power. As the largest automotive market in the world, China substantially contributes to the region’s high CAGR. Increasing vehicle production, sales, and the nation’s expanding middle-class fuel the demand for shock absorbers. In addition, other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations, are experiencing a rise in automobile sales, which is boosting the expansion of the market for automotive shock absorbers.

The market for automotive shock absorbers is highly competitive, with a handful of market leaders dominating the industry. These companies have established manufacturing capabilities, global distribution networks, and a strong presence in both the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket segments. KYB Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Showa Corporation, and Gabriel India Limited are among the market leaders. These companies have a long-standing reputation for manufacturing high-quality shock absorbers and have earned the worldwide trust of automotive manufacturers and consumers. To maintain their competitive advantage, the leading firms in the automotive shock absorber market rely heavily on product innovation and market expansion. Investing in research and development to introduce sophisticated shock absorber technologies is one of the primary strategies. These innovations aim to improve performance, durability, and ride comfort in order to satisfy the evolving needs of automakers and consumers. Moreover, strategic collaborations and partnerships with automotive manufacturers allow these businesses to secure long-term contracts and strengthen their market presence. The market for automotive shock absorbers is characterized by intense competition among key actors vying for market share and expansion. The growth of the market is propelled by factors such as vehicle production, the expansion of the vehicle parc, and the rising demand for convenience and safety features in automobiles. Technological advances play a significant role in molding the market outlook, with companies continually investing in R&D to introduce innovative shock absorber technologies. Moreover, the shift toward electric and autonomous vehicles presents market participants with new opportunities and challenges. Due to the fact that these vehicles require specialized shock absorbers to satisfy the unique requirements of electric powertrains and advanced driving systems, manufacturers are concentrating on developing solutions that are tailored to these vehicle types.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com