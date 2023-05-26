In the coming years, the global market for mice models is anticipated to expand significantly due to factors such as the rising demand for personalised medicine, advances in genetic research, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. The global market for mice models is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14% between 2023 and 2031. In medical research, mice are commonly used to study a variety of diseases and conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. In the future years, the increasing prevalence of these diseases is anticipated to increase the demand for mouse models. In addition, the increasing demand for personalised medicine and the need for preclinical testing of new medications and therapies are anticipated to contribute to market expansion. In addition, the development of new genetically modified mouse models and advances in genetic research are anticipated to contribute significantly to market expansion. Utilising mouse models for the study of the effects of specific genes and their interaction with the environment has improved our understanding of various diseases and aided in the development of new treatments. In the coming years, the increasing demand for personalised medicine, advances in genetic research, and prevalence of chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the mice model market.

The introduction of genetically modified mice technology has revolutionised the rodents Model Market. Scientists are able to alter the genetic makeup of mice and create models that replicate human genetic disorders thanks to this technology. This development has resulted in an increase in the demand for mouse models, which play a crucial role in preclinical research for the development of novel therapies and drugs for a variety of diseases. In addition, this technology has reduced the use of non-human primates in scientific research, which has ethical and monetary implications.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases, is a major factor driving the Mice Model Market. Extensive research on the mechanisms of these diseases and testing of novel therapies and drugs are conducted using mouse models. According to the American Cancer Society, there were approximately 1,8 million new cases of cancer and 0.6 million cancer-related fatalities in the United States in 2020. This emphasises the significant need for mouse models in cancer research and drug development.

There has been an increase in personalised medicine, which seeks to tailor medical treatment to the genetic composition of individual patients. Researchers are able to examine the efficacy and safety of personalised medications in preclinical trials with the aid of mouse models. In addition, mice models contribute to the advancement of precision medicine by assisting researchers in identifying biomarkers and potential drug targets. As the demand for personalised medication continues to rise, it is anticipated that the demand for mouse models will also increase.

Browse for report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/mice-model-market

Restrictions on the use of animals in research are a major restraint on the market for mice models. Concerns for animal welfare have resulted in stringent regulations that must be observed to ensure ethical treatment and minimise animal suffering. These regulations have increased costs, lengthened the time required for regulatory approval, and reduced the number of animals available for research. In certain instances, the use of animals in research is strictly prohibited, necessitating the use of alternative methods, such as computer modelling or cell cultures. For instance, the European Union (EU) enacted Directive 2010/63/EU on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes, which mandates the substitution of animal experiments whenever practicable with non-animal alternatives. The Animal Welfare Act (AWA) and the Public Health Service Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals similarly regulate the use of animals in research in the United States. These regulations have increased the use of alternative methods and technologies, such as in silico modelling, organ-on-a-chip, and in vitro assays, which may hinder the growth of the market for mice models. Nevertheless, despite these obstacles, mouse models continue to be a valuable research instrument, and continued innovation in animal welfare practises and alternative methods may help overcome some of these limitations.

On the basis of technology, the mice model market can be divided into CRISPR/CAS9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, and nuclear transfer, among others. Among these segments, the CRISPR/CAS9 technology segment is anticipated to experience the maximum CAGR between 2023 and 2031. This is owing to the CRISPR/CAS9 technology’s advantages, such as high precision and efficiency in generating genetically modified mouse models. In addition, this technology allows researchers to precisely target and modify specific genes, which is essential for understanding the genetic basis of diseases and developing novel treatments. In 2022, the microinjection segment held the largest share of the market in terms of revenue. This is a result of the widespread use of this technology to create transgenic mouse models for the study of a variety of human diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Microinjection permits scientists to introduce foreign DNA into the mouse genome, resulting in the creation of genetically modified mouse models that replicate human diseases.

The global market for mice models can be segmented according to their applications, which include drug discovery and development, fundamental research, and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models/xenografts. The drug discovery and development segment held the greatest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The rising demand for personalised medicine and the expansion of pharmaceutical companies’ R&D efforts are two of the primary factors propelling the expansion of this market segment. In addition, mice models are commonly used in preclinical research to assess the safety and efficacy of new pharmaceuticals. Due to the increasing investments of governments and private organisations in biomedical research, the basic research segment is also anticipated to develop at a rapid rate. In addition, the rising demand for genetically modified mouse models for the study of human diseases and their genetic basis contributes to the expansion of this market segment. The segment of PDX models/xenografts is anticipated to experience moderate growth over the forecast period. Because they replicate the biological behaviour of human tumours, these models are widely used for cancer research and drug development.

North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share. This is because of the sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the increased investment in research and development, and the favourable government initiatives. Due to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as academic research institutes conducting extensive research on mouse models, the United States is the leading market in the region. Europe follows North America in terms of revenue share, and the region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period as a result of a growing emphasis on personalised medicine and rising demand for humanised mouse models. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the period from 2023 to 2031, as a result of increasing investment in research and development activities, a growing emphasis on drug discovery and development, and a rise in the outsourcing of research activities to countries such as China and India. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives to fund research and development.

The global market for mice models is highly competitive, with numerous participants. Envigo, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Envigo), Janvier Labs, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and genOway S.A. are among the key industry participants. These businesses are investing in R&D and new product development to maintain their market position. In order to increase their market share, firms are also focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations. In 2020, for example, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. collaborated with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to conduct preclinical research on COVID-19. Overall, market participants are concentrating on a variety of strategies to maintain their market position and expand their presence on the global mice model market. In the coming years, the increasing demand for mice models in a variety of applications and the need for personalised medicine are anticipated to drive market growth.

About Us

Acute Market Reports presents the most extensive global business research services across industries. Our research studies focus on potential outcomes, benefits, and risks associated with each market segment across geographies. Having served our global clients for more than 10 years, our prime priority is to enable our clients in making well-informed business decisions through a data-driven, analytical, and uncomplicated research approach.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

(US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-855-455-8662

E-mail: sales@acutemarketreports.com