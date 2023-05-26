CRISPR and Cas genes have emerged as one of the most promising instruments in genetic engineering, revolutionizing our approach to gene editing and genetic manipulation. The CRISPR/Cas system is a naturally occurring defense mechanism in microorganisms that protects them from invading viruses. This system can be modified to target and alter specific genes, making it a potent research and medical tool. The global market for CRISPR and Cas genes is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2023 and 2031. This expansion is fueled by the rising demand for gene editing technologies in a variety of industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the primary contributors to the expansion of the market for CRISPR and Cas genes. Utilized in drug discovery and development, the technology has the potential to treat a vast array of genetic disorders. This technology is also being adopted by the agricultural sector to increase crop yields and develop disease-resistant crops.

The pharmaceutical industry is a significant market driver for CRISPR and Cas genes. Utilized in drug discovery and development, the technology has the potential to treat a vast array of genetic disorders. By 2025, the global market for gene editing is projected to reach $9,5 billion, with the CRISPR/Cas system being the most widely used gene editing technology. CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics, and Editas Medicine, among others, are making substantial investments in the development of CRISPR-based therapeutics.

Agriculture also contributes to the expansion of the CRISPR and Cas genes market. Utilizing technology to increase crop yields and develop disease-resistant crops. The global market for agricultural biotechnology is anticipated to surpass $55 billion by 2025, with the CRISPR/Cas system serving as one of the main technologies driving this growth. Bayer AG, DuPont Pioneer, and DowDuPont have made substantial investments in the development of CRISPR-edited crops.

Demand for gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR and Cas genes is being driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders. According to the World Health Organization, millions of individuals worldwide are affected by genetic disorders, with an estimated 1 in 20 live births affected. The CRISPR/Cas system has the potential to treat a variety of genetic disorders, including, among others, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and Huntington’s disease. Several clinical trials are currently being conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of CRISPR-based therapies for genetic disorders, which could propel the market for CRISPR and Cas genes.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/crispr-and-cas-genes-market

The potential for off-target effects, which can result in unintended and potentially harmful changes to the genome, is one of the main factors restraining the CRISPR and Cas genes market. Although the CRISPR/Cas system is extremely precise, it is not foolproof, and there is still the possibility of off-target effects. This has led to concerns regarding the safety and ethics of gene editing using this technology. Concerns also exist regarding the potential misuse of this technology for non-medical purposes, such as enhancing human characteristics. These concerns may result in increased regulatory surveillance and slower adoption of the technology, which may restrain the market growth for CRISPR and Cas genes.

In both the biomedical and agricultural sectors, the CRISPR and Cas genes market is anticipated to experience substantial growth. The biomedical segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue due to the high demand for gene editing technologies in drug discovery and development. The biomedical segment held the largest share of the CRISPR and Cas genes market in 2022, and it is anticipated to continue to dominate the market from 2023 to 2031. In contrast, the agriculture segment is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for disease-resistant and high-yielding crops. Utilizing the CRISPR/Cas system, desirable attributes such as increased yield, drought resistance, and disease resistance are being developed in crops. Several companies, including Bayer AG and DowDuPont, are making substantial investments in the development of CRISPR-edited crops, which could contribute to the expansion of the agriculture sector.

The market for CRISPR and Cas genes is also segmented by end-use, which includes biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). Due to the high demand for gene editing technologies in drug discovery and development, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue. In 2022, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the highest market share for CRISPR and Cas genes. However, the segment of contract research organizations (CROs) is expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031, driven by the increasing outsourcing of preclinical and clinical research activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. CROs offer numerous services, such as drug discovery and development, clinical trials, and regulatory services, among others. It is anticipated that the use of CRISPR and Cas genes in preclinical and clinical research will increase, which could contribute to the expansion of the CROs segment.

In 2022, North America held the largest market share due to the presence of a large number of key companies and the high adoption rate of gene editing technologies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest CAGR, propelled by increasing investments in biotechnology research and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders in the region. The region is also home to a number of emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, which may contribute to market expansion. Europe is also anticipated to contribute considerably to the growth of the CRISPR and Cas genes market, due to the increasing government funding for genome editing research and the region’s increasing demand for genetically modified crops.

The market for CRISPR and Cas genes is extremely competitive, with several major players present. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Editas Medicine, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., and Caribou Biosciences, Inc., among others, are market leaders. These participants are emphasizing strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and bolster their product lines. To expand its life sciences offerings, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired QIAGEN N.V., a prominent provider of molecular diagnostics and sample preparation technologies, in 2020. In addition, Editas Medicine has formed a number of partnerships with leaders in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in order to advance its CRISPR gene editing technology. In addition, a number of major actors are investing in research and development to create novel and innovative gene editing technologies. Intellia Therapeutics is developing a proprietary platform for the in vivo delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology. CRISPR Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of CRISPR-based therapies for a broad range of genetic disorders. In addition, businesses are focused on securing regulatory approval for their gene editing technologies. CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, for instance, received FDA approval in 2019 for their gene therapy that employs CRISPR-Cas9 technology to treat sickle cell disease.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com