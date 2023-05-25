The organic Rankine cycle (ORC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The organic Rankine cycle (ORC) is a thermodynamic process that converts waste heat into usable electricity, providing an environmentally beneficial means of generating electricity. Increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources, government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, and rising adoption of organic Rankine cycle technology in various end-use industries are some of the key growth drivers for the organic Rankine cycle market. The growing demand for sustainable energy sources is one of the key factors driving the organic Rankine cycle market. The need to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels has prompted the implementation of renewable energy sources such as ORC. The ORC technology can utilize waste heat from sources such as geothermal wells, biomass, and exhaust emissions to generate electricity in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Various governments around the globe are implementing initiatives and policies to reduce carbon emissions and encourage the adoption of clean energy sources. For instance, the European Union has set an objective of generating 20% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020, which will create a substantial demand for ORC technology. In contrast, the costly installation and maintenance costs of ORC systems may hinder market expansion. In some regions, a lack of knowledge about ORC technology and the availability of alternative technologies could also hinder the adoption of ORC systems. In the coming years, however, ongoing research and development efforts to reduce the cost and increase the efficacy of ORC systems are anticipated to generate market expansion opportunities.

Organic Rankine cycle (ORC) market growth is being propelled by the increasing demand for renewable energy and rising environmental concerns. The ORC technology is regarded as a highly efficient and cost-effective method for transforming low-temperature residual heat into electricity, which can be used for a variety of purposes. According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), waste heat accounts for more than fifty percent of industrial energy consumption, and ORC systems are capable of recovering up to eighty percent of this waste heat. In addition, government initiatives to promote renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions contribute to the expansion of the ORC market. In the European Union, for instance, the Energy Efficiency Directive has established a goal of 32.5% energy savings by 2030, and ORC technology is viewed as an essential instrument for achieving this goal.

Due to its low cost, high efficiency, and low carbon emissions, geothermal energy is becoming increasingly popular. In order to harness this renewable energy source, geothermal power generation is extensively adopting ORC technology. The ORC system is capable of producing electricity from previously unusable geothermal resources with low-temperature water or vapor. The rising use of ORC systems in geothermal power generation is anticipated to propel the market for ORC systems. According to the International Geothermal Association (IGA), the installed capacity of geothermal power generation reached 15.4 GW in 2020 and is anticipated to reach 18.2 GW by 2025.

ORC technology is utilized extensively in a variety of industrial applications, including waste heat recovery, biomass power generation, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems. Industrial sector demand for energy-efficient solutions is propelling the expansion of the ORC market. ORC systems are currently being used to recover waste heat from a variety of industrial operations, including steel production, cement production, and glass manufacturing, in order to generate electricity. According to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the industrial sector accounts for approximately 37% of the world’s energy consumption, and there is significant potential for waste heat recovery in this sector. The industrial sector’s rising demand for energy-efficient solutions is anticipated to propel the growth of the ORC market.

The organic Rankine cycle (ORC) market is constrained by expensive initial investment costs. ORC systems require specialized apparatus and technology, such as a turbine or expander, a pump, and a heat exchanger, which can be expensive to install and maintain. In addition, the complexity of ORC systems necessitates the hiring of skilled and seasoned professionals to design, install, and administer them, which increases the total investment cost. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the initial investment cost of an ORC system spans between €2,000 and €4,000 per kW of installed capacity, which can be a substantial investment for many small and medium-sized businesses. In addition, high capital costs may discourage potential investors from entering the market and limit the expansion of the ORC market. Recent technological advancements have served to reduce the initial costs of ORC systems. The development of modular and standardized ORC systems, for instance, has reduced installation time and costs, while the integration of control systems has increased the efficacy of the systems, thereby reducing maintenance and operating costs. Despite these advancements, high initial investment costs continue to hinder the ORC market’s expansion.

Organic Rankine cycle (ORC) market application segments include waste heat recovery, biomass, geothermal, solar thermal, oil & gas (gas pipeline pressure stations), and waste to energy. Among these applications, the waste heat recovery segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 as a result of the rising demand for ORC systems that recover energy from industrial waste heat. The waste heat recovery application segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. In addition, the report predicts that the waste-to-energy application segment will experience significant growth during the same time period, owing to the rising demand for renewable energy sources and the adoption of sustainable waste management practices.

Based on power output capacity, the organic Rankine cycle (ORC) market can be divided into four categories: 1 MWe, > 1 – 5 MWe, > 5 – 10 MWe, and > 10 MWe. Due to the increasing demand for small-scale ORC systems in geothermal and waste heat recovery applications, it is anticipated that the 1 MWe segment will record the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2031. Small and medium-sized businesses are increasingly adopting these systems because they provide an efficient method to generate electricity from low-temperature heat sources. Due to the rising installment of ORC systems in biomass, waste heat recovery, and solar thermal applications, the > 1 – 5 MWe market segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. Due to the rising demand for ORC systems in large-scale geothermal and waste heat recovery applications, the > 5 – 10 MWe segment is also expected to experience substantial growth. Due to the limited number of installations in this category, particularly in geothermal and biomass applications, the > 10 MWe segment is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period. With a growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the generation of renewable energy, the demand for ORC systems is projected to increase across all power output segments, with the highest growth anticipated in the 1 MWe and > 1 – 5 MWe segments.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period as a result of the rising demand for electricity and the rising need for sustainable energy sources. The Asia-Pacific organic Rankine cycle market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2023 and 2031. The expansion of the regional market can be ascribed to favorable government initiatives, rising investments in renewable energy, and the presence of a number of key players. Europe and North America are also major contributors to the global organic Rankine cycle market. The United States dominates the market in North America due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources and the increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. Europe is also experiencing significant growth, with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom at the forefront of the market.

The global organic Rankine cycle market is highly competitive and fragmented, with a number of significant market participants. The main players are concentrating on strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions in order to increase their product offerings and market presence. Turboden S.p.A., which has a significant presence in Europe and Asia-Pacific, is one of the market’s major players. The company provides a variety of organic Rankine cycle systems for diverse applications, such as geothermal, biomass, and waste heat recovery. The company announced a partnership with Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. in 2020 to develop organic Rankine cycle power facilities for the Japanese market. In conclusion, the global organic Rankine cycle market is experiencing significant expansion due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources and the intensifying emphasis on lowering carbon emissions. The market is extremely competitive, with key participants adopting diverse strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, and product development, to increase their market presence and revenue.

