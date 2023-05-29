During the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, the global mobile mapping market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 19.5%, propelled by the increasing demand for mobile mapping technology in a variety of applications. Transportation, construction, and logistics, in addition to urban planning and disaster management, are utilizing mobile mapping technology. Mobile mapping is the collection of geospatial data from a mobile vehicle, typically an automobile, using sensors, cameras, and software. The collected data can be used to generate incredibly precise 3D maps of roads, buildings, and other features. The increasing demand for accurate and current mapping data is a significant market driver for mobile mapping. In addition, the growing use of mobile mapping technology in autonomous vehicles and smart cities is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the coming years. The proliferation of smartphones and the expanding availability of high-speed internet connections have also contributed to the expansion of the mobile mapping market. Smartphone users can now access detailed maps and real-time traffic updates via mobile mapping applications, which are gaining in popularity. The growing demand for location-based services, such as ridesharing and food delivery, is anticipated to fuel the market’s expansion.

Increasing demand for 3D mobile mapping technology is driving the growth of the mobile mapping market. This technology is utilized extensively in a variety of applications, including infrastructure management, transportation planning, and urban planning. The increasing need for real-time data acquisition and processing is also driving the demand for 3D mobile mapping technology. The 3D mobile mapping market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2023 and 2031. Additionally, the rising demand for location-based services is driving the mobile mapping market. Numerous applications utilize location-based services, including advertising, navigation, and asset monitoring. The demand for location-based services is being driven by the increasing prevalence of smartphones and high-speed internet access. The global market for location-based services is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2023 and 2031. The market for mobile mapping is being driven by the increasing adoption of mobile mapping technology for emergency management. Widespread use of mobile mapping technology for disaster management and emergency response. It is utilized for the acquisition and analysis of real-time data, which aids in disaster mitigation, response, and recovery. The increasing occurrence of natural disasters and the growing demand for real-time information are driving the demand for mobile mapping technology for disaster management.

The high cost of mobile mapping apparatus and technology is one of the primary factors restraining the market for mobile mapping. The cost of mobile mapping systems can vary significantly based on the required level of accuracy and features, making them a significant investment for businesses. In addition, apparatus maintenance and upgrades can be costly, which may discourage some organizations from investing in mobile mapping technology. This can be especially challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises with limited capital expenditure budgets. The need for specialized personnel to operate and manage the mobile cartography equipment also contributes to the high price. The need for skilled professionals to collect, process, and analyze data generated by mapping systems can increase the overall cost. Consequently, the high cost of mobile mapping technology can be a significant barrier to entry for some businesses, thereby limiting the adoption of this technology in specific industries and applications. As the technology continues to advance and become more accessible, it is anticipated that the price of mobile mapping systems will decrease over time, making them more affordable for a broader spectrum of organizations.

By Application, the Mobile Mapping Market is divided into Road and Railway Surveys, GIS Data Collection, Vehicle Control and Guidance, and Asset Management. Due to the increasing adoption of mobile mapping technology for road and railway maintenance, monitoring, and construction, the Road & Railway Surveys segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Due to the rising demand for mobile mapping technology for collecting and analysing geospatial data for applications such as urban planning, environmental management, and disaster management, the GIS Data Collection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. Due to the rising demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles to improve safety and enhance the driving experience, the Vehicle Control & Guidance segment is anticipated to experience significant growth. Mobile mapping technology is extensively used for the inventory management of various assets such as oil and gas pipelines, power grids, and water distribution networks. As a result, the Asset Management segment is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. In the coming years, the demand for mobile mapping technology across a variety of applications is anticipated to propel the growth of the mobile mapping market.

By end-use, the mobile mapping market is segmented into agriculture, BFSI, government and public sector, real estate, retail, mining, telecommunications, transport and logistics, and other applications. Among these, the transport and logistics segment is anticipated to experience the greatest development over the forecast period, owing to the rising use of mobile mapping solutions in fleet management and logistics operations. From 2023 to 2031, the fleet management market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16%. Mobile mapping solutions aid in the real-time surveillance and monitoring of vehicles, thereby reducing operational expenses and enhancing delivery times. The increasing adoption of mobile mapping solutions in mining operations for monitoring and surveying mines is expected to contribute significantly to the development of the mining sector. In addition, the agriculture segment is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the increasing use of mobile mapping solutions in precision agriculture, which will provide producers with precise information about soil and crop health, resulting in increased yields and cost savings. Due to the increasing use of mobile mapping solutions for indoor mapping and wayfinding in large retail and commercial structures, it is anticipated that the retail and real estate segments will also experience growth. The increasing use of mobile mapping solutions in network planning and optimization is anticipated to drive growth in the telecommunications sector. The government and public sector segment is anticipated to lead the mobile mapping market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is a result of the growing use of mobile mapping solutions in public safety and emergency management operations. Governments are investing more in mobile mapping solutions for disaster management, mapping criminal activity, and border surveillance. The market size for public safety and security is projected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Due to the increasing use of mobile mapping solutions in risk assessment and management, the BFSI sector is also expected to experience significant growth. Mobile mapping solutions provide real-time data and analytics to assist financial institutions in evaluating investment and insurance-related risks.

The global mobile mapping market is expanding due to rising demand for location-based services, technological advances in mapping, and the proliferation of smartphones. In 2022, North America held the greatest market share, accounting for 38% of the worldwide market’s revenue. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the presence of Google and Apple, two of the largest mobile mapping service providers. In addition, government initiatives to enhance infrastructure and the adoption of new technologies for mapping applications, such as LiDAR and drones, are driving market growth in the region. Due to the increasing adoption of mobile mapping technology in emerging economies such as China and India, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the period from 2023 to 2031. The increasing demand for accurate location-based services and the increasing use of smartphones and GPS-enabled devices are propelling regional market growth. In addition, rising investments in infrastructure development and the use of mobile cartography for urban planning and disaster management are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the regional market. Due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers and the rising demand for mobile mapping technology in the region’s transportation sector, Europe is also anticipated to experience significant market growth. Due to the growing demand for location-based services and the widespread adoption of mobile mapping technology in various industries, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are anticipated to experience moderate market growth.

The global market for mobile mapping is extremely competitive, with the presence of a number of prominent players. To maintain their market position and expand their product offerings, the businesses are employing various strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Google Inc., one of the main market players, provides the Google Maps application, one of the most widely used mobile mapping applications worldwide. Additionally, Google has expanded its mobile mapping services to include autonomous vehicles and is collaborating with prominent automakers to provide updated mapping services for their vehicles. Apple Inc., which offers its own mobile mapping application, Apple Maps, and has recently made substantial investments to improve its accuracy and reliability, is another prominent player. With the ArcGIS Online application, Esri, a prominent provider of geographic information system (GIS) software and geodatabase management applications, has entered the mobile mapping market. With the acquisition of ClearTerra, a geospatial intelligence company offering advanced location-based analytics tools, the company has been concentrating on expanding its product offerings in the market. In addition, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, and HERE Technologies are significant market participants. Transportation, utilities, and natural resources are among the industries for which Trimble provides mobile mapping solutions. Construction, agriculture, and civil engineering are among the industries for which Topcon offers a variety of surveying and mapping solutions. HERE Technologies provides mapping and location data services to numerous industries, such as the automotive, transportation, and logistics sectors.

