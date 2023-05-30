Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is a business model in which robots and their supporting infrastructure are leased rather than purchased. The rapid expansion of the RaaS market is a result of the increasing adoption of automation technologies across numerous industries. The rapid expansion of the RaaS market is a result of the increasing adoption of automation technologies across numerous industries. During the period between 2023 and 2031, the global RaaS market is anticipated to expand at a 20% CAGR. It is anticipated that the adoption of RaaS will result in cost savings for businesses, as they will no longer need to invest substantial capital in purchasing and maintaining costly robotic systems. They can instead pay on a subscription basis for the use of the robots, reducing their upfront costs and enabling them to better manage their budgets. RaaS enables businesses to adapt their robotic systems to meet their evolving requirements without the need for additional capital expenditures. This enables businesses to scale up or down their operations as required without incurring significant costs. Robotics can assist businesses in streamlining their operations, thereby increasing productivity and decreasing errors. RaaS enables businesses to deploy robotic systems swiftly and easily, which can help automate repetitive tasks and free up employees to focus on higher-value tasks.

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) market is being driven by advances in robotics technology, which have resulted in the creation of sophisticated and intelligent robots capable of conducting a variety of tasks. These robots are endowed with sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms, allowing them to perform complex tasks more efficiently and precisely. The global robotics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2023 and 2031. Another significant market driver for Robotics as a Service is the increasing use of automation in various industries. In recent years, the use of robots in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and retail has increased significantly, as businesses seek to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase productivity. During the period between 2023 and 2031, the global market for industrial automation is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.5%. Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is a flexible and cost-effective solution for businesses seeking to adopt robotics technology without investing in costly devices and infrastructure. RaaS enables businesses to rent robots and pay only for the services they utilize, which is more cost-effective than purchasing and sustaining robots internally. In addition, RaaS providers offer adaptable and customizable solutions to satisfy the unique requirements of various industries and businesses.

Despite the growing demand for Robotics as a Service (RaaS), end-user ignorance regarding the benefits of RaaS can be a significant market restraint. It is possible that end-users are unaware of the cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and increased productivity that RaaS can provide. Additionally, some end-users may have misconceptions concerning the safety and dependability of robots. The dearth of awareness and knowledge can be especially problematic for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), which may lack the capital to invest in robotics technology. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) has identified the absence of awareness and education about the potential benefits of robotics as a major barrier to the widespread adoption of robotics technology. According to the evidence, the lack of end-user awareness of RaaS is a challenge for the market. For instance, according to a 2020 IFR survey, 75% of respondents from non-automotive industries reported that they had not yet implemented robotics into their production processes. In addition, 47% of these respondents were unfamiliar with Industry 4.0, which includes robotics and automation, according to the survey. This lack of familiarity and knowledge about the benefits of RaaS can hinder market growth, especially in industries such as healthcare, logistics, and retail where the potential for automation and robotics is high.

The robotics as a service (RaaS) market is segmented according to applications, such as handling, assembling, dispensing, processing, welding & soldering, and others. Due to the growing demand for material handling across multiple industries, the handling application segment claims the largest revenue share. The adoption of robots for handling purposes reduces labor costs and increases productivity, propelling the expansion of this market segment. On the other hand, the processing application segment is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for robots in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The global RaaS market for processing applications is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2023 and 2031. In addition, the increasing demand for precision and quality control in the manufacturing industry is fueling the demand for robots with processing applications. The handling application segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2022, followed by the assembly application segment. Due to the increasing use of robots for assembly tasks in industries such as automotive and electronics, the assembling application segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, the dispensing application segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the increasing use of robotics in the packaging industry for dispensing liquids, powders, and other substances with high accuracy and precision.

The market for Robotics as a Service (RaaS) can be divided into two categories: professional and personal. Robots used in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and agriculture comprise the professional RaaS segment. The personal RaaS segment includes housekeeping robots and entertainment robots used for personal purposes. Due to the rising adoption of industrial robots across various industries, the professional segment held the maximum revenue share in 2022. Personal RaaS is anticipated to develop at a slower rate due to the high price of personal robots and their limited application areas. On the other hand, the personal RaaS segment is anticipated to have significant development opportunities in the future due to the growing demand for smart homes and the trend toward home automation. Overall, the professional RaaS segment is anticipated to have the largest revenue share, whereas the personal RaaS segment is anticipated to grow more slowly but steadily over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the maximum CAGR from 2023 to 2031 due to the increasing demand for automation and the adoption of new technologies across multiple industries. North America held the largest proportion of the RaaS market in terms of revenue in 2022. The United States is the leading contributor to the expansion of the RaaS market in the North American region, owing to the rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare. Due to the widespread adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 across numerous industries, the RaaS market in Europe is also anticipated to grow rapidly. Due to the increasing adoption of automation in industries such as healthcare, construction, and oil and gas, it is anticipated that the RaaS market in the Middle East and Africa will experience significant growth.

The market for Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is extremely competitive, with a large number of industry participants. Market participants are engaged in fierce competition as they strive to expand their market presence and obtain a competitive advantage over their rivals. The leading market participants are emphasizing strategic alliances, collaborations, and acquisitions to bolster their market position. ABB Group is one of the major competitors in the market. The company provides an array of robotic solutions, such as collaborative robots, mobile robots, and industrial robots. Through partnerships with entrepreneurs and other technology companies, ABB has expanded its presence in the RaaS market. ABB and Covariant, an AI robotics company, collaborated in 2020 to develop an AI-powered autonomous solution for warehouse automation. German robotics company KUKA AG offers an extensive selection of industrial robots, including collaborative robots and mobile robots that operate autonomously. To capitalize on the increasing demand for robotic solutions, the company has been expanding its presence in emerging markets such as China and India. Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Universal Robots, and Rethink Robotics are also notable market participants. In order to expand their product offerings and increase their market presence, these businesses are also employing various strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations.